Apollo Global Management, Inc.'s (APO) $7.1b acquisition of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) appears in jeopardy; at least that is what the market would have one believe. The $20/sh all-cash deal has traded well below the consideration price since its announcement in February, with the spread widening to over 25% as of the date of this publication:

While the ballooning spread between buyout and market price indicates this deal is in trouble, a review of the transaction suggests otherwise. The parties have already set a date for the shareholder vote to approve the merger, submitted all regulatory filings and notifications to relevant authorities, and received debt and equity commitments in order to finance the transaction. Additionally, Apollo is getting Tenneco at a very attractive multiple, so it's unlikely they will baulk at the transaction. Therefore, Tenneco's current market price presents an opportunity for investors to make a spectacular +25% return in less than 6 months.

Closing Conditions

In the Merger Agreement, there are several conditions precedent in order to consummate the transaction. They are:

approval from Tenneco shareholders;

the absence of any legal injunctions;

receipt of all required regulatory approvals; and

satisfaction of all reps & warranties by both parties.

The Definitive Proxy Statement set the shareholder vote for June 7, 2022 and it is anticipated that the parties will have no issue obtaining approval from a majority of Tenneco shareholders. Tenneco has 83.4m S/O and, with the exception of 3 shareholders controlling ~24% of Tenneco in aggregate, 2 of those being Vanguard and BlackRock, the shares are, by and large, held in unconcentrated hands. At the date of this publication, there have been no public challenges put forth from shareholders related to the acquisition (aside from several run-of-the-mill corporate shakedown lawsuits brought by unrelated minority shareholders), suggesting shareholders are in favor of the deal. Furthermore, Tenneco stock has not traded above the buyout price for nearly 3 years, and the $20/sh buyout price represents a 100% and 85% premium over the day and month, respectively, before the merger was made public:

So, it is no surprise there has been essentially no pushback to the buyout. Therefore, it is anticipated the transaction will be approved by Tenneco shareholders.

Litigation

The merger is currently faced with eight federal and one state lawsuits seeking to enjoin the merger until certain disclosures are made regarding the merging parties' proxy statement. These types of securities law complaints are typical in the M&A industry. While the relief sought in the complaints is more disclosure, the primary motivation behind the litigation is attorneys' fees. It is anticipated that all of these lawsuits will be settled out of court and that the concession derived from settlement negotiations will not derail this merger's completion.

Regulatory Approvals

The transaction is conditioned on numerous domestic and international regulatory approvals. Most are antitrust-related but two focus on foreign investment. None of these regulatory hurdles are expected to derail this merger.

Antitrust

There are no apparent competitive concerns with this merger. An antitrust issue arises when a transaction has anticompetitive effects. A typical example is when two companies in the same industry providing the same or similar service/product merge. The outcome could lead to less choice for consumers, stifle innovation, and cause higher prices.

In this case, the two parties - Apollo and Tenneco - do not offer similar products nor operate in the same industry. Apollo is a global private equity firm while Tenneco is a leader in design and manufacturing of original and aftermarket engine, suspension, air, and powertrain components. This transaction was made based on a financial, not strategic, decision by Apollo. Therefore, the impact on the competitive environment will be negligible.

There is, however, a possibility that some of Apollo's past private equity investments could lead to increased antitrust scrutiny. For instance, in 2021 Apollo purchased majority control of ABC Technologies, a manufacturer and supplier of automotive plastics. Signs of industry consolidation could be motive for regulators to take a harder look at the potential deal's impact. With that said, ABC and Tenneco, while both automotive parts suppliers, have essentially no overlap in product offerings. ABC is focused on automotive plastics, while Tenneco is concentrated on powertrain, performance and air. Moreover, the U.S. and Canada, the two countries that would most likely raise anticompetitive concerns, have already signed-off on the transaction.

The transaction is still awaiting the blessing from China, Japan, Mexico, the European Union, Ukraine, and Russia.

China. Parties filed notification with Chinese SAMR on April 8th. The transaction is undergoing a simplified procedure review implying regulators will sign-off on the deal.

Japan. A draft notification was filed with Japanese regulators on April 22nd. Once the parties submit the official notification to regulators, there is a 30-day review period that can be extended based on the initial review.

Mexico. A notification was filed with Mexico regulators on April 8th. Depending on whether the submission was complete and when it was accepted, the regulators will decide to approve or extend the review within 15 business days.

European Union. Parties filed a draft notification on March 28th. Presently, based on the Commission's website it does not appear that a notification has been submitted for the merger. Once regulators accept notification, they have 25 working days to review before approving or extending the review.

