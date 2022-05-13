spxChrome/iStock via Getty Images

My thesis

In my opinion, Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) is one of the most interesting SaaS companies in the online visibility management market. This is evidenced both by the dynamics of its financial indicators and the potential size of the addressable market. I believe the recent management decision to relocate its Russian employees to other European offices is the only correct one. In the short term, this will affect the company's finances, but in the long term, Semrush will benefit from such a decision by increasing the number of potential customers of its platform.

My reasoning

Semrush provides an online visibility management SaaS platform that enables companies globally to identify and reach the right audience in the right context and through the right channels. In other words, SEMR provides search engine optimization services to its customers in 146 countries, and the number of these customers is growing by an average of 5% every quarter - that's more than 20% per year.

If we talk about other unit economic metrics, it cannot be overlooked that the company is expanding in terms of net dollar retention (NDR) as well. This metric indicates how much revenue growth your company has seen over time from its existing customer base. In the case of SEMR, NDR is constantly growing. That allows SEMR to maintain quarterly growth rates of annual recurring revenue (ARR) at an average of 9%:

Important metrics Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Customers (> than…) 72,000 76,000 79,000 82,000 87,000 Sales, $M 40 45 49.3 53.7 57.1 Annual recurring revenue (ARR), $M 168 188 199 213 236 Dollar based net revenue retention 116% 121% 124% 126% 127% Net income (NI), $M 1.5 -0.279 -0.615 -3.9 -2.6 NI adjusted for SBC, Non-GAAP, $M 2.1 0.29 0.012 -2.9 -1.6

QoQ growth of the above metrics Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Average Customers (> than…) 6% 4% 4% 6% 5% Sales, $M 13% 10% 9% 6% 9% Annual recurring revenue (ARR) 12% 6% 7% 11% 9% Dollar based net revenue retention 4% 2% 2% 1% 2%

Source: Author's work based on SEMR's IR materials

Author's note: The above table does not show the change in net income because the dynamics of positive and negative values cannot be compared.

But I would not be so categorical about the increase in net losses - the company continues to generate positive operating cash flow (CFO), and the main reason for CFO stability is not SBC (its share of CFO in 1Q 2022 was 11.62%, which I do not think is critical), but depreciation and working capital changes:

SEMR's 8K, author's notes

It can be seen with the naked eye that in 1Q2022, the company saw an increase in unit economic metrics that was above the average of previous quarters - allowing SEMR to significantly outperform analysts' forecasts for revenue and earnings per share growth rates:

Seeking Alpha

Semrush management estimates its market opportunity at $16 billion, while it may soon increase to $20 billion. Going forward, I expect this addressable market to grow quite strongly - especially compared to the long-term real growth forecast of 2.1% U.S. GDP.

Source: Author's selection, links attached

From the company's latest IR presentation, we learned that the average customer now spends 6.5 hours online (total for all services), thereby being most exposed to online advertising. At the same time, the number of companies having online sales channels is growing every year, and their increasing volume reduces the average visibility in search. At the same time, the capabilities of Semrush's platform are not tied to the size of the companies served:

1Q 2022 SEMR's IR presentation

The above facts and the forecasts of analytical agencies suggest that Semrush is likely to continue to grow going forward - both through the organic growth of the platform's users and inorganic growth through the acquisition of other services (e.g., the Kompyte and Backlinko acquisitions, the synergy effect of which we will most likely see later this year).

Now that we have examined the company's business and its prospects, I would like to turn to the recent news about the relocation of the company's Russian branch, as I believe this plays a key role - otherwise, this article would have been called something else.

Because of the war in Ukraine, many international companies operating in Russia have found themselves in a situation where profits must fall by the wayside - more importantly, how the companies are perceived by the global community because of their actions. Semrush did not have many customers from Russia and therefore their core business was not really affected. But due to the presence of a large number of employees in Russia - 800 of the total ~1,300 headcount - the company was exposed to a reputational risk that had to be hedged somehow. And here, in my opinion, SEMR made the only right decision - to relocate all employees to developed democratic European countries (Spain, Germany, France) as well as to countries with low COL including Armenia, Serbia, Cyprus, and the Czech Republic.

Why do I think this resettlement is positive in the long run?

First, as I said, there might be little impact on operations - yes, Semrush will spend $15 million immediately and, according to KeyBank's projections, the same amount over the next 6 months. For this reason, another bank, Needham, has lowered its price target for SEMR from $25 to $20, which implies an undervaluation of the current share price of 131.21%. But these are not the costs that the company will incur each subsequent quarter.

Second, the company is now no longer associated with a Russian startup - now it is a full-fledged international company. So, if there is a need to raise debt capital in the future, it will be much easier because of the lower country risk exposure.

Third, the security of the staff is much higher now, and so is the security of the platform. In my opinion, the legal and judicial systems of Russia are completely subordinated to the existing regime, and therefore the rights of citizens and companies are not fully or selectively respected. For Semrush, this will no longer be a problem.

In terms of market valuation, SEMR certainly cannot be called too cheap - the forward price-to-sales ratio is now around 4.9x, which is still quite a lot. But such a multiple reflects our new reality because it used to be many times higher (reaching almost 12x) - loss-making, fast-growing companies always experience a sharp drop in multiples during the period of interest rate hikes. Therefore, the decline in SEMR stock that started in September 2021 is an interesting opportunity to gradually regain ground, because once inflation eases, the Fed will most likely stop tightening its monetary policy as much or, conversely, start easing it. This will provide new impetus for growth and drive high-growth, promising companies like Semrush to old heights.

Data by YCharts

Risks to consider

First, I am writing about a company with a long duration, i.e., an unprofitable, fast-growing business entity. The shares of such companies are likely to be for some time under the pressure of the market, which is now, as you can see, in a bear market.

Data by YCharts

Second, Semrush faces strong competition in the industry. If the planned relocation is delayed, the business may indirectly deteriorate - then competitors have the chance to fill the vacated market share. However, if the relocation is completed in September - or even earlier - as planned by management, Semrush's comparative advantage may help the company grow further.

1Q 2022 SEMR's IR presentation

Bottom line

In my opinion, the relocation of employees from Russia to European countries is a turning point for Semrush. This decision allows the company to move away from its Russian roots and gain an international status, which is so important for potential partners and financial markets.

Considering all the above risks, I would recommend all interested potential investors to buy SEMR stock in portions. It is best to allocate a certain budget and buy in a steady time frame, or when there are strong drawdowns. This way, the average entry price will gradually decrease, and when the market reverses, you will be very well positioned.

Please feel free to share your opinion in the comments.