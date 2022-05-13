Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This article will use NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) as an illustration of our ongoing search for the most likely identification of near-term capital gain prospects and their capital loss risk potentials.

We employ behavioral analysis to identify the prospects of gain and loss for individual securities within forecast-able time horizons of multi-months rather than the multi-years normally used previously in 20th-century evaluations.

If you are new to this analysis, please temporarily explore this brief explanation.

Active Investing in Infrastructure Construction Stocks

Company Description, Growth outlook

"NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida."

Infrastructure Construction Services Stocks at this time are good vehicles for active investing, as a recognized deficiency of national maintenance is the target of public spending programs to stave off recent tragic highway, bridge, and public building failures. The information technology age continues to demand these activities with ever-expanding capacities for technology's capacity and public mobility demands.

Interim setbacks and failures keep opportunity valuations in flux among many enterprises. Physical development times and marketing efforts under government regulations and peer review progress vary across international boundaries. Competitive pressures from new organizations' blossoming successes can impact established firms.

The investing result is that far more price-change activity for near-term capital gains and losses exists than is to be earned from 20th-century "long-term-trend growth and income" strategies. What is needed to capture the opportunities and minimize losses is a demonstrated perspective, stock by stock, of what range of market prices are being expected now and in the near future. The kind we find in volume-trade transaction behavior.

Thus, we have specific, honest, unbiased forecasts of future price limits, both up and down, motivated by the self-serving competing interests of the participants in an open-market negotiation.

Those limits can help define prospective investment reward and risk on an issue-by-issue basis that is directly comparable between alternatives, regardless of their underlying competitive or economic circumstances. Those essential minutiae have been subsumed in the hedging negotiations.

Figure 1 uses those forecasts in making comparisons of price Risk vs. Reward tradeoffs between alternative investments.

Figure 1

Each stock is positioned in this map by its intersection of upside price change forecast (on the green horizontal scale) and experienced price drawdown exposures (on the red vertical scale) typical after prior forecasts like today's. Any issue located above the dotted diagonal has more potential risk than return at its present price.

A market-reference norm by SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is at location [4]. Notably, none of the marketing services stocks has less downside risk than SPY, but most of them have higher reward prospects. The most opportune, on a reward-to-risk basis, is [3] NVEE.

Since price-change risk is a dynamic, not a constant, in time these exposure relationships will change. It is these changes that provide fresh opportunities for active investment capital gains on a shorter-term recurring basis. Besides just the downside price exposure, there may be other investment attributes investors will want to consider. Figure 2 provides some of these.

Figure 2

The price-range forecast limits of columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions to protect firm capital required to be put at risk of price changes from volume trade orders placed by big-$ "institutional" clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. Prior forecasts like the present provide a history of relevant price draw-down risks for buyers. The most severe ones actually encountered are in [F], during holding periods in effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where buyers are most likely to accept losses.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit.

[ I ] gives the net gains-losses of those [L] experiences and [N] suggests how credible [E] may be compared to [ I ].

Further Reward~Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the 100 - H loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing. Figure 2 is row-ranked on R among candidate securities, with TTGT in top rank.

For perspective, along with the candidate-specific stocks these selection considerations are provided for the averages of over 3300 stocks for which MM price-range forecasts are available today. The 20 best-ranked (by fom) of those forecasts, and the forecast for S&P500 Index ETF as an equity market proxy may also be noted.

NVEE's bp/day prospect of 52 bp/day when compounded over a 252 market-day year, adds up to the 320% gain in [K] if sustained for a year. But its next 3-month high price target of $133.91 at +22% above the forecast-current price of $110 leaves the remaining +295% to be compounded from other selected investments able to achieve gains at the same 52 bp/day rate in the remaining 216 market days of the year, if it takes the prior average of 31 days to earn this +22%.

All those ifs are what make it easier to keep score by simply adding up the realized bps and the days required to achieve them, then to divide one by the other to derive an average CAGR for your portfolio.

Among the 20 best-ranked of all 3,203 of today's MM price-range forecasts, their high Win Odds (87 of 100) and short holding periods (36 days) boost their average CAGRs to 240%. Here NVEE compares rather favorably at +323% in contrast to the MM-forecast population CAGR of 22% and that of SPY at +57%.

Recent Trends in NVEE Price-Range Forecasts

Figure 3 shows the daily MM hedging-implied price-range forecasts of the past 2 years as vertical lines. Unlike "technical analysis charts" solely of past prices these are forward-looking expectations of prices yet to come in the next few months. They are the once-a-week selections of forecasts made daily during the past two years.

Each forecast is divided into upside and downside price change prospects by the heavy dot of the stock's market close price on the day the forecast was made. These are records of direct expressions of what is reasonably being expected and where capital has been put at risk, not some hypothetical hopes of past price repeats.

Figure 3

The small picture at the bottom of Figure 3 presents the past 5 years' daily record of where the market quotes split each forecast into upside and downside proportions. The current Range Index of 3 indicates that less than one twentieth of the full forecast range is to the downside, and over 19 20ths is to the upside. NVEE's typical appraisals have averaged much higher than the present outlook, an indication of likely coming higher price.

Conclusion

The above comparison of NV5 Global, Inc. with its best competitors indicates a buy in the stock at this time should provide capital gain satisfactions in the next few months.