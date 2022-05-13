Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on May 12th, 2022.

Funds exposed to floating rate loans are supposed to perform better as rates rise. Some might be wondering what is going on as these funds crash along with the market.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) is a prime example of what is happening in the space. I think there are two primary drivers of what we are seeing, plus another potential headwind due to the leverage of these funds.

The first is in the closed-end fund space; we are getting some massive discount widening. I believe this is the biggest negative for these funds. Closed-end funds were at historically high levels throughout 2021. We are now witnessing the downside of this. This is clearly seen when we compare the total price return and the total NAV returns.

YCharts

What we can see is the share price seems to have fallen off a cliff. However, in the grand scheme of things, the actual underlying portfolio that is represented by the NAV total return isn't down nearly as much. That has meant that FRA's discount has expanded from the ~4% neighborhood it was in at the beginning of the year to a whopping 13%.

YCharts

Still, the total NAV return is a negative number. Here comes the other bad news. The economy is running too hot, and the Fed is now having to be overly aggressive with raising rates. To a point where a lot of analysts and economists believe we will see a recession before all is said and done, just to cool off this economy and inflation.

This is bad news for floating rate funds such as FRA, where these loans are often issued by below-investment-grade companies. Those types are the most economically sensitive.

The third negative impact is that these funds themselves have borrowings tied to floating rates. Higher rates' positive effects will be negated by these higher interest expenses.

I'm long Invesco Senior Income (VVR) and Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) in the senior loan space. These funds have been experiencing the same exact pressures. I'm covering FRA today because I think it is a good value and at a bit of a deeper discount. Since the original publication, I have now initiated a position.

Although I have added to VVR recently, the widening discounts still have me looking to potentially add to this area. Unless defaults and bankruptcies start popping up in a meaningful way for their underlying holdings, the income generated should remain intact or even potentially benefit once rates rise enough.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -3.87

Discount: 13.01%

Distribution Yield: 6.96%

Expense Ratio: 1.14%

Leverage: 29.49%

Managed Assets: $676.8 million

Structure: Perpetual

FRA's investment objective is "to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investments in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating-rate debt securities and instruments."

To achieve this investment objective, "at least 80% of its assets in floating rate debt securities, including floating or variable rate debt securities that pay interest at rates that adjust whenever a specified interest rate changes and/or which reset on predetermined dates." As is typical with these sorts of funds - the portfolio "invests a substantial portion of its investments in floating rate debt securities consisting of secured or unsecured senior floating rate loans that are rated below investment grade."

The weighting towards below-investment-grade will be a function of the type of investments they are making. As we touched on above, junk-rated companies dominate the senior loan fund space. They wouldn't be issuing floating-rate debt if they could help it. That means it can be more sensitive to economic conditions.

The fund's expense ratio at the end of 2021 came to 1.14%; when including leverage expenses, it came to 1.54%. Those are the leverage expenses that should rise when rates rise. To give somewhat of an idea, the fund's expense ratio climbed to 2.45% in 2019, at its peak in the last five years. The Fed is expected to be even more aggressive through this cycle so that only gives us a loose guide of what to expect from here.

One thing to note with their borrowings is that they've been quite nimble in increasing and decreasing leverage through various periods. It was as high as $237 million in 2017 and in 2019 showed as low as $204 million. With the April 29th, 2022 update, we are sitting at $200 million in borrowings. That actually is what accounts for $23 million in total managed assets decline from when we covered this fund in January 2022 to now.

Performance - Attractive Discount

The biggest selling point for the fund is the discount of 13.01%, as we highlighted above. This pushes the 1-year z-score to almost -4.0, which is basically unheard of in CEFs. However, the point that CEFs were overvalued last year shouldn't be ignored either. When looking at the last decade, it is still well below the fund's long-term average.

YCharts

I know when looking at annualized returns of these floating rate funds, most investors are disappointed. It is always a sore spot. I'm not going to say that returns going forward will be a lot better either.

FRA Annualized Returns (BlackRock)

That being said, they have a fair chance of being better when rates are higher. Remember, rates have been near zero for the last decade now, besides some small increases from 2015 to 2018. Then rates stayed where they were through 2019 before the 2020 pandemic, and rates were slashed to 0% again. You can't expect the monster returns that we saw from the equity market when the yields of your underlying holdings are based on higher rates to drive higher yields.

