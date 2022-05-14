Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Preferred Shares Are Looking Very Attractive

Preferred shares have been trading at a premium for quite some time, but over the span of a few months we've seen preferred shares go from trading at a premium to a significant discount. In many cases, this includes high-quality preferred shares that have rarely been trading under PAR.

For those looking for higher yields in the Mortgage REIT ("mREIT") sector, I strongly suggest following Colorado Wealth Management if you aren't already. He and his team provide some of the most compelling ideas on Seeking Alpha and I have personally benefited from reading his work. The article linked below includes lists of mREITs CWM follows and should give investors plenty of ideas to look into.

CWM's recent article, 5 Big Yields On Sale, identifies several mREITs worth considering. The following shares are held by John and Jane in one of their retirement accounts:

AGNC Preferred Series D (AGNCM)

Annaly Capital Preferred Series G (NLY.PG)

In the traditional REIT field we have added to our holdings of the following preferred shares:

Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ)

LXP Industrial Trust Preferred Series C (LXP.PC)

DLR.PJ hasn't been available at this price since the start of COVID-19 (and that was very brief) and prior to that the end of 2018 (again, very brief). LXP.PC is currently trading close to PAR and has not been available consistently close to this level since Q1 of 2018. These are great stable shares with well-covered payouts for conservative income investors.

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background, please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. The details below are updated for 2022.

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and now only collects Social Security income as his regular source of income.

Jane officially retired at the beginning of 2021, and she is collecting Social Security as her only regular source of income.

John and Jane have decided to start taking draws from the Taxable Account and John's Traditional IRA to the tune of $1,000/month each. These draws are currently covered in full by the dividends generated in each account.

John and Jane have other investments outside of what I manage. These investments primarily consist of minimal risk bonds and low-yield certificates.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than basic recurring bills such as water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with their retirement accounts because I was infuriated by the fees their previous financial advisor was charging them. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do, and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio, and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic. My primary goal was to give John and Jane as much certainty in their retirement as I possibly can because this has been a constant point of stress over the last decade.

Dividend Decreases

No stocks in Jane's Traditional or Roth IRA paid a decreased dividend during the month of April.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

Four companies paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of April in the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

American Tower (AMT)

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Realty Income (O)

WP Carey (WPC)

We covered O and WPC in the April Taxable Account article (see link at the end of this article) so I won't re-write a summary but will include the changes that summarize the dividend increase.

American Tower - At current prices, AMT is a stock that investors shouldn't ignore given the performance of REITs during inflationary environments. AMT is the largest cell phone tower REIT and its growth has been explosive along with a business model I would consider to be a "wide moat" that is well protected from alternatives. 2022 is expected to be a lackluster year for FFO growth but the company is targeting a return to high single-digit/low double-digit FFO growth in 2023 and 2024, respectively. I am more bullish on AMT at these levels considering the last time shares were available at this multiple was in Q1-2021. Additionally, the acquisition of CoreSite (COR) will be accretive to FFO and benefit the competitiveness of the company moving forward. AMT is currently in the buy range as shown by the FAST Graphs chart below.

Dividend investors should also know that this increase marks the 41st consecutive quarter that the company has raised dividends and is targeting FY-2022 growth of 12%.

American Tower - FastGraphs (FastGraphs)

The dividend was increased from $1.39/share per quarter to $1.40/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .7% and a new full-year payout of $5.60/share compared with the previous $5.56/share. This results in a current yield of 2.49% based on the current share price of $224.75.

McGrath RentCorp - The most recent earnings report saw rental revenue increase 21% year-over-year which is attributed to both organic growth and three acquisitions completed last year. The acquisition of Design Space, Kitchens To Go, and Titan Storage Containers represented approximately 2/3 of the increase in rental revenues and represented $.06/share of earnings for the quarter. The downside is that rental margins were compressed coming in at 55% compared with 60% a year ago (note that increased sales result in higher equipment preparation costs because they are incurred during the period they take place). In other words, for such massive revenue growth, we should see rental margins moderate, and management has expressed that they don't see this as a long-term issue.

MGRC is a stable business model that has provided growing dividends for 31 years straight. With forecasts expecting a double-digit reduction in earnings for 2022 (2023 and 2024 are expected to see a major recovery with double-digit growth each year) I am on the sidelines and have even considered selling the position to increase cash on hand given the market sell-off. The image below shows that the dividend yield near 2% is not a great opportunity to buy and would suggest a yield closer to 2.75% as a better entry point to consider.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was increased from $.435/share per quarter to $4.55/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 4.6% and a new full-year payout of $1.82/share compared with the previous $1.74/share. This results in a current yield of 2.24% based on the current share price of $81.27.

Realty Income - The dividend was increased from $.246/share per quarter to $.247/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $2.964/share compared with the previous $2.952/share. This results in a current yield of 4.67% based on the current share price of $63.50.

