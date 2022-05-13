Tesla: How Long Will The Market Tolerate Its Struggles?

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has achieved great success in the past, but its execution over the past couple of years is poor. It has struggled in achieving technology leadership and being a first-mover in the EV truck segment, but despite that its valuation is still based on false promises that probably will never be fulfilled.

Technology - Robotaxi

Tesla is an early growth phase and has plenty of growth prospects ahead, but this seems to be more than reflected in its share price. Indeed, its market value is above $800 billion, while its revenues in 2021 were only $53.8 billion and its net profit amounted to $5.47 billion, showing that Tesla’s valuation is very high compared to its financial figures.

This premium valuation has been usually justified by bulls due to Tesla’s technological capabilities, which are considered to be above other carmakers and put Tesla’s comparable companies more in the technology sector rather than in the automotive sector.

I think this view was reasonable some four or five years ago, given that at the time Tesla was clearly ahead of other carmakers and, potentially, could become the first to have a fully autonomous car. That would be a huge competitive advantage, which could be monetized both by up-front selling its Full Self Driving (FSD) software in its cars and operating a robotaxi fleet at much better unit economics than other competitors, such as Uber Technologies (UBER), that was also investing considerably in autonomous driving.

Elon Musk even said, in 2019, that a fleet of self-driving taxis for ride sharing would be deployed during 2020. We are now in 2022 and the most recent update is to, potentially, have a fleet of robotaxis by 2024, or four years later than initially planned. Most likely, due to technology struggles or regulatory pushback, this will be postponed again in the future and a robotaxi fleet will take some more years to be operating in the U.S. or abroad.

If Tesla had been able to reach its goal in 2020, it would have been a great achievement and would be something difficult to challenge because Tesla would be collecting data and experience that competitors would likely struggle to match. However, during the past few years, other carmakers and technology companies have also invested considerably in autonomous driving and have reached great improvements, such as Baidu (BIDU), Intel’s(INTC) Mobileye unit, or Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Waymo.

For instance, Waymo has started a robotaxi service in Arizona in 2020 and has recently expanded to San Francisco, while Baidu is already operating a robotaxi service in China, and Mobileye partnered with NIO Inc (NIO) to start operating robotaxi services in Germany and Israel this year. This clearly shows that Tesla does not have any edge on robotaxi technology and seems to be behind competitors nowadays, making the argument of technological leadership questionable.

Product Delays & Supply Side

Beyond technological struggles, Tesla also has struggled in other ‘traditional’ factors, such as delivering new products on schedule and even the start of production of new factories was behind schedule, especially in Germany even though mostly due to factors outside of its control.

Tesla’s product line-up has expanded in recent years, but is still quite limited given that only four models are available right now and two are in the luxury segment (model S/X) and unit sales are quite limited there. The company has presented three more models in the recent past (the Cybertruck, the Semi and the Roadster), plus there is speculation about a ‘smaller’ 25k car to be presented in the near future.

The model Y has enabled the company to have a second car for the mass-market, but to become one of the largest carmakers in the world (to potentially justify its current valuation), Tesla needs to have more models and at lower price points.

The Cybertruck is also an important model to increase unit sales, especially in the U.S. where this type of vehicle is very popular. To be the first company to offer an electric pickup would be an important first-mover advantage, but Tesla failed to accomplish this milestone. The Cybertruck was presented in 2019 and, at the time, was expected to start deliveries in 2021. However, last year the delivery schedule was pushed forward to 2022 and more recently was delayed to 2023, two more years than was initially promised.

According to Electrek, Tesla has about 1.27 million reservations for the Cybertruck, showing that this could be an important product to increase the company’s unit sales, but Cybertruck will not be the first electric pickup truck in the market, given that Rivian (RIVN) R1T is already available and Ford (F) F-150 Lighting is expected to start deliveries in the coming months.

This is another example of how Tesla could be perceived as a leading company in the recent past and would have a first-mover advantage in the EV market, but Tesla’s execution failed to deliver and the company was beaten by competition that speed up in the past couple of years.

Moreover, the Semi was presented in 2017 and was also expected to start deliveries by the end of 2019, but is also way behind schedule. There were some comments a few months ago that Pepsi (PEP) would receive a few units by the end of 2021, but the current expectation is that the Semi will start deliveries during 2023. Even if Tesla is able to start deliveries next year, it will be four years later than initially expected, showing very poor execution of its product roadmap.

Regarding the supply side, Tesla is making some progress, but to become one of the largest carmakers globally there is a long road ahead and, probably, would take at least 10-15 years to reach that scale.

With its two new factories starting to operate at full speed, Tesla is now in a position to produce between 1.5-2 million cars annually, eventually this year or in 2023. This means that Tesla is right now in a key moment of its business development, which is to demonstrate that demand is there for its products and that will match increased supply. If demand remains strong in the next couple of ye ars, Tesla may expand its current factories, which may add annual production capacity for an additional 500,000-1 million cars.

