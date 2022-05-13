onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Here at the Mare Evidence Lab towers, we appreciate transmission grid companies and it is not the first time that we're covering the German provider E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY).

Despite the current turmoil in the energy markets, E.ON believes it is still on course to achieve its ambitious targets. E.ON's business developments in the first quarter were in line with expectations. The adjusted group EBITDA was around €2.1 billion and thus around €360 million below the previous year's figure. As was already forecast when the financial figures for the full year 2021 were published, the earnings growth from the German grid business was offset by charges from price-driven cost increases, and grid losses due to high energy prices. In addition, CFO Marc Spieker pointed out the effects of inflation: the income from our energy networks is largely protected against inflation, which is a decisive advantage in the current environment. Adjusted net income was 16% below the previous year's figure of €809 million at €679 million, in line with the EBITDA development. Overall economic net debt remains largely unchanged at €38.9 billion confirming its solid financial structure with a BBB rating. E.ON was able to issue a total of €2.8 billion in bonds in the first quarter, thereby covering a large part of the expected financing requirements for 2022. This included €2.3 billion in green bonds, reflecting a high proportion of our EU tax-compliant investments.

Looking at the divisional level, adjusted EBITDA in the area of ​​customer solutions fell by €330 million to €414 million compared to the previous year, mainly due to significantly higher procurement costs in energy sales. Whereas, the Energy Infrastructure Solutions division recorded a particularly good development in the first quarter. Its EBITDA grew by 14% year-on-year to around €200 million. Revenues from the Future Energy Home business increased by 30% while revenues from the sustainable mobility solutions business increased by 150%.

E-ON Q1 Results

Investments support the European energy transition

Moving away from Europe's dependence on energy imports from Russia will require a massive acceleration of the energy transition. E.ON is making a decisive contribution to this with its investment program and confirms its total investments of €5.3 billion for 2022. The focus of investment activity was primarily on new connections for renewable energy systems, commercial and industrial customers, and the modernisation of the network infrastructure. To note were also the investments in the expansion and digitalisation of the distribution grids and in sustainable customer solutions.

Conclusion

Due to the current turmoil in the energy market, Europe will now have to master the transformation from fossil to renewable energy sources even faster in order to end dependence on Russian gas. Strong energy distribution networks such as E.ON play a key role here. In addition, the company is currently seeing a strong increase in demand for sustainable and decentralised customer solutions. CFO Marc Spieker confirmed the outlook for the result for the 2022 financial year. The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of €7.6 to €7.8 billion and adjusted net income of €2.3 to €2.5 billion. With regard to the growth strategy and the goals up to 2026, E.ON also sees itself right on schedule. Being back at <€10 per share, we believe that it is a good time to open a position on the stock (with a tasty dividend as a margin of safety). E.ON is currently trading on a P/E of 10.4x and a dividend yield at 5.4% on 2023 estimates compared to its European peers on a P/E of 15x and a dividend yield at 4.3% respectively. This discount is not justified, with an adjusted P/E, we value the German company with a target price of €12 per share versus the current €9.8 per share.

E-ON Key Drivers (E-ON Q1 Results)

Previous coverage in the utility/transmission sector: