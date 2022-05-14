Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Q1 2022 Portfolio Manager Commentary

oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Seeks Growth & Capital Preservation (Performance (%) as of 3-31-2022)

Qtr YTD 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr Inception U.S. Small Company Growth (Gross) -21.98 -21.98 -8.31 15.75 16.77 17.04 U.S. Small Company Growth (Net) -22.18 -22.18 -9.14 14.74 15.71 15.98 Russell 2000 Growth -12.63 -12.63 -14.32 9.87 10.32 10.61

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher. Periods over one-year are annualized. Please reference the GIPS Report which accompanies this commentary.

The commentary is not intended as a guarantee of profitable outcomes. Any forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions that are susceptible to changes in circumstances.

Commentary

Global equity markets got off to a rocky start over the first quarter of 2022, with inflation, monetary tightening and slowing economic growth continuing to take center stage. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused a global shock that sent commodity prices soaring, given Russia is a key producer of oil, gas, and wheat. Supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures were amplified, while heightened geopolitical risk contributed to a more volatile U.S. equity market.

Broad-based selling of “risk” assets and a preference for the types of companies that typically do not meet our investment criteria dominated market behavior during the first quarter. Whereas we tend to avoid investing in commodities companies and those that are more cyclical in nature, energy, and utility companies were among the strongest performers over the quarter.

There was a noticeable lack of differentiation by investors between what we consider to be high-quality companies – meaning those that are fundamentally strong – and the rest of the market. Indiscriminate market pullbacks that disregard the quality of a business often spell opportunity for investors like us.

Short-term rotations have no bearing on how we invest, as we believe long-term returns will ultimately reflect our holdings’ growth in cash flow and earnings over longer periods.

That said, we believe the valuation reset in long-duration assets, especially in the higher-growth segments of the U.S. small- capitalization equity spaces, is healthy for these markets. No longer as constrained by valuation headwinds and its impact on potential internal rates of return (IRRs), we believe we now have a better opportunity set and increased potential to seek out investment ideas that should offer attractive long-term outcomes at the intersection of quality and growth that meet our mid- teen’s IRR hurdle.

Portfolio Performance & Attribution

Over the first quarter, the Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned -21.98% gross and -22.18% net of fees, respectively, underperforming the Russell 2000 Growth Index’s (the “Index’) -12.63% return. The only sector that generated positive results during the quarter was energy – an area in which the Portfolio typically has no exposure. Our positions within the consumer discretionary, information technology and financials sectors weakened in response to selling pressure as risk appetites waned. The Portfolio was also challenged from a style perspective, with investors more focused on value during the quarter. In our view, stocks with future growth potential were punished indiscriminately without an understanding of – or consideration for – their underlying fundamentals.

Our focus continues to be on finding high- quality companies that benefit from long- term secular trends; are well-positioned in their respective markets; have robust, cash- generative business models; and are run by talented management teams.

We believe these qualities provide businesses with the ability to grow in any market environment and are important drivers of long- term performance.

The top absolute contributors to the Portfolio’s performance over the quarter included Bumble (BMBL), Qualys (QLYS), and Progyny (PGNY).

Online dating company Bumble delivered strong fourth quarter growth metrics in March. The company has been successfully executing on its core strategic priorities of driving scale and engagement, monetization, and profitability. This is a newer position for us that we opportunistically purchased in the quarter. We are excited about the market potential for online dating, which has been growing in popularity but is still underpenetrated in many markets. The stigma related to it has been lessened as a result of the pandemic and general activity should improve as the economy reopens. We think Bumble is competitively advantaged because the company empowers women to make the first move. We believe that Bumble can take share in dating and leverage its brand in other categories.

Information technology security company Qualys experienced a slight acceleration in revenue over the quarter in response to heightened cybersecurity concerns. With a compelling free cash flow yield coupled with improved results, we believe the IRR is very compelling. We have also been pleased to see the company’s new management team investing more aggressively in the business, alongside what we believe will be growing demand for cybersecurity software. We believe there is more buyer urgency for offerings like Qualys’ as a result of Russia’s war with Ukraine and recent high- profile attacks. This should drive increased momentum in the business which Qualys’ is increasingly well-positioned for given recent investments in sales and marketing.

Fertility benefits management company Progyny reported solid results during the quarter, and we continue to believe the longer- term trends behind the growing need for fertility treatments remain unchanged. Progyny’s customer service, clinical results, and affordability have made it a standout among its peers.

Fertility is an important benefit for companies that are looking to attract and retain women and other underrepresented talent who are focused on family building, and we believe a benefit that companies will increasingly invest in as they lean into their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

The most significant absolute detractors from the Portfolio’s performance over the quarter included Fox Factory (FOXF), Goosehead Insurance (GSHD), and Trupanion (TRUP).

We believe Fox Factory is in good fundamental shape. Its management team is clear and consistent about what will drive value and durable growth for its business that is best known for its off-road racing suspension products. Despite supply chain, COVID-19, and operational challenges, the company has been one of our top performers since inception. We added to our position over the quarter, given what we believed to be the company’s attractive valuation.

Goosehead Insurance remains fundamentally strong in our view, and company management reiterated its confidence in investing in the business to drive greater market-share penetration and long-term profit. During the quarter, revenue growth remained very robust at over 35% and franchises continued to gain in productivity. However, we suspect there may have been some concern around EBITDA margins not being as high as expected for the coming year, with marketing and technology investments running higher than expected. This does not change how we are thinking about the business. If we zoom out, Goosehead’s business model remains very robust according to our research and should benefit significantly from scale. In our opinion, the biggest driver of the stock’s pullback this past quarter was the valuation correction we saw in the highest growth segments of the Index.

Trupanion reported solid results overall, but there were a couple of things that may have concerned investors. First, management mentioned that they are migrating away from providing revenue guidance and, instead, toward targeting subscription adjusted operating income. There was also some impact from COVID-19 in the fourth quarter from the Omicron variant, which may have stalled new pet additions. By the time the company reported, new pet additions had already rebounded. On the change in earnings guidance, a skeptic might point to rising pet acquisition costs impacting their ability to add new pets within their stated IRR range. This rise drive fewer net pet adds and lower revenue growth as the company remains disciplined around pet acquisitions. Based on our research, we feel comfortable for right now.

Portfolio Activity

We initiated positions in Bumble, Farfetch Limited (FTCH), and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) during the quarter, while exiting the Portfolio’s positions in Exponent, Inc. (EXPO), and Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)

New Portfolio position Bumble is the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, a platform of online dating apps that enable people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Online dating is a fast-growing market that's already at ~$5B today, and Bumble is one of the market share leaders. We think Bumble has a unique edge that empowers women to make the first move. Few competitive dating apps exist at Bumble's scale,

and none of the scale players have the same brand messaging around female empowerment. We believe that this really differentiates the company. Bumble’s success has been by an expansion in its total users in both existing and international markets, high incremental earnings on converting users to payers, as well as the company’s ability to leverage existing technology infrastructure to quickly and efficiently deliver new value-added features to users. We took advantage of volatility in Bumble’s share price over the quarter to build our position at what we believed to be attractive entry points.

We also initiated a position in global luxury fashion e-commerce marketplace Farfetch in the first quarter and took advantage of meaningful weakness in the company's share price during the period. Farfetch previously had too large a market cap for the Portfolio, but it has since moved to a level where it’s appropriate to own it – both in this Portfolio and in our smid-cap strategy. The company’s fundamentals remain attractive as indicated by the compelling results Farfetch reported in February.

The company remains an early mover with "the world's only truly global marketplace for luxury at scale". Farfetch has broader reach around the world with a diversity of brands that is much larger than its competitors. Many of the items it sells are exclusive. Our research shows that its brand assortment, brand image, geographic breadth, an inventory-light business model, a more compelling offering for luxury partners, and artificial intelligence are all competitive edges for the company. We believe Farfetch is well-positioned for the continued market share shift from offline to online in this category. The personal luxury goods market has trailed other categories in online penetration, but consumer behaviors and preferences shifted as a result of the pandemic creating more comfort with purchasing goods like this online. Changed behavior and the general shift to a higher portion of Millennial and Gen Z luxury shoppers supports this continued shift as does the growth in emerging market demand.

New holding Hamilton Lane is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. The company has an early mover advantage in the space having been dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years. The company has a robust offering that gives clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies, as well as ancillary administration services. We believe the company has stable underlying business fundamentals that are driven by the nature of cash flows into private assets, the company’s high returns on capital, and its talented management team and culture. We also believe Hamilton Lane has the unique ability to leverage existing assets and competitive strengths to access new categories and benefit from secular trends toward higher private-market allocations, and to capitalize on significant long-term opportunities.

We exited our position in research company Exponent in response to what we believe is an unsustainable trajectory as it pertains to utilization and talent acquisition. A critical leading indicator, average full-time equivalent employees was up only 1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and down 1% over the full-year 2021. We believe the company might be having issues recruiting and/or retaining talent. This is a people business that we believe is subject to risks related to the company’s ability to drive sustainable growth at the levels we expect from Exponent. We also believed the company was a good candidate for sale based on what we believed to be a lower expected return relative to other Portfolio holdings and companies in the research process.

We sold the Portfolio’s position in Medpace due to the potentially challenging biotech funding environment and because the company faces wage inflation that could jeopardize the profitability of its existing contracted business. Combined with a less compelling return potential relative to other Portfolio holdings, based on our research, the sale of Medpace provided us with a good source of funds to apply to what we believed to be more attractive investment opportunities.

Outlook

While the uncertain and volatile macroeconomic environment may result in slower near-term economic growth, we continue to see an exciting and attractive runway for our Portfolio companies over the long term. This is particularly notable in the context of recent market movements. Overall, we see these holdings as having more attractive IRRs going into the second quarter of 2022 in part because of their managements teams’ ability to demonstrate financial flexibility and navigate difficult conditions. In the short term, shifts in market behavior may not calibrate to our way of thinking. That said, this divergence opens doors for us to opportunistically invest in businesses we believe have the possibility to grow much larger over a longer period and that have more attractive return potential than they did previously.

By focusing on finding the best companies at the intersection of quality, growth, and meeting our expected IRR hurdle, we believe the Portfolio is well-positioned for when the market becomes more discerning around the underlying fundamentals of the businesses we own.

Thank you for your interest in Polen Capital and the U.S. Small Company Growth strategy. Please feel free to contact us with any questions.

Sincerely,

Rayna Lesser Hannaway, CFA

Head of Team, Portfolio Manager & Analyst

GIPS Report

Polen Capital Management U.S. Small Company Growth Composite—GIPS Composite Report

UMA Firm Composite Assets Annual PerformanceResults 3 YearStandard Deviation2 Year End Total ($Millions) Assets ($Millions) Assets ($Millions) U.S. Dollars ($Millions) Number of Accounts Composite Gross(%) CompositeNet (%) Russell2000G (%) Composite Dispersion (%) Polen Gross(%) Russell2000G (%) 2021 82,789 28,884 53,905 83.89 156 18.67 17.69 2.83 0.6 23.54 23.08 2020 59,161 20,662 38,499 48.06 68 56.41 55.08 34.63 1.7 25.52 25.10 2019 34,784 12,681 22,104 8.28 8 22.73 21.62 28.50 0.1 N/A N/A 2018 20,591 7,862 12,729 3.82 6 3.30 2.31 -9.29 0.0 N/A N/A 20171 17,422 6,957 10,466 5.65 4 20.74 19.82 18.22 N/A N/A N/A

1Performance represents partial period (March 9, 2017 through December 31, 2017), assets and accounts are as of December 31, 2017.

2A 3 Year Standard Deviation is not available for 2017, 2018 and 2019 due to 36 monthly returns are not available. Total assets and UMA assets are supplemental information to the GIPS Composite Report.

N/A - There are five or fewer accounts in the composite the entireyear.

While pitch books are updated quarterly to include composite performance through the most recent quarter, we use the GIPS Report that includes annual returns only. To minimize the risk of error we update the GIPS Report annually. This is typically updated by the end of the first quarter.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.