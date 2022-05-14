Sean Hannon/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Houston-based Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) released its first-quarter 2022 results on May 10, 2022.

1 - 1Q22 results Snapshot

Occidental Petroleum reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share, surpassing analysts' expectations. The increase can be attributed to operating efficiencies, especially commodity prices reaching records.

Net income was $4.65 per diluted share, strongly contrasting with $1.37 per share in 4Q21.

Total revenues were $8,533 million, surpassing expectations.

Oil and Gas revenues were $6,075 million, up 65.8% from 1Q21.

Chemical revenues were $1,684 million, up 54.8% from 1Q21.

Midstream & Marketing revenues were $882 million, up 9.3% from last year.

It was a solid quarter in terms of balance sheet despite a weakening production down 3.6% from the same quarter a year ago.

OXY: First quarter highlight Presentation (Occidental Petroleum)

CEO Vicki Hollub said in the conference call:

We're especially proud of our results this quarter as our strong operational and financial performance enabled us to generate our highest reported and adjusted earnings in over a decade, resulting in an annualized return on capital employed of 21% when calculated with adjusted earnings. We also reported a record level of free cash flow for the fifth consecutive quarter.

2 - Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum is up 140% on a one-year basis. The excellent recovery was led by higher commodity prices reaching over $90 per barrel and Buffett's renewed interest with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) increasing its stake in the company to 15.2% after buying $350 million in May recently.

Berkshire Hathaway bought about $350 million of stock in Occidental Petroleum on Monday and Tuesday, lifting its stake in the energy company to $8.8 billion, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday evening. Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) purchased 5.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) on Monday and Tuesday, with nearly all the purchases occurring on Monday. Berkshire now holds 142.3 million shares of Occidental, a 15.2% interest.

3 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is tricky because the high valuation is already factored into the stock price. While I consider Occidental Petroleum a good oil stock from a long-term investor's perspective, I wonder if we have reached a pivot point around $65.

I have sold my entire trading position at around $64 because I do not think the market will buy much higher than this level for the foreseeable future. I could be mistaken, of course.

Buffett's buying spree is boosting the stock price artificially to new highs. Still, I see it as an inflated level that could be a substantial negative if the world economy falters due to over-reasonable commodity prices, weakening the world stability where emerging countries bear the brunt of the pain.

It was the same story in August 2020 when Buffett bought a 10% stake in Barrick Gold (GOLD) which pushed the stock to the $30s a few months later, and then the stock corrected when he decided to sell his stake.

Thus, the oil sector is characterized by a highly volatile climate requiring short-term trading using the LIFO method to turn this investment fruitful.

Thus, it's compelling to trade short-term OXY using at least 30% of your entire position. This two-level strategy has prevailed in my marketplace, "The Gold and Oil Corner," and I believe it is the most rewarding. However, only US investors can use LIFO. Please read my note at the end of this article.

Occidental Petroleum - 1Q22 Quarterly Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Occidental Petroleum 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Revenues in $ billion 5.29 5.96 6.79 7.91 8.35 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 5.48 6.01 6.82 8.01 8.53 Net income in $ Million -146 103 828 1,537 4,876 EBITDA $ Million 2,783 2,720 3,582 4,381 5,097* EPS diluted in $/share -0.37 -0.10 0.65 1.37 4.65 Operating cash flow in $ Million 910 3,314 3,118 3,092 3,239* Capital Expenditure in $ Million 654 717 645 757 897* Free Cash Flow in $ Million 256 2,597 2,473 2,335 2,342* Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 2.27 4.57 2.06 2.76 1.91 Total debt in $ Billion 35.47 35.35 30.92 29.43 25.87 Dividend per share in $ 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.13 0.13 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 947.9 934.2 957.7 972.6 997.7* Oil Production 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 1,117 1,203 1,160 1,189 1,079 Global oil price (world) ($/b) 55.65 64.18 68.74 75.39 91.91 Global Natural gas price (world) ($/MMBtu) 2.36 2.34 2.89 3.86 3.66

Source: Occidental Petroleum and Fun Trading

* Estimated and summed by Fun Trading

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and Oil & Gas Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and others were $8.533 billion in 1Q22 (net sales were $8.349 billion)

OXY: Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading) Occidental Petroleum's 1Q22 total revenues and others were $8.533 billion, up significantly from $5.479 billion a year ago and up 6.5% QoQ.

Occidental posted a net income of $4,876 million or $4.65 per diluted share. The adjusted income was $2.02 per diluted share compared to $1.31 in 4Q21. Also, Occidental's total expenses for the first quarter were $5,774 million, up 1.6% year over year.

Below are the revenues per segment:

OXY: Total revenues per segment 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

2 - The free cash flow was $2,342 million in 1Q22

Free cash flow was $2,342 million in 1Q22 compared to $256 million in 1Q21. Trailing 12-month free cash flow is $9,747 million.

OXY: Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

The free cash flow is calculated by subtracting CapEx from cash from operating activities. However, Occidental Petroleum has a different way of calculating the free cash flow and indicates $3,320 billion (non-GAAP) in 1Q22.

The difference is that the company includes "working capital and other, net," and I calculate CapEx by adding "capital expenditure" and "changes in capital accrual." The generic free cash flow that I have indicated is comparable to other companies.

The company kept its quarterly dividend to $0.13 per share or a yield of 0.8%, which is disappointing but can be justified by the need to reduce debt. OXY repaid debts worth $3.3 billion in 1Q22, strengthening the balance sheet.

Also, the company reactivated a share buyback program for $3 billion.

OXY: Presentation (Occidental Petroleum)

3 - Quarterly production was 1,079K Boepd in 1Q22

3.1 - The total output was 1,079K Boepd in 1Q22. The Permian