As everyone knows, a picture is worth a thousand words. As such, it's important to make sure your Seeking Alpha profile image conveys your professionalism and clearly shows who you are and what you're about. To help you do that, we've put together some illustrative examples of the types of images that work best.

A contributor who writes under their real name should use a professional-looking headshot of themselves or a sketch version of their headshot (e.g., as Forbes or WSJ does).

Here are a few acceptable examples:

Headshots should use a solid background, have the person's full head in the frame, and be clear and not pixelated. Here are some unacceptable examples:

A contributor who writes under their real name but would rather not use an image of themselves can use a simple logo with their initials on a plain background.

Here are a couple of acceptable examples:

Pseudonymous contributors should utilize a logo or stock photo that is relevant to investing, the stock market, their sector/theme of focus, or their pseudonym. They should avoid cartoons or pictures of real people/fictional characters.

Here's an acceptable example:

Pseudonymous contributors should avoid putting words in their logo as they are oftentimes illegible, especially when the logo is displayed in lists or on mobile. Anonymous authors should stick to large logos or stock photos.

Below are two unacceptable examples, followed by the preferred images for both: