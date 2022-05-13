CEF Weekly Review: Can Leverage Hedges Keep Income Drops At Bay

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss CEF market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the first week of May. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the BDC as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

It was another difficult week for the CEF space, with only 3 sectors finishing in the green (NY Muni, Utilities, and MLPs) and only two sectors posting NAV gains (Utilities and MLPs). Credit sectors remain under pressure from rising Treasury yields. The Fed announced it will begin to sell bonds from its balance sheet starting from June and accelerating the pace by September.

The last 5 weeks have been consistently grim for CEF investors, as the following chart shows. The weekly total return ranged between -1% and -2% without a respite. If there is a silver lining, it is that discounts have actually tightened, in aggregate, over the last 3 weeks. This has mitigated the price drops in the space and suggests that investors are buying into the weakness.

Equity and fixed-income sector discounts have diverged. While after the COVID crash fixed-income sector discounts (orange line) were tighter than their equity sector counterparts (blue line), likely supported by the drop in interest rates, this has reversed and equity sector discounts have been more resilient recently. This dynamic makes a lot of sense in the context of broader market sentiment with bonds viewed as particularly unattractive right now and more liable to distribution cuts as few equity funds are as highly leveraged.

Market Themes

Sharply rising short-term rates remain one of the key themes of the income space. For CEF investors the most direct impact of this development will be via higher leverage costs as most funds source their leverage via floating-rate instruments such as repo or credit facilities.

A few weeks ago we highlighted the handful of funds with fixed-rate preferreds which should see their net income levels hang in better than funds that rely entirely on floating-rate leverage instruments. However, where many CEFs with preferreds fall down is due to high coupons on their preferreds which makes their overall leverage cost more expensive even if it is more stable in the face of rising short-term rates. This week we highlight another type of funds which should see greater stability in their income - funds that hedge their leverage costs.

To make this more concrete, we will use preferred CEFs as an example. This is because many preferred CEFs do partially hedge their leverage costs. They do this as part and parcel of their duration mitigation strategy. This is because the same strategy that shortens the fund's duration also hedges its floating-rate leverage cost.

The way this works is through a payer interest rate swap where the fund pays fixed and receives Libor on a particular notional amount for a certain maturity. A screenshot of what it looks like in a shareholder report is below, using the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF).

Specifically, the fund has a $129m credit facility on which it pays Libor + 0.8% alongside 3 interest rate swaps with a total notional of $109m on which it pays Libor and receives a fixed coupon.

We can split these 4 instruments into 2 parts: a $109m fixed-rate leverage facility (i.e., $109m of the floating-rate facility + $109m of swaps which net out to a fixed cost) and a $20m remaining floating-rate leverage facility. The cost of the hedged fixed-rate facility is the weighted-average fixed coupon of the swap plus the 0.8% spread over Libor which equates to a fixed coupon of 1.71%. The floating-rate Libor cashflows of this package cancel out. And the cost of the $20m portion is just the original Libor + 0.8%. In effect, the fund has transformed 85% of its Libor + 0.8% floating-rate facility into a fixed-rate facility with a cost of 1.71%.

Let's see what this means in practice. Libor started the year not far from zero and has risen to around 1.3%. The chart below shows how it is expected to evolve over the coming years. There is clearly more certainty around its path over the next year or so than the period after.

Systematic Income

The orange line below shows how the fund's leverage cost will evolve with respect to Libor as it moves from zero to 3%. The grey line is the leverage cost of a fund that does not hedge its leverage cost.

Systematic Income

The chart shows three key things. First, the fund that chooses not to hedge will have a significantly lower leverage cost when Libor is near zero. Second, with Libor at around 1.3% as of this writing it is not far from where the two lines cross. Going forward the 85%-hedging fund will have a lower leverage cost. And three, the slope of the hedging fund is much more stable as we would expect. Its leverage cost will rise from 1.6% to 2.0% while the non-hedging fund will see its leverage cost rise to 3.8% at Libor at 3%. Obviously, this differential will only increase further if Libor pushes north of 3%.

Let's see how this translates into actual fund income. The chart below repeats the same exercise using a portfolio yield of 5.5% which is roughly the level of yield level of the broader preferreds market and leverage of 32%.

We see that the hedging fund will maintain its net income at a much more stable yield level over time than the non-hedging fund as Libor rises.

The obvious question is whether this dynamic is currently priced into funds. If it is we should have seen funds with leverage cost hedges move to a stronger valuation than funds without hedges.

This is not a particularly scientific way to do it but let's take a look at two groups of preferred CEFs - the Flaherty & Crumrine trio (FFC, FLC, DFP - we will ignore their older PFD and PFO fund which are very idiosyncratic and often in valuation la la land) which does not hedge its leverage cost and the Cohen & Steers trio (LDP, PSF, PTA) which does.

The chart below shows that, oddly enough, the Flaherty trio have recently moved out to a higher valuation - exactly the opposite of what we would expect.

Of course there are other drivers that have valuation impacts but this dynamic doesn't make a ton of sense to us. The most obvious answer here is that the market is either not really taking full account of this developing situation or, alternatively, it thinks that a recession (and a subsequent collapse in short-term rates) is imminent. In our view the Cohen funds are fairly attractive here in the preferreds sector.

Market Commentary

The First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) came up on the service. It's the only CEF that allocates primarily to BDCs. This fund highlights an important theme in the income space which is that it's rarely a good idea to rely primarily on a single type of investment vehicle for income allocation. This is for the simple reason that not all investment vehicles are appropriate for all types of income assets.

The fund's performance is truly shocking. Over the last 5 years the fund’s NAV has delivered a CAGR of around zero which puts it about 6-8% below the two passive BDC ETFs (recall that FGB also uses leverage so once you leverage adjust it, its performance is even worse). We compare the fund's total NAV return (ticker XFGBX) to the total price returns of the BDCs which is an apples-to-apples comparison as the NAV of FGB is driven by the prices of the BDCs (rather than their NAVs).

Only two actual BDCs have put up a worse return over this period (and around 20 have stronger returns). The average BDC return over this period is around 10% CAGR.

A key reason for this is the fund’s periodic deleveraging which shaves off large chunks of the portfolio during drawdowns. This points again to the problem of combining very volatile underlying assets and leverage in a CEF wrapper - an echo of what happened to the MLP sector in 2020 as well.

However, it's not just the periodic deleveraging. FGB has also been a consistently poor performer, having outperformed in only 3 of the last 15 years.

This kind of situation highlights the problems of allocating to CEFs primarily on valuation grounds which misses the big picture. In our view, FGB has never traded at a discount that is anywhere near where it deserves to trade. The whole notion of thinking about discounts kind of falls away in a situation where a fund has delivered a zero return over the last 5 years, underperforming the sector by 10% per annum.

A few CEF relative value ideas are worth highlighting. The BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (BKN) has, once again, seen its valuation rise to an unsustainable level which should revert in due course.

The PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) looks expensive in the PIMCO New York Muni trio though not as much as it has been in the past.

The Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) also looks expensive relative to its credit-focused muni Nuveen counterpart.

Stance And Takeaways

This week we continued our slow-moving rotation back into CEFs, taking advantage of assets that have been more resilient so far year-to-date. For instance, in the High Income Portfolio we moved part of the Arlington Asset Investment Corp 8.25% Series C (AAIC.PC) allocation to the Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK). This took advantage of the fact that while AAIC.PC was down 1% year-to-date in total return terms, CIK was down about 15% in total return (and 19% in price terms). We expect to keep moving assets back to the CEF space over time if their valuations improve further as they have over the last few months.