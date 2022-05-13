ayo888/iStock via Getty Images

[This article was first published for Inside the Income Factory members and trial subscribers on April 21. Now it's an even better buy!]

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity (NYSE:FOF), a fund-of -funds that mostly holds closed-end funds with a smattering of ETFs as well, recently declared its distribution for the months of April, May and June. No surprise, since it's the same $0.087 per month the fund has paid for well over a decade.

Since the fund has maintained its current distribution so steadfastly through thick and thin for so many years, I am inclined to expect them to continue doing so, absent some major financial surprise. Moreover, the recent distribution coverage seems more than adequate. Since FOF owns many equity funds and ETFs, which earn their own returns largely through capital gains, it is not surprising that FOF does the same thing. As a result, its distribution coverage from interest and dividends (i.e. from its net investment income, or "NII", which is interest and dividend income minus fund expenses), covers only 30% of its dividend. But FOF's overall GAAP earnings, which is its NII plus all the realized and unrealized appreciation on its investments, recently provided distribution coverage of 230%, which is more than adequate.

FOF's distribution represents a yield of 8.4%. (That was three weeks ago. Now it yields a lofty 9.6%, with the further price drop.) Since my total return long-term target range is about 8-10%, I am totally happy to have a portion of my Income Factory pay a steady dependable 9.6%, even if it never increases that payout.

I also feel that, since the yield has occasionally dropped in recent years into the 7% range (not through dividend cuts, but through price increases), that there is some likelihood that I can trade back out of FOF at some future point and collect a capital gain. But that would be icing on the cake if it happens, and I'd only want to trade out if I had some other alternative at the time that paid me as much or more than FOF.

Bottom Line: FOF looks especially attractive to me now at its current price and yield, and I have added some to my personal portfolio.

"Discounts on Discounts"

If you've ever shopped with "double coupons" then you'll know what we mean by "discounts on discounts."

FOF has recently returned to discount territory and has recently been selling at a discount of -4.28%. That means anyone buying it is only paying 95.72% of the actual market value of FOF's own portfolio of assets. That's a big advantage of closed end funds generally, in that you can have more assets actually working for you than you paid for, if you get in at a discount.

Frankly, 4.28% is not a terrific discount, but compared to where discounts were (or were not, considering how many funds were at premiums) over the past year or so, a 4% discount is nothing to sneer at. But it gets better. I ran the discounts on the top 30 holdings in FOF's portfolio of over 100 funds and ETFs. Even with a few funds still at big premiums, like Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities (GOF), DNP Select (DNP) and Liberty All-Star Equity (USA), the average discount for the 30 largest holdings was -3.07%. That means the market price of the funds held by FOF is, itself, only 96.93% of the actual market value of those holdings. (This assumes the remainder of FOF's portfolio carries the same average discount as the 30 largest funds that account for 64% of the total FOF portfolio.)

When you put this together we see that the funds FOF holds carry a discount of -3.07%, but we can then buy FOF itself at a further discount of -4.28%.

When we multiply what we are paying to buy FOF itself at a discount, times what it paid to buy its own portfolio at discount we get:

95.7% X 96.93% = 92.76%, or an overall discount of 7.24%.

So FOF currently represents an 8.4% yield, and an effective discount of 7.24%, on a broad, professionally managed portfolio of 110 mostly high yielding closed-end funds, along with a smattering of ETFs.

[Since originally writing this last month, FOF's discount has increased to 6%, so when you run these numbers with that discount, the new "net discount" on the assets of the funds FOF holds is down to about 9%. Combine that with a yield of 9.6% and FOF looks more attractive than it has in years.]

Here is a table showing FOF's 30 largest holdings:

SB

Readers have previously pointed out that the downside of a fund of funds is that you pay a management fee overlaid on the management fees of the underlying holdings. That's true, but I think Cohen & Steers fee on FOF, or 0.95%, is more than offset by the additional discount-on-discount effect. It's also a reason I only like to buy FOF when it's at an attractive yield point, and also selling at a discount itself.

[NOTE: As currently priced (5/13/2022), with its 9.6% yield and higher discount than last month, I plan to add some more FOF to my personal portfolio.]

As always, look forward to your comments and questions.

Steve