YCharts

Distribution - Attractive 6.96%

The fund cut its distribution when rates were slashed in 2020. However, we also saw that the fund boosted its distribution a few times through 2018 and 2019. That would seem to be when the higher rates began to kick in. That being said, it did take a couple of years after the Fed began raising rates before we started to see the benefits.

That could be a negative impact of the higher interest rates for their borrowings. They will be the first to go higher before the higher yields kick in from the underlying portfolio. The difference here is that the Fed is expected to be more aggressive. If we see the distribution raised sooner relative to how things worked out in the previous cycle, I wouldn't be too surprised.

Given the current level, we are still receiving an attractive 6.96% distribution yield. That works out to 6.05% on a NAV basis. This is quite a sizeable difference due to the significant discount present in the fund.

FRA Distribution History (CEFConnect)

The last Annual Report is fairly dated at this point but can give us an idea of where coverage stood for the fund. Unfortunately, we will have to wait another four months or so for a full report. During times of volatility, the time between updates becomes even more important and agonizing.

FRA Annual Report (BlackRock)

From 2020 to 2021, we can see that there was a small decline in the net investment income that the portfolio generated. However, that decline was more than offset by the reduction in the distribution that resulted in the decline in total distributions being paid out to shareholders throughout the year.

We also see that they were more aggressive with repurchasing their shares throughout 2020. CEFs tend to have the option of a repurchase plan; however, it is rare to see them actually use it. In the grand scheme of things, it wasn't a material amount given the size of the fund. It was around 1.25% of total assets when measured by the net assets at the beginning of 2020 - still more effort than we would see from other funds.

To help provide more insights into coverage, BlackRock does provide a UNII report too. That provides coverage figures for three months ending March 31st, 2022.

FRA UNII Report (BlackRock (highlights from author))

We see that coverage here remains weak in this reporting period. However, it isn't too far away from the 83% the fund was running throughout 2021. Some of the declines could be the result of reducing leverage a bit.

For tax purposes, we see that the majority of the distribution is going to be characterized as ordinary income. This is to be expected from a loan or bond fund, which makes it more appropriate for a tax-sheltered account. Though that does mean one would lose the benefit of return of capital as a way to defer tax obligations.

FRA Tax Character (BlackRock)

FRA's Portfolio

As we touched on above, the majority of the portfolio is going to be invested in junk-rated companies. The actual breakdown puts the largest exposure in the single B rated category, with a fairly meaningful allocation to the double B. There is some small exposure to CCC rated debt, which is going to be the weakest performing during slow economic conditions.

FRA Credit Quality (BlackRock)

Besides the credit quality, which has a material impact on the way the fund could perform going forward, I think that the duration of the fund is one of the single most important metrics of fixed-income funds at this time. If higher interest rates are coming, we need to know how the prices of the underlying portfolio will react. In this case, we come in with an incredibly low 0.26 years. This is a prime example of why floating rate-oriented portfolios will be impacted the least.

Junk-rated debt often carries a shorter relative maturity, which means their durations are naturally lower. However, even the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) carries a portfolio with a duration of 5.28 years. That can provide us some context of where we are sitting with FRA.

That is also why we haven't seen the fund decline nearly as much if we were to compare it to HYT. In fact, we can compare it to an investment-grade bond fund too. For that, we will look at the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD). The duration in that ETF comes to 8.79 years. It offers no leverage, but we can see just how rates can impact LQD relative to HYT and FRA.

YCharts

Diversifying is another way to offset the risk of a poorly rated portfolio. As we can see, the largest allocation in the fund comes to 1.30%.

FRA Top Ten (BlackRock)

The entire top ten account for just 11.16%. Compare this to some equity CEFs, where we can see the top ten represent nearly 50% of the entire managed assets. CEFConnect lists 432 total positions in the portfolio at the end of 2021. That would have been when the fund's last Annual Report was posted.

Conclusion

FRA is at an incredibly attractive discount. That isn't to say that there aren't risks, but we are seeing a tempting offer on the table due to the valuation. Higher rates could benefit this fund by eventually generating higher income in the portfolio. The negatives we are seeing would be tied to also causing higher interest expenses that would kick in first before we could see higher yields on the portfolio.

With how aggressive the Fed is, we might not have to wait as long as we did in the last cycle to see higher distributions. Of course, that aggression leads to another downside that we should be aware of. That is the Fed pushing us into a recession, in which case the companies that aren't the most financially secure will be negatively impacted. The length and depth of a recession would determine how much the fund might be affected.