This would put its annual production capacity near 3 million cars per year, still far away from Toyota (TM) that delivered 10.5 million cars in 2021, or Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) that delivered nearly 9 million cars globally.

This means that for Tesla to becoming a leading carmaker (measured by unit sales), it needs to have an enlarged product offering and more production capacity, which seem to be many years away. Moreover, competition is clearly increasing in the EV space, making it more difficult to become a leading brand and Tesla’s market share will certainly decline as the company is supply constrained and will not be possible to maintain its current market share.

This is important because one justification for Tesla’s premium valuation in the past was that it completely dominated the EV market, and with the industry moving toward EVs, Tesla would become one of the largest carmakers globally. This assumption is obviously flawed and only domestically Tesla still has a huge market share, a situation that is explained by a much lower EV penetration in the U.S. compared to China or Europe.

Indeed, in the last year only about 600,000 electric cars were sold in the U.S., representing only 4% of the total auto market. Tesla sold a little bit above 300,000 cars in the U.S. in 2021, representing a market share of around 50% of the EV market (or 2% of the total market).

However, in Europe and China, competition is already much higher than domestically, and in those regions Tesla’s market share of the EV market was only 14% and 5.4%, respectively, in 2021. As competition is also expected to increase in the U.S., Tesla’s market share is much likely to drop going forward even though it is likely to be higher than in foreign countries for some more years. Nevertheless, Tesla does not dominate the global EV market like it did some three or four years ago, a position that clearly no longer justifies a premium valuation.

Valuation

Tesla has been trading at premium valuation over recent years that is increasingly hard to justify, which is usually associated with technological and market leadership in the EV sector, a position that is questionable given that competition is now in a better position than Tesla, something that was not true only two years ago.

When investors realize that Tesla does not have any competitive advantage in its industry, its valuation should reflect the fact that Tesla is just another carmaker and will not dominate the EV world in the foreseeable future. Moreover, its current valuation was built on promises of robotaxis and new products that have yet to arrive, showing that Tesla execution of its own ‘business plan’ is quite poor. This means that Tesla’s premium valuation isn’t warranted because it is not supported by current financial figures and the expected growth in the next few years.

It is well know that looking at how competitors in the auto sector and large tech companies currently trade, Tesla’s current EV/ forward sales of 7.6x makes little sense and is a clear sign of overvaluation. Even compared with its own history, its current valuation multiple is above its historical average (5-year average of 6.2x), supporting the overvaluation thesis. Prior to the pandemic, Tesla traded in a range of about 3-5x forward sales and its business profile was not much different than it is nowadays, a multiple that is significantly the current one.

EV/Sales multiple (Bloomberg)

Compared to other companies in the car or technology industries, Tesla’s valuation also seems to be questionable. For instance, Apple (AAPL) is trading at slightly above 6x and Volkswagen is at only 0.3x. Even other EV carmakers with a technology twist, such as Xpeng (XPEV) or NIO, are trading at less than 2x sales.

These are all signs that Tesla remains overvalued right now, but to estimate a fair value for its shares it is necessary to look beyond multiples of comparable companies. In my opinion, the best way is to use the discounted cash flow model, as in the end the value of all companies is set by the cash they generate despite having, or not, some sort of technology or market leadership compared to peers.

To value Tesla, the main focus is in the automotive business because this is the business unit that generates the vast majority of revenues and profits, a profile that is not expected to change in the near future. Indeed, last year, the automotive segment represented 89% of Tesla’s revenues and was responsible for more than 100% of gross profit because the energy segment lost money (automotive gross profit was higher than total gross profit as shown in the next table).

Revenues and gross profit (Tesla)

In my earnings model, I start by forecasting unit sales, assuming that Tesla will increase unit sales by a higher rate than its goal (annual growth of 50%+) in 2022 supported by its two new factories that should boost output and also expect supply constraints to ease in the coming months. Therefore, I think that Tesla can deliver about 1.5 million cars in 2022, representing annual growth of 66% YoY, or more 600k units than delivered in 2021, even though this may be too much optimistic.

In 2023, assuming the start of deliveries of the Cybertruck and the Semi, unit deliveries should remain on a strong growth path. However, as the base is higher the annual target of 50% growth will be harder to achieve, consider for instance that Tesla increased unit sales by 400k in 2021, while 50% growth on a 1.5 million base is 750k units in a single year. This means that annual growth rates should gradually decrease after 2023, unless the company invests in new factories and continues to add production capacity, something that so far was not announced. For 2023, my estimate is for unit sales of about 2.3 million, an increase of 53% YoY or 800k units compared to 2022.

Thereafter, I think that Tesla needs to build additional factories or significantly expand the existing ones to maintain the same growth rate in 2024 and in the following years, thus I’m expecting some 2.8 million units delivered by 2024 (annual growth of 30% YoY or 700k units). After that, Tesla will need to invest in new factories, which means that capital expenditures will remain relatively high for many years for the company to become one of the world’s largest carmakers.

