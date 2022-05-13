Electronic Arts: Attractive Price, But Wait For Next Dip

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News

The giant of the video game market has taken a hit in recent months, but the bigger issue for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) shareholders is a stock that hasn't rallied in 5 years. The company has a rich IP portfolio and powerful content, but the market likely overvalued these assets until recently. My investment thesis is far more Bullish on the stock following a few years of only market level returns and the dip to $125 in the last few weeks.

Bookings Machine

The best part of the EA story over the years is that the company has a recurring profit stream. The biggest issue is whether the stream was growing enough to warrant the stock valuation.

For FY22, EA reported net bookings of $7.5 billion, up 21% YoY. A big part of the bookings boost was the acquisition of Glu Mobile and an annual bookings stream in the $550 million range. The company only guided to FY23 net bookings of $7.9 to $8.1 billion providing solid 7% growth.

EA has a solid history of growing bookings and the shift to Live Services leaves the company in a better position for recurring revenue streams. For FY22, Live Services accounted for 71% of the bookings stream with the Full Game bookings up last year, but this amount is typically lumpy with FY21 printing weak numbers.

While Glu Mobile was a big part of the bookings growth last year, EA paid ~$2 billion in cash for the deal. The company has the large profit stream to buy growth without diluting shareholders, or to return capital to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends.

Cash Flow Machine

For FY22, the company produced operating cash flows of $1.9 billion. EA returned $1.5 billion to shareholders primarily via the repurchase of 9.5 million shares for $1.3 billion.

The growth rates are more impressive considering the company forecasts up to a 4 percentage point hit to net bookings based on the combined headwinds of FX and Russia. EA has key drivers to generate mobile growth in FY23: launch of Apex Legends Mobile; growth in FIFA Mobile; and the launch of Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth.

Despite those headwinds, EA continues to shift the business forward due to strong content and powerful IP demanded by gamers. The Live Services business now allows the gaming company to consistently grow revenue without needing to build completely new games every year. Apex Legends is launching Season 13 providing a path to consistent growth overtime building on existing IP.

The stock is cheap at just 15x forward EPS estimates, though not wildly cheap with the rally back to $125 today. EA is forecast to grow earnings close to the PE multiple, so the stock is neither cheap, nor expensive.

As mentioned above, EA has a consistent path to generating up to $2.0 billion in free cash flows allowing the company to either buy companies like Glu Mobile for cash or repurchase shares. The company has a net cash balance of $3.0 billion entering FY23, but EA does have $1.9 billion in debt.

Even with forecasts for FY23 free cash flows to dip to $1.45 billion due to timing of big non-sports launches in FQ4 leading to cash collections in FY24, EA will still have up to $2.5 billion in net cash to utilize for growing the EPS. The company has the consistent cash flows and earnings growth to make the stock attractive at levels originally reached back in 2017. During this period, EA has regularly seen the market willing to pay premium multiples for the earnings stream providing the opportunity for quick gains in the stock in a more bullish market environment.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that EA is fairly valued for the current 10% to 15% EPS growth rates. The stock could get cheaper in a market selloff or further weakness in the gaming market, but EA typically is rewarded a more premium multiple due to the valuable IP owned by the company.

Investors might want to wait for the next pullback after a $15 bounce from the lows this week. Ultimately though, EA is a solid investment here at $125 and much so on another sell off.