Ukraine/Russia. The war between Ukraine and Russia complicates regulatory approval in both countries. Fortunately, the parties contemplated the situation in the midst of signing the deal. The Agreement specifically allows for Apollo to unilaterally "elect to waive the receipt of such Russian and/or Ukrainian approvals and/or clearances as conditions to the consummation of the [merger]." This provision is viewed as a positive because it suggests Apollo wanted to retain the ability to close the transaction in the event the regulators in the two countries do not approve the transaction. It could also be used as a potential out for Apollo, but the firm would then have to pay the $108m reverse termination fee.

Foreign Direct Investment

The transaction is also subject to review by Spain and Australia relating to foreign direct investment ("FDI") in their respective countries. The mission of an FDI review is to protect a country's citizens by identifying and vetting certain transactions that would jeopardize safety and security. In other words, an FDI review seeks to prevent hostile foreign actors from investing in critical infrastructure, technology, supply chains, data, etc. that could put a country at risk.

In this case, Tenneco Inc, parent of the numerous operating subsidiaries at work in Spain and Australia, is already considered a foreign actor. The merger simply replaces one foreign actor for another; with both actors being U.S.-held entities.

In all, regulatory approvals are not expected to cause a delay to this transaction.

Risks

The main risk to the merger is Apollo deciding not to consummate the transaction. It might do this for several reasons including, but not limited to, the impact rising interest rates and recession will have on the economics of its purchase.

Rising Interest Rates

One risk to the deal is rising interest rates. Apollo agreed to assume all of Tenneco's debt. As of March 31, 2022, Tenneco had $4.976b in debt, exclusive of pension liabilities:

Currently, the plan is for Apollo to refinance and redeem most, if not all, Tenneco's debt. It intends to do so through a new credit facility as well as selling new notes through private placement. There will be a marketing period for the contemplated notes that will take place once all conditions precedent to the merger are satisfied. At this point, the interest rate Apollo will obtain to refinance the debt remains uncertain; and it could end up outside the rate Apollo modeled for when deciding to enter the transaction. Hence, the risk.

With that said, Apollo has assurances in the form of debt commitment letters from lenders agreeing to underwrite certain credit facilities and loans to refinance Tenneco's debt. And certainly, in its discussions with lenders, Apollo received a verbal, although not guaranteed, range at which the loan will be priced, giving them foresight into whether to execute the merger agreement.

Furthermore, failure to consummate the transaction for lack of debt funding puts Apollo on the hook to pay a $108m reverse termination fee. Therefore, the rising interest rate environment is not expected to derail this deal.

Recession

Another risk is from recession. Right now, the brunt of recessionary pressure is only affecting asset prices; but if the Federal Reserve stays on its current path, sooner or later, recession is going to spill over into the broader economy.

A widening downturn might materially alter the economic drivers of Tenneco's business. For instance, IHS Market downgraded projected full year 2022 auto sales in April nearly 1 million units citing continued supply chain issues, war in Ukraine, and ongoing COVID19 lockdowns in China:

If these issues persist longer than originally anticipated, or if rising rates substantially subdue consumer demand, it could lead to Apollo reevaluating, or even repudiating, the transaction.

With that said, it does not appear that Apollo overpaid for Tenneco. According to the proxy, on average acquirers paid ~7.3x EV/LTM EBITDA for similar target companies to Tenneco in the past. Apollo agreed to pay only ~5.6x 2021 EBITDA (=$7.150b/$1.273b) for Tenneco. On its face, Apollo got a good deal. So even if reality differs from its original expectations in light of the looming recession, Apollo looks positioned to make money on this transaction.

Nevertheless, until the facilities and loans are finalized and all the necessary approvals are obtained (or waived in respect to Ukraine and Russia), uncertainty will remain regarding this merger.

Upside/Downside

Based on the forgoing, this merger arbitrage presents a compelling opportunity. Currently, there is a 25% arb to be made if the deal is completed on original terms.

With that said, a deal break has substantial downside for investors. Tenneco traded below $10/sh leading up to the merger announcement and, since then, the equity market has weakened significantly. For instance, the Russell 2000 is down ~13% since the deal was announced in February:

In addition, the bulk of Tenneco's debt is comprised of 2 floating rate term loans equaling $2.959b due starting in 2023. If the Federal Reserve continues its cadence of rate hikes for the balance of the year, Tenneco's term loans will get very expensive in a hurry. This is bad news considering, on an LTM basis, Tenneco had only a 1.5x GAAP interest coverage ratio.

In light of the market downturn and Tenneco's increasing cost of borrowing, the company's equity would likely trade much lower than $10/sh in the event of a transaction break.

Conclusion

This transaction looks on track to close in H2'2022 and on its original terms. Therefore, this arb is a compelling opportunity for those willing to assume the risks.