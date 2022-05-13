MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) endured a very painful time throughout 2020 and early 2021 due to the now-infamous Covid-19 downturn but thankfully as 2021 was coming to end, it seemingly showed a recovery finally underway, albeit only tentatively, as my previous article discussed. Since 2022 is now well underway, this article provides a refreshed analysis following their upcoming 3Bear Energy acquisition and operating conditions further improving, which very excitingly sees their dividends likely to be reinstated imminently.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Author

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Author

Following two years of volatile cash flow performance that at times endured severe cash burns as even their operating cash flow plunged to negative levels, the booming operating conditions for the refining industry thus far into 2022 certainly provide very welcome relief. Whilst their operating cash flow of $27m during the first quarter of 2022 appears measly on the surface, at least it still represents a solid improvement versus the negative $34m they endured one year prior during the first quarter of 2021 and if removing the temporary impacts of working capital movements, their underlying results were far stronger, as the graph included below displays.

Author

After seeing a disappointing end to 2021 with their underlying operating cash flow at only a mere $31m during the fourth quarter, their results swiftly rebounded during the first quarter of 2022 to $98m. This builds upon earlier improvements during the third quarter of 2021 as well as the current very strong operating conditions to create a positive outlook heading forwards, notwithstanding the inherently volatile nature of their industry.

When looking further down their cash flow statement, they still generated $51m of free cash flow during the first quarter of 2022, despite their relatively large working capital build thanks to their miscellaneous cash expenses seeing a significant boost from their net proceeds from product financing agreements. Along with their other relatively minor miscellaneous items listed beneath the first graph included above, this actually resulted in a significant $57m boost to their free cash flow that more than offset their $32m of capital expenditure. Following this recovery, it appears that their dividends are poised to be reinstated imminently, as per the commentary from management included below.

"The dividend as well as the buyback is certainly on the table. In our malls, we look on doing that toward the second quarter or the third quarter when we announced the second quarter results. If things stay like that, there's no reason to believe that we won't look at both." "…with the times the way they are today and the amount of free cash flow, the cash or returning cash to shareholders is certainly something on the radar. To be honest, we considered to do it even this quarter, but we decided not to do it just to be prudent and to see how things shake up."

-Delek US Holdings Q1 2022 Conference Call.

It could not be any clearer that management intends to reinstate their dividends as soon as the very next quarter, which should finally help mark an end to this very painful era. Even though it remains to be seen whether they are completely reinstated to their former level or only partially, given their latest outstanding share count of 70,745,085, it would only cost $87.7m per annum to fund their former quarterly dividends of $0.31 per share that were suspended in late 2020, as my earlier article discussed at the time. Ultimately, only time will tell what path management takes but this does not sound unreasonable given the $51m of free cash flow they already generated during the first quarter of 2022.

When looking elsewhere, the other big news was their upcoming acquisition of 3Bear Energy later in 2022 and whilst technically being undertaken by their midstream subsidiary, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), their financial statements are still consolidated into Delek US Holdings. It remains to be seen how much this contributes to their cash flow performance, although thankfully their accrual-based EBITDA guidance can still be utilized to make estimations.

Since their financial performance throughout 2020 and 2021 was skewed by the severe downturn and 2022 has only just started, it seems reasonable to utilize 2019 as a basis, which saw their adjusted EBITDA at $659.4m, as per their fourth quarter of 2019 results announcement. They state the acquisition price of $624.7m is 6.25 times its forecast EBITDA for 2023, which indicates circa $100m of additional EBITDA and boost their results by around 16% in the short-term. It remains to be seen what capital expenditure these new assets will require but if nothing else, it should theoretically at least boost their operating cash flow by around 16% given its positive correlation to EBITDA. This would equate to circa $92m when once again utilizing their financial performance from 2019, which broadly equals the cost to fund their former dividends, which means that even if only half of this was translated into free cash flow, it would still provide scope to materially increase their dividends in the medium-term once fully integrated.

Author

Despite their cash flow performance being weighed down by their relatively large working capital build, their net debt still decreased slightly during the first quarter of 2022 to $1.359b versus the $1.395b where it ended 2021, thanks due to their previously discussed net proceeds from product financing agreements. Thankfully their net debt is not massively higher than the $1.112b where it ended 2019 before the severe downturn began, although when looking ahead, it will spike higher upon completing their 3Bear Energy acquisition given their expectation to utilize debt funding, as per the commentary from management included below.

"If you look at our midstream, obviously, the leverage will go up now because we are going to finance the 3Bear deal mainly through debt."

-Delek US Holdings Q1 2022 Conference Call (previously linked).

It remains to be seen whether any small portion of this acquisition is funded through equity but if the entire $624.7m were to utilize debt funding, their net debt would increase to $1.984b. This would represent an increase of 45.99% versus its current level and 78.42% versus the end of 2019, before considering any benefit from free cash flow they generate in the interim between now and its completion date later in 2022.

Author

Thanks to their financial performance stabilizing and improving thus far into 2022, their leverage also followed in tandem with their net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.70 now sitting within the moderate territory of between 2.01 and 3.50, where their net debt-to-operating cash flow of 3.46 also resides. Even though their interest coverage of only 1.50 is less than ideal, their leverage does not necessarily pose any headwinds to reinstating their dividends. Although at the same time this will require monitoring because when looking ahead, their 3Bear Energy acquisition will push their leverage significantly higher since the circa 45% increase to their net debt far outstrips the circa 16% boost to their EBITDA.

Author

When turning to their liquidity, unsurprisingly, it also remained strong with a current ratio of 0.97 and a cash ratio of 0.20 and thus further supporting their ability to safely reinstate their dividends. Despite their upcoming 3Bear Energy acquisition pushing their leverage higher, it should not materially degrade their liquidity but once again, this will be revisited in the future. Since the majority of their existing debt does not mature until 2025 or after, as the table included below displays, they have scope to safely integrate the additional debt for their acquisition before refinancing becomes a pressing issue.

Delek US Holdings 2021 10-K

Conclusion

It seems that after enduring two very painful and volatile years, shareholders can finally mark a new era with their cash flow performance recovering and management clearly positioning to reinstate their dividends imminently, which is further supported by their healthy financial position. Since their share price remains noticeably below its level back at the end of 2019 before this severe downturn began, I believe that the prospects to see their dividends reinstated imminently makes maintaining my buy rating appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Delek US Holdings' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.