W. P. Carey Inc. - The dividend was increased from $1.055/share per quarter to $1.057/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $4.228/share compared with the previous $4.22/share. This results in a current yield of 5.56% based on the current share price of $76.00.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 37 different positions in Jane's Traditional IRA and 24 different positions in Jane's Roth IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable Portfolio.

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Traditional IRA during the month of April.

Traditional IRA - April - Trades (Charles Schwab)

We reduced the position in International Business Machines (IBM) to eliminate high-cost shares at a time when the $140/share range has become a major pushback point for the stock price. By selling the position we are looking to increase cash reserves so we can capitalize on undervalued shares during the current period of market uncertainty.

Roth IRA - April - Trades (Charkes Schwab)

NextEra Energy (NEE) has been a truly remarkable growth play for its quickly growing dividend and a large portfolio of renewable energy sources. The current price is near the 52-week-low after some unfavorable regulatory developments that they expect will cause delays to solar projects.

LXP Industrial Trust Preferred Series C (LXP.PC) were selling close to the $50 PAR (picked up at under $51/share). This is a well-covered preferred series that does not have a call date and has recently been trading in the mid-$50/share range.

Lastly, we added just a few shares of Concentrix Corp. (CNXC) after a strong earnings report. Shares have recently dropped from their 52-week-high down to the 52-week-low and we will consider adding more to this position if the stock price closes in on $120/share.

April Income Tracker - 2021 Vs. 2022

Income for the month of April was up essentially flat year-over-year for Jane's Traditional IRA and Roth IRA. The average monthly income for the Traditional IRA in 2022 is expected to be up about 5.0% based on current estimates and the Roth IRA is looking to grow by 3.7%. This means the Traditional IRA would generate an average monthly income of $1,455.29/month and the Roth IRA would generate an average income of $614.50/month. This compares with 2021 figures that were $1,386.13 and $592.61, respectively.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring.

All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC. (Abbreviated to CDI).

Traditional IRA - 2021 V 2022 - April Dividends (CDI) Roth IRA - 2021 V 2022 - April Dividends (CDI)

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Retirement Projections - 2022 - April - Monthly Dividends (Bar Graph) (CDI)

The table below represents the actual full-year results for 2022 and the prior year.

Retirement Projections - 2022 - April (CDI)

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

Retirement Projections - 2022 - April - 5 YR History (CDI)

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with Jane's monthly dividend income generated by her retirement accounts. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively.

Retirement Projections - 2022 - April - Monthly Dividends (CDI)

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative).

It is worth noting that with John and Jane Retired there will be no additional contributions to these accounts. In fact, they have already begun to take regular distributions from the Taxable Account and John's Traditional IRA.

Retirement Account Balances - 2022 - April (CDI)

The next images are the tables that indicate how much cash Jane had in her Traditional and Roth IRA Accounts at the end of the month as indicated on their Charles Schwab statements.

Retirement Projections - 2022 - April - Cash Balances (CDI)

The next image provides a history of the unrealized gain/loss at the end of each month in the Traditional and Roth IRAs going back to the beginning in January of 2018.

Retirement Projections - 2022 - April - Unrealized Gain-Loss (CDI)

I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below are accurate as of the market close on May 12th.

Here is the unrealized gain/loss associated with Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Traditional IRA - 2022 - April - Gain-Loss (CDI) Roth IRA - 2022 - April - Gain-Loss (CDI)

The last two graphs show how dividend income has increased, stayed the same, or decreased in each respective month on an annualized basis. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as more years of data become available (with the fifth year of data being added we can really see the trajectory of the income change for each month).

Traditional IRA - 2022 - April - Monthly Year-Over-Year Comparison (CDI) Roth IRA - 2022 - April - Monthly Year-Over-Year Comparison (CDI)

Conclusion

Looking at the account balances from the end of March to the end of April we have seen the Traditional IRA value decrease by -2.4% and the Roth IRA decreased by -5.7%. This makes sense considering the Roth IRA has more exposure to tech investments.

These balance decreases are looking pretty good relative to the big three indexes.

Data by YCharts

In Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs, she is currently long the following mentioned in this article: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Avient (NYSE:AVNT), Broadcom Preferred Series A (NASDAQ:AVGOP), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME), Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), BP (NYSE:BP), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC), Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (MUTF:EAFAX), Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), EPR Properties Preferred Series E (NYSE:EPR.PE), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF), East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), GasLog Partners Preferred C (NYSE:GLOP.PC), Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON), International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), Lexington Realty Preferred Series C (NYSE:LXP.PC), Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN), LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Altria (NYSE:MO), Annaly Capital Preferred Series G (NYSE:NLY.PG), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), Realty Income (NYSE:O), OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE), Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Cum Red Pdf Shares Series 2024 (NASDAQ:OXLCM), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF), SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE:SNX), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Unilever (NYSE:UL), UMH Properties (UMH), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC).