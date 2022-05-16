gremlin/iStock via Getty Images

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) originally started out as a high-end manufacturer of cameras that are used to create digital twins.

While the company still develops, manufactures, and sells highly advanced cameras, it is increasingly generating recurring subscription revenue as a digital twin database company as well as by performing fee-based digital twin capture services. Essentially, MTTR has embarked on a mission to digitize as much of the real world as possible and then leverage that ever-growing database of digital twins to generate enormous sums of revenue for the benefits it can provide to subscribers. It has also established itself as the provider of choice for digitalization services for clients who want to create their own digital twin but do not want to invest in the expensive equipment and technical expertise necessary to create one on their own.

For those who are not familiar with how these digital twins work, check out the company's sample gallery here. Ultimately, the sky is the limit for where MTTR could take this and therefore it could be a massive home run if everything plays out. At the same time, it is a highly speculative bet with many things that could go wrong and several current question marks as well. With that said, we do believe the risk-reward here favors longs at the current valuation, but keep in mind that we view this as a very High Risk investment, so be sure to only invest what you can afford to lose and do your own due diligence before investing.

In the rest of this article, we will detail two reasons why MTTR could be a great long-term home run as well as why we view it as a high-risk investment.

1. Formidable Competitive Advantages

The biggest reason why we are bullish on MTTR is because it truly possesses a dominant competitive position in this space. It has both by far the best technology, the most data, and the first-mover advantage in the space with the accompanying name brand recognition. On top of that, it has managed to secure some key strategic partnerships that should open up substantial growth avenues for the company in the years to come.

They have 100 times more digital maps of buildings than the rest of the industry combined in their database. Not only does this simply mean that they have more experience in the space, it also means that they have by far the most valuable database in the industry, putting a powerful moat around their subscription-based business. As that digital twin database continues to grow, their subscription becomes even more valuable, affording them even greater pricing power. It also deters major tech players from trying to enter the space, because the cost and time involved in developing the technology, building out a comparable digital twin database, and then marketing themselves would be so high, that they would probably simply be better off buying MTTR out in the first place, which of course would likely be a very favorable outcome for MTTR shareholders buying at current prices.

Second of all, MTTR's dominance in residential real estate digital twin technology puts them in great position to profit from the explosion in growth in iBuying and online realtors like Opendoor Technologies (OPEN). As these businesses continue growing rapidly in the coming years, we fully expect MTTR to benefit from this trend. Even Zillow's (Z) 3D application that it uses for virtual tours of houses on its platform has had relatively slow adoption because MTTR has such a strong brand advantage in the space. Now, MTTR is in the process of leveraging their superior technology and brand strength to grow in commercial real estate, where it expects to dominate in the years to come.

This, in turn, puts MTTR at the heart of the smart building revolution just beginning to take off in real estate right now. If it can truly establish itself as the primary digital infrastructure provider for these buildings, MTTR's database will be central for modeling and designing green and smart building systems and even in designing efficient building layouts, particularly in office spaces.

Of course, their digital twin cameras are also best-in-class, and likely to remain so for the foreseeable future. This superior 3D mapping technology further strengthens the moat by combining with the name brand strength, vastly larger database, and network advantages, to create an unparalleled digital twin modeling capability.

Furthermore, MTTR recently released an Android app that allows any Android device to produce its own digital twins. With 70% smart phone market share worldwide, the Android app gives MTTR's technology contact with an enormous potential market.

MTTR also recently acquired Enview - a premier provider of scalable AI-powered 3D spatial analysis - on January 6th, 2022. This enhanced technological capability will enable them to boost efforts to provide a fully digital spatial audit with far more detail and building insights than are currently available from the property appraisals, inspections and walk-throughs of today's real estate market. Furthermore, it will enable them to simultaneously analyze thousands of facilities with precision down to the centimeter. Essentially, this would enable them to provide remote facilities management and building intelligence services at scale. These competitive advantages in such a key space have enabled them to form strategic partnerships with companies like Meta (FB) to share data to advance artificial intelligence research, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) to integrate MTTR digital twins seamlessly into Google Maps Street View, Amazon (AMZN) for digital twin management on AWS, and - most impressively to me (Samuel) as a former professional civil engineer - Autodesk (ADSK) for seamless integration of MTTR digital twins into their engineering modeling and design software.

#2. Massive Growth Runway

As you can see, MTTR's technology is incredibly powerful and sets them up for enormous success. This gets even more exciting when you consider the fact that it operates in a total addressable market estimated to be $240 billion and that market is currently almost entirely unpenetrated.

