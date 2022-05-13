Brett_Hondow/iStock via Getty Images

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, natural gas utility holding company Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) announced its first quarter 2022 earnings results. The utility sector has long been a favorite of conservative investors such as retirees because the companies in the sector tend to enjoy remarkably stable cash flows over time. This is largely due to the fact that these companies provide a service that is generally considered to be a necessity in today's world. We certainly see that overall stability here, as Northwest Natural Holding delivered results that were quite similar to last year's figures.

Admittedly, natural gas utilities have not been quite as well-liked by the market as electric utilities have lately due to their association with fossil fuels. However, many companies have been devoting a great deal of effort into promoting renewable sources of energy. Northwest Natural Holding is no exception to this, and indeed the company placed great emphasis on its "green credentials during the conference call. Unfortunately, though, Northwest Natural Holding appears to be somewhat expensive relative to its peers, which is something of a problem for any new investor looking for a natural gas utility investment.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis.

Therefore, here are the highlights from Northwest Natural Holding's first quarter 2022 earnings report:

Northwest Natural Holding reported total revenues of $350.301 million in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a 10.87% increase over the $315.946 million that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $87.638 million in the reporting period. This compares somewhat unfavorably compared to the $94.706 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company added more than 10,800 natural gas customers over the past twelve months, representing a 1.5% year-over-year growth rate.

Northwest Natural Holding reported a net income of $56.239 million in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a 5.51% decline over the $59.517 million that the company reported in the first quarter of 2021.

In the introduction, I stated that utility companies such as Northwest Natural Holding tend to enjoy remarkably stable cash flows. This comes from the fact that the company provides a product that is generally considered to be a necessity for our modern way of life. As such, most people will prioritize paying their utility bills ahead of other more discretionary expenses during times when money gets tight.

We can certainly see this reflected in Northwest Natural Holding's first quarter 2022 earnings results. This comes from the fact that fully 88% of the company's net income comes from its natural gas utility business:

Northwest Natural Holding

Admittedly, there may be some readers that immediately point out that the company saw both its revenues and net income decline year-over-year. However, this was not due to poor performance by the company's utility operations. In fact, as we can see here, the natural gas utility saw its net income increase by 2.72% year-over-year:

Northwest Natural Holding

We can clearly see that it was the company's operations outside of its natural gas utility operations that were responsible for the entire year-over-year net income decline. Unfortunately, the company was quite vague about the actual cause of this decline. The earnings press release simply stated,

Results reflected customer growth and new rates in Washington for our natural gas utility, offset by higher operations and maintenance expenses and depreciation and general taxes as we continue investing in our gas utility system. In addition, net income from our other activities decreased primarily due to lower asset management revenues related to a severe winter storm in February 2021.

The winter storm that is being referenced here is Winter Storm Uri, which had the effect of freezing natural gas pipelines and wind turbines even as far south as Texas. As I discussed in a previous article, that storm caused the operators of natural gas pipelines to experience a substantial one-time boost to both revenues and net income. Although Northwest Natural Holding is primarily a utility, it does have an interstate natural gas pipeline network that benefited from this storm in the same way that companies like Kinder Morgan (KMI) did.

As there was no similar storm during the first quarter of 2022, the company was not able to benefit in the same way. As that storm was a once-in-a-lifetime event and the company's non-utility operations account for such a small proportion of its profits, the year-over-year net income decline is overall not really worth worrying about. The company's utility operations continue to perform well, and that is the most important thing here.

As a regulated utility, one of the only ways in which Northwest Natural Holding can generate growth is by increasing the size of its customer base. This is because it does not really have the ability to raise its prices without the approval of regulators or expand its operations to other areas for various reasons. Fortunately, the area in which Northwest Natural Holding is located is fairly rapidly growing, and the company has been enjoying customer growth as a result. As stated in the highlights, Northwest Natural Holding added 10,800 new customers during the trailing twelve-month period. This represents simply the latest installment in a long track record of growth. In fact, as we can see here, Northwest Natural Holding has increased its customer base every year since 2007:

Northwest Natural Holding

It should be fairly obvious how an increasing customer base would result in both revenue and net income growth. After all, most customers mean more people sending the company money for their gas bills every month so the company will have more money coming through the front door, all else being equal. The fact that the company has more money coming in means that it has more money available to cover its own bills and thus more money ultimately available to make its way down to the bottom line and ultimately to the shareholders. Indeed, Northwest Natural Holding has increased its dividend annually every year for the past 66 years, so the company's profits have certainly made their way down to the shareholders.

