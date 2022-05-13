Jirattawut/iStock via Getty Images

As we approach the end of Q1 2022, we have pretty much covered all of the companies on our radar. Today is the day for the Kimberly-Clark follow-up (NYSE:KMB). We previously commented on the Q4 performance thanks to a proprietary model focusing on COGS predictions. After the first quarter release, we continue to prefer the American company over Essity but we still value Kimberly with a neutral rating.

Executive summary:

A negative outlook has been confirmed, our thesis checked out and quantitative analyses were successful in predicting cost impacts;

Price still trades at a premium to our forecast, we believe that this is reflecting American optimism on recovery in H2;

According to our analysis, dividend coverage is close to 95% in 2022 based on a conservative scenario excluding CAPEX variations;

One point that we are missing in our analysis is the inventory level;

5% of company debt will be payable this year (€433m) and we have reason to believe that refinancing is going to be costlier than their usual 3%, our internal team estimates refinancing costs $7 million higher in light of current inflation.

Analysis

In terms of EV/EBITDA, we simulated COGS on the basis of the macro-variables lagged percent change, which holds strong predictive power if we assume that this relationship holds for larger samples. This is a weak point of this model. Results indicate an impact on costs of about 7.67% with a standard deviation of 2.67% amounting to $726m. The market seems to care more about the ability to increase prices rather than defend margins in the short term.

We know from our simulations that Kimberly's COGS are mainly correlated with gas and pulp prices. For gas, the variations happen with a one-year lag, whereas the pulp variations are more instantaneous. As for wood pulp, price increases are easing, so after all, margins can be recovered.

Kimberly-Clark COGS (Mare Evidence Lab Analysis)

Is the dividend at risk?

If we assume conservatively that they hit the lower-end guidance on EPS and manage just the strict necessary operations on Working Capital to liberate resources, the dividend coverage ratio hits 94.17%. Summing the cash on hand brings the coverage down to 80%. The upside is that they somehow knew that in Q1 they would have suffered, and it is our belief that they have somehow adjusted key CAPEX variables to make room for dividend payments.

Mare Evidence Lab Analysis

Conclusion

At the CAGNY conference, Kimberly-Clark confirmed our previous view by forecasting a -3% to -9% EPS decrease. Which means that on top of our price increase forecast they will try to reduce OPEX. We continue to value the company with a neutral rating based on a P/E 2022 adjusted basis.