While this may sound too big to be true, it becomes very believable once you take into account all of the potential applications of MTTR's technology. They are already playing a growing role in the massive residential real estate space - though they still have a lot of runway there - and have immense growth potential in the commercial real estate and building information modeling and design spaces. MTTR could eventually become the Google-like search engine for a real estate portfolio where users can input specific data-oriented questions about the portfolio and get instantaneous answers.

The company's increasingly subscription software-based business model is also set up to deliver massive economies of scale. It operates as follows:

Free tier with access for anyone looking to use the technology

Publication and sharing capabilities are only offered to paying subscribers, however. These subscription fees run from $10 to over $300 per month depending on the needs of the client.

The company also generates a meaningful portion of revenues from camera sales and technology licensing, though we expect subscriptions to take over an increasingly large percentage of the total revenue over time (management expects it to take up 86% of total revenue by 2025).

Management emphasized in a recent interview that the more companies discover them and their technology, the more they hear: "where have you been all this time?" Clearly, there is a tremendous market for their services, and as data-oriented technologies continue to improve and accelerate their adaptation, the more value MTTR's platform will provide.

The company already has over half a million subscribers across 177 countries, so adaptation is clearly already reaching a certain degree of critical mass and the growth potential is massive. Growth momentum is also strong, with total subscribers up 98% year-over-year, subscription revenue up 47% year-over-year, and $108 million in run-rate revenue. The subscription revenue stream is particularly attractive, because it currently has a 78% gross margin that should only increase over time. As it becomes an increasingly dominant percentage of the total revenue (it is currently 61% of total revenue), the company's profitability should soar.

Significant Risks To Keep In Mind

While MTTR certainly has the potential to make investors rich, the risks are also elevated.

First and foremost, the company is at least a few years away from profitability. While the trend is positive, and the gross margins are clearly very impressive, the company still needs to execute on a lot of its growth potential in order to scale to a point of being profitable. That alone adds obvious risk to the investment thesis. The ultimate amount and timeline to profitability can be hard to pinpoint exactly and meanwhile investors are seeing runaway inflation eat into the purchasing power of their capital that is tied up in an unprofitable company.

Another big risk facing MTTR is that it is a real estate stock. Given its current heavy weighting towards the residential space, it is heavily dependent on the volatility of homes sales. If a lot of homes are changing hands, demand for its technology and services will generally be higher. If not, demand could plummet.

Another challenge for the company is effectively monetizing its technology. While the technology is without a doubt very "cool" and its utility for society is clear, the fact remains that the subscriber count is growing at roughly twice the pace of subscription revenue. The counter argument here is that it is still early in the growth phase of the business and that building out a subscriber network is more important than maximizing monetization of it at this point. While there is some truth to that argument, the question remains if they will indeed be able to adequately monetize their subscriber base to the point where shareholders see a strong return on their investment.

This question mark gets highlighted in bold when you realize that the conversion rate from the free subscription to the paid subscription has been declining over time. This implies that the company could be approaching a saturation point among likely paid subscribers in its existing segments and markets. If true, management will either need to find new monetization methods or continue to grow into new markets and segments, both of which are much easier said than done.

Supply chain issues are also hurting the camera segment. While declining in relative size, it remains an important part of the business and running losses on the business as they did in Q4 is not a good development at all. If the negative margins in that business (whereby they lose money on every camera they sell), even the new subscribers they get from those sales will not be as great because the profit margins of the software business will be getting eaten into by losses suffered in acquiring them through a camera sale.

Last, but not least, nearly 12.5% of outstanding float is held short. While we do not normally like to invest in or trumpet the stock of such heavily shorted companies, in this case the massive competitive advantages and upside potential make it worth mentioning to investors to do their own due diligence on. Still, investors would be very prudent to keep the risks in mind before investing here.

Investor Takeaway

PropTech is an underhyped opportunity in our view and is positioned to generate significant value for the broader economy in the coming 5-10 years. World-class real estate investors like Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) seem to believe so as well, further strengthening our conviction in the sector.

At the moment, MTTR looks like it could be a massive winner over the long-term given its inside track position in the digital twin space in combination with its aggressive move to build up a massive database of digital twins and formation of strategic partnerships with leading tech companies.

After the latest dramatic sell-off in the stock, MTTR looks like it could generate strong returns over the next several years. However, it is a High Risk investment with serious questions about management's ability to overcome profitability headwinds and turn this into a cash printing machine for shareholders within a reasonable amount of time. In fact, compared to the other property technology stocks we are analyzing at High Yield Investor, MTTR is likely the riskiest.

Nonetheless, the opportunity is huge, and the price is quite cheap after the pullback, so we rate it a speculative Strong Buy.