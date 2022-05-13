JoZtar/iStock via Getty Images

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:LAD) is a Fortune 500 company that operates in the automotive retail industry. The company has been around for more than 76 years and has been profitable since the pandemic started. It is currently operating with 100% participation in over $2 trillion unconsolidated market and strongly positioned to achieve its $50 billion revenue and around $55 to $60 in EPS goal in accordance with the company’s 2025 Plan.

In addition to its strong action plan toward digitalization and personalized transportation solutions, LAD has an expanding physical presence that reaches 95% of consumers within a 250-mile radius. It has 21,500 professional employees compared to its over 14,000 during the pre-pandemic period. I believe the company is undervalued relative to its future potential and poised for another record high.

Strong At Operational Efficiency, At Digitalization, and At Capital Allocation

Maximizing LAD's $2 trillion addressable market resulted in a massive top line increase of $6,705.3 million, up 54.39 percent from the $4,343 million recorded in Q1 2021 and up from the $2,803.8 million recorded in Q1 2020. The key value-adding catalyst for the company is its growing physical footprint coupled with its strong digitization efforts. This caters to the majority of key growth drivers of each of its currently servicing markets, such as the expanding e-commerce automotive aftermarket and the growing e-commerce automotive industry as a whole.

This enhanced its operating efficiency as a result of its growing centralized network, which reduced its logistical costs and increased its procurement capacity, putting it in a position to achieve its 2025 targets.

LAD: Leverages In Growth & Scale (Source: Q1 2022 LAD Investor Presentation)

This provides the company with competitive advantages, as depicted in the image above. It is notable that LAD is benefiting from the inventory procured from consumers as a result of its expanding size, which facilitates convenience in consumer transactions. In addition, as a result of its transition to digital operations, LAD's investments in sales and marketing are becoming more efficient, eradicating the risk of out-of-control marketing costs.

LAD: Controlled Selling & Marketing Investments (Source: Company Filings. Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

In addition, the company benefits from its aggressive allocation of growth capital, in which 90% of its cash flow is designated for acquisition (65%) and capital expenditure (25%), and only 10% is allocated to shareholders. Although the company reported an increase in its total debt from $3,802.2 million in FY2019 to its current level of $5,264.7 million, LAD is utilizing its debt efficiently, as evidenced by a debt/EBITDA ratio that is 2.57x better than the 6.53x reported in FY2019. This aggressive growth capital strategy positions the company as one of the largest automotive retail industries, with a diverse automotive portfolio that includes sustainable vehicles.

Strong At Its Financing Ecosystem

The high inflation and high fuel prices in the US have discouraged consumers from purchasing automobiles; in fact, there is a slowing trend in the volume of new automobile sales, which may affect LAD's top line if inflation becomes uncontrollable in the future. However, the most recent US consumer price index shows an increase of 8.3%, shadowing a potential peak from March's 8.5%. One of LAD's competitive advantages is the availability of services, such as auto financing, that assist customers in acquiring their ideal vehicle.

LAD: Strong At Improving Driveway Finance (Source: Q1 2022 LAD Investor Presentation)

According to management, LAD's Driveway Finance (DFC) generated an increasing penetration rate of 6.2%, up from 4% in FY2021, and has a strong outlook of penetrating 15% to 20% of its total retail units sold in FY2025. However, this segment contributed a total net loss of $2.1 million this quarter, with a forecasted total net loss of $9 million for FY2022 and is projected to grow exponentially.

Boasts Confidence in Today’s Uncertainties

LAD: Undervalued by 3-5x (Source: Q1 2022 LAD Investor Presentation)

A further value-adding catalyst is the management's guidance that LAD is currently undervalued by three to five folds as of April 2022. This explains why the company is buying at today's level, and we can anticipate continued share buybacks given their remaining $572 million share buyback authorization.

We have repurchased approximately 515,000 shares so far in 2022 at an average price of $292.80. Source: Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

LAD’s 2025 Plan (Source: Q1 2022 LAD Investor Presentation)

Additionally, management projected that the company would no longer require additional equity financing by the end of FY2025. This catalyst can support its EPS target on its own, despite the potential margin pressure caused by today's high inflationary environment.

Cheap LAD

LAD: Company Valuation (Source: Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

LAD is trading at a discount to my fair price of approximately $470, which is derived from the average of the DCF model and a conservative implied P/E ratio of 12.12x. This is compared to the $1,000 and $1,700 implied fair prices derived from the P/E ratio of 22x and EV/Revenue ratio of 2x by the management, respectively. I believe this target to be relatively conservative, especially taking into account the unpredictability of all shortages, the current inflation rate, and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. I believe a fear-driven decline will present an opportunity to acquire LAD at a discount. To reduce volatility risk, I suggest establishing a position gradually rather than all at once.