Northwest Natural Holding is certainly not resting on its laurels and intends to continue this growth going forward. The company is seeking to accomplish this by actively investing in growing its rate base. the rate base is the value of the company's assets upon which regulators allow it to earn a specified rate of return. As this rate of return is a percentage, any increase in the rate base will allow the company to increase its prices in order to earn that specified rate of return.

The usual way for the company to grow its rate base is by investing money into upgrading, modernizing, and possibly even expanding its infrastructure. This is exactly what Northwest Natural Holding intends to do, as the company stated in the earnings call that it plans to make capital expenditures totaling $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion over the 2022-2026 period into its infrastructure:

Northwest Natural Holding

This can be expected to grow the company's rate base at a 6% compound annual growth rate over the period. This does not, however, necessarily mean that the company's earnings per share will grow at the same rate. This is because things such as asset retirements and depreciation will be reducing the company's rate base over the period and thus offsetting the impact of some of the company's capital spending.

Thus, management has only guided for 4% to 6% earnings per share growth rate over the period, which is, unfortunately, less than what some of the company's peers are likely to see. However, when we combine this with the company's current 3.85% dividend yield, investors are likely looking at a total return of 8% to 10% over the time period, which is certainly reasonable for a conservative utility company like Northwest Natural Holding.

Natural gas utilities like Northwest Natural Holding have been somewhat stigmatized lately by people that see natural gas as a fossil fuel and, therefore, as an unsustainable relic of the past. There are, however, various ways that natural gas utilities can improve the sustainability of their operations. One of the most popular and economically viable ways to do this is with the use of renewable natural gas in the company's network.

Renewable natural gas is a compound that is produced by upgrading a natural biogas emitted by decaying organic matter. As organic matter can be found pretty much anywhere, while being especially common at landfills, there is a potentially enormous and inexhaustible supply of renewable natural gas. The economic viability comes from the fact that renewable natural gas can be used in any natural gas-powered appliance and can be distributed through the existing infrastructure. Thus, no new investments have to be made apart from the construction of the facility that performs the upgrade process.

Northwest Natural Holding has expressed a strong commitment to integrating renewable natural gas into its existing network, and to that end has invested $50 million into the construction of renewable natural gas production facilities at two landfills that should be able to supply the company's customers with renewable natural gas for twenty years.

As stated in the highlights, the first of these two facilities started construction during the first quarter and is expected to start operating in 2023. The second facility is expected to start construction soon and likewise enter service in 2023. The company's move in this direction may improve its standing in the eyes of the managers of the numerous environmental, social, and governance funds that have sprung up over the past few years.

When we consider the size of these funds, such a development would ultimately apply strong upward pressure on the company's stock price. We should note, however, that these renewable natural gas facilities will not be able to come close to fully displacing all of the fossil fuel-derived natural gas that is used by the company's customers. As such, the company will hardly be a full-fledged renewables play, and potential investors should keep this in mind.

It is always critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return on it. In the case of a utility like Northwest Natural Holding, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings-growth ratio. This is a modified version of the familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes the company's earnings per share growth into account. Generally speaking, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of less than 1.0 is a sign that the stock may be undervalued relative to the company's earnings per share growth and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Northwest Natural Holding will grow its earnings per share at a 4.53% rate over the next three to five years, which is relatively in line with management's guidance. This gives the company a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 at the current stock price. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company PEG Ratio Northwest Natural Holding Company 4.40 NiSource, Inc. (NI) 2.85 South Jersey Industries (SJI) NA New Jersey Resources (NJR) 3.14 Atmos Energy (ATO) 2.79

As we can clearly see, Northwest Natural Holding looks to be somewhat expensive relative to its natural gas utility peers. Thus, although the company certainly has a good many things to like about it, it may make sense to wait until the stock comes down to a more reasonable valuation before buying in.

In conclusion, there is certainly a lot to like in these results. Perhaps most importantly, we see the overall stability that utility firms are well known for reflected here. Northwest Natural Holding is also well positioned to deliver earnings per share and dividend growth due to both the growing population in its service area and the expansion of its rate base.

Overall, Northwest Natural Holding does appear to have a lot to offer investors, although it looks expensive at the current price. It therefore might make sense to wait for the price to come down before making an investment in the firm.