From 2025-2031, I estimate that Tesla will increase annual deliveries at least at an annual pace of about 500k units, which imply a new factory open each year to meet expected growth. Note that currently, Tesla’s production capacity is around 450-600k for each factory, so I’m assuming that new factories will be similar. By 2031, my estimate is that Tesla will deliver some 6.5 million cars, representing a growth rate of 20% per year, on average, during the next ten years.

Production capacity (Tesla)

Based on these unit sales and an average revenue per car that is expected to be relatively unchanged in the next two to three years, but to decline gradually if Tesla starts to sell a cheaper car by 2024/25, my revenue estimate for 2025 is about $190 billion, way above current consensus of $147 billion. Note that for this year, my estimate is $87 billion which is the same as consensus, so I’m expecting much higher growth than the market for future years, even though I think my estimates aren’t very bullish.

Regarding gross margins, I think there is potential for margin expansion in the next couple of years as Tesla will benefit from economies of scale and lower logistics costs by having a European factory, thus I’m expecting automotive gross margin to improve to around 35% by 2024. Assuming that the automotive sector will continue to increase at a higher rate than the energy business, total gross margin is expected to improve to 32% by 2025 and reach a peak by then as the company reaches a more mature phase.

Regarding operating expenses, I expect to see cost growth slightly below revenue growth as Tesla will continue to invest on R&D, sales and marketing and repair services, but will benefit from improved efficiency. My estimate is for operating margin to improve gradually from 11% in 2021 to 19% by 2025, which implies an operating profit of $36.5 billion. This is also way higher than current consensus ($26.14 billion), as the market is not expecting improved margins which is odd for a company that is gaining scale quite rapidly in the next two to three years.

Remember that the auto industry is known for having great operational leverage due to high fixed costs, thus higher volumes should lead to improved operating efficiency. Current consensus only expects operating margin to improve to 17.7% by 2025, which seems to be quite conservative. On the bottom-line, I expect Tesla to report a net profit of $32.4 billion by 2025, leading to a net profit margin of 17% vs. 10.3% in 2021, compared to $22.5 billion expected by the market (net profit margin of 15.3%).

For the DCF valuation, I assume that working capital will not be significant as the company has shown in the past that it has good logistics and the number of cars produced each year compared to the number of units delivered is quite close, thus the remaining key variable to estimate is capital expenditures.

As I’ve said before, for Tesla to maintain a strong growth path and grow unit deliveries by 500k-800k for the next ten years, it needs to invest in capacity expansion, both in its existing factories and build new ones. This means that capex will quite likely maintain a high level for many years, with the market expecting $7-8 billion annually for the coming years.

As I’m above consensus on revenues, I’m also expecting higher capex in the next few years, even though, as a percentage of revenues the weight is expected to gradually decline in coming years to a higher revenue base. Considering that Tesla spent about $11 billion in capex over the past three fiscal years and built three factories (Shanghai, Berlin and Austin), I see annual capex of around $9-10 billion by 2025/2026 to be conservative and probably Tesla will not need much, but to be conservative I think this estimate is good to allow for business growth without having supply constraints in the medium term.

Capex (Author calculations)

Taking all these estimates into consideration, I expect free cash flow to be about $12 billion in 2022, also above current estimates of about $10 billion, and to grow gradually to about $42 billion by 2025. Note that, at its current valuation, Tesla’ free cash flow yield is only 1.49% this year and will only improve to 5% by 2025, being another sign of overvaluation.

Other important variables for the DCF model are the beta, which I use the historical beta for the past five years (1.47) based on Bloomberg data, an equity risk premium of 5.5%, and a risk-free rate of 3%. This leads to a cost of equity of 11%. For the terminal value, I assume a growth rate of 4%, which is higher than usual.

Using these assumptions my current fair value estimate for Tesla’s equity value (including cash) is around $660 billion, or $576 per share, which means that Tesla is currently overvalued by some 25%. Note that I don't give any value to 'potential' businesses, such as robotaxis, because they basically don't exist today and may not ever exist.

Conclusion

Even though Tesla is a growing company and that trend is not expected to change in the next few years, as the company increases its production capacity and product range, its current valuation seems to be too much high even considering somewhat aggressive assumptions. If I would be more conservative, my fair value estimate would be lower, thus to have a higher ‘margin of safety’ I think that Tesla may offer some value under $500 share price.

In my opinion, Tesla’s current market value is the result of huge gains in 2020 due to much liquidity entering the stock market that has yet to burst. While the vast majority of other ‘meme’ or pandemic-inflated stocks have already collapsed in recent months, Tesla is ‘only’ 40% down from its all-time highs, offering a bad risk-return proposition for investors at its current share price and is therefore a 'sell'.