LAD: DCF Model (Source: Data from SeekingAlpha and Yahoo!Finance. Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

My assumptions are depicted in the image above, and I aligned my projection of LAD's top line with the projections of industry experts. I projected a slowing operating margin starting FY 2022 with the assumption of higher marketing spending and negative impact from its DFC business, and ending with 4.6% operating margin by the end of the model. In addition, I computed LAD’s WACC of 8.52% and used it as my discount rate and further research revealed that the company is effectively utilizing its acquisitions, especially when comparing its WACC to its ROIC of 13.49%.

LAD’s Key Performance Metric

LAD’s total revenue for the first quarter of 2022 is $6,705.30 million, up from $4,343 million in the same period in 2021. This quarter, the company's trailing-twelve-month total revenue increased to $25,194 million from $22,831.7 million in the prior fiscal year and from $12,672.7 million in fiscal year 2019.

Investigating its gross profit, it increased to $1,278.10 million this quarter, up from $715.50 million in the same period last year. Despite today's inflated input cost, LAD managed to improve its gross margin to 19.06%, up compared to 16.47% in the same quarter last year.

This snowballed into a rising operating income of $519.40 million, up from $239.60 million in the first quarter of 2021, utilizing their robust presence in North America and effective selling, general, and administrative expenses. The operating margin for the first quarter of 2022 is 7.75%, compared to 5.52% for the first quarter of 2021.

In addition, this contributed to the company's growing net income, which totaled $342.20 million in comparison to $156.20 million in the same quarter of 2021. This raises the company's net margin for Q1 2022 from 3.60% to 5.10%.

Its positive bottom line growth snowballed into an outstanding 2022 EPS growth of $11.6, up from a single digit of $5.85 recorded in the same period of last year. Additionally, looking at the company's trailing EPS of $42.22 which grew exponentially compared to its historical figures of $36.79 in the prior fiscal year and up from $19.76 recorded in FY2020, I am convinced LAD is undervalued at today’s price especially looking at its 0.33x PEG ratio.

LAD Approaching Near Support Level

LAD: Weekly Chart (Source: TradingView.com)

Lithia Motors is currently consolidating above its $273 support level. If this support breaks, I believe the next support zone will be around $241. It is currently trading below its 20 and 50-day simple moving averages, as depicted in the above chart, which indicates a bearish price action; however, a breach of this level could reverse the current sentiment to bullish. A potential bullish crossover in its SMAs and MACD could trigger its price higher which investors and traders should monitor.

Conclusive Thoughts

LAD generated a strong top line beat by $363.33 million and posted an earnings surprise of $11.6 in its Q1 2022 compared to the consensus estimate of $10.5. Following the release of its Q1 2022 report, the company's stock price has fallen and is approaching a significant support level.

With the recent release of the CPI report, which is still in its 40-year high zone, I anticipate further fear-driven declines, unlocking pullback opportunities. This is especially true considering the management's optimistic outlook regarding the company's robust demand environment, as quoted below.

…We have not seen a material impact on our consumer demand from higher gas prices for interest rates and saw a record amount of digital traffic on our websites, with 16.5 million unique visitors visiting our various channels in the quarter or up 40% on a same store basis. With our wide selection of inventory offerings at all levels of affordability and the GreenCars marketplace powered by Driveway, we are well positioned for any change in consumer preferences. Source: Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Consequently, the demand environment will be sustainable, but LAD may face stiffer competition, particularly from Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) due to their recent acquisition of ADESA's U.S. physical auction business from KAR Global (NYSE:KAR), which could potentially steal some market share from LAD.

In addition to the management's optimistic outlook for the top line, the company's cash level decreased from $174.8 million in the prior calendar year to $161.40 million in the current quarter. This is the result of aggressive acquisitions and stock repurchases. Nevertheless, based on its improving current ratio of 1.38x compared to its 5-year average of 1.27x and its improved debt/equity ratio of 1.11x compared to its 5-year average of 2.25x, I believe that LAD remains liquid as of the date of this writing, especially in light of its rising interest coverage ratio of 14.57x.

In conclusion, despite the current uncertainty, LAD remains robust due to its expanding margin and management's optimistic outlook regarding its demand environment. LAD is undervalued and has a growing EPS, and its solid cash flow potential and liquid balance sheet make it a buy at the current price.

Thank you for reading and have a great weekend ahead!