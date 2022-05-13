luvemakphoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Today we are once again commenting on WestRock's (NYSE:WRK) Q2 results as well as the Investor Day which just happened (to note that the company's shares have fallen by almost 5% since). Many analysts were worried about weak execution and challenging operations. In our latest article, our internal team had already analysed WestRock's challenges in 2021, and we provided a more optimistic view against Wall Street analysts. These were our main key takeaways:

Mare Evidence Lab's Previous Publications

Q1 Results

We once again confirm our assumption. The company's price increases are well ahead of cost pressure. "We delivered an outstanding second quarter, reporting record revenue and impressive adjusted earnings growth despite facing continued challenges from inflation, higher supply chain costs and labour shortages" confirmed David B. Sewell, WestRock's CEO. The company delivered a good set of numbers on revenue, growth, and profitability above Wall Street analyst consensus. Looking at WestRock's divisional level and with the new structure in place, the company reported operational improvement in Consumer Packaging and Corrugated Packaging divisions by 25% and 2% respectively. This was due to the positive price trends over costs. This was once again confirmed in the Paper division, the company was able to increase the price over cost pressure. The last minor division is the Distribution in which WestRock reported an EBITDA of $28m up $17m thanks to higher volumes and positive revenue mix. For the above reason, the adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 150bps to 15.9% from 14.4% compared to the previous year's quarter-end.

WestRock Q2 Results

We see the mill closure in Panama City, expected in June 2022, as a positive catalyst. This once again confirms our assumption on how management can optimise its portfolio and redeploy capital to more profitable mills.

Conclusion

The company raised its fiscal year outlook: adjusted EBITDA is expected between $3.5 and $3.7 billion previously at $3.3-3.7 billion.

WestRock Guidance (Q2 Results)

Contrary to International Paper, WestRock has immaterial exposure to Russia, we were more positive than Eikon's consensus, so we confirm our target price at $70 per share that is derived on the average between:

A 7.0x EV/EBITDA on our 12-month forward estimates. A DCF analysis in which we assume a 10% cost of equity and a terminal growth rate of 2%.

We like the Company's capital allocation as well as their new portfolio solution to address the plastic-to-paper transition.

WestRock Capital Allocation (Investor Day)

WestRock Plastic-to-paper Transition (Investor Day)

