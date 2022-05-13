Inflation Remains Elevated

IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

By Hannah Reyes

The latest CPI print suggests that the Fed could continue on an aggressive tightening path.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose more than forecasted in April on both a headline and core basis. On a headline basis, CPI rose 0.3% month-over-month and 8.3% year-over-year while Core CPI (which excludes food and energy) rose 0.6% MoM and 6.2% YoY. Wednesday’s strong inflation print highlights persisting inflationary pressures that continue to weigh on households and are likely to force the Federal Reserve to continue on its path of aggressive rate hikes to quell elevated levels of inflation.

Core contributors to the Core CPI MoM increase included shelter, airfares and new vehicles. In April, the Rent Index rose 0.6% and Owner’s Equivalent Rent increased 0.5%, with the Index for Lodging Away From Home rising 1.7% after an increase of 3.3% in March. In addition, Airline Fares increased 18.6% in April (and 33.3% YoY), which is the largest MoM increase since the inception of the series in 1963. New vehicles increased 1.1% last month after rising 0.2% in March. Additionally, food prices, included in headline CPI, rose 0.87% MoM. On the other hand, we continue to see a decrease in the Index for Used Cars and Trucks, which fell 0.4% MoM, its third straight decline after a long series of increases; however, on a YoY basis, Used Cars and Trucks showed an increase of 22.7%.

Based on the latest report, there are several questions to consider, including whether inflation has finally reached its peak and whether a 75-basis-point rate hike is back on the table. Despite the Fed’s rate increase last week, we expect global issues such as the China lockdowns and resulting supply chain constraints, as well as Russia/Ukraine to serve as headwinds to achieving the central bank’s 2% target. At the same time, a moderation in inflation is likely if goods inflation continues to decelerate as Americans shift their discretionary income to travel and other activities. One constant will likely be inflation volatility.

In the near term, we anticipate continued market turbulence as investors price in significant rate hikes (albeit at a slower pace), and as the market reacts to economic data and “Fed-speak.” As for inflation, whether investors continue their current expectation of moderating conditions will depend on how the challenging global macro environment plays out in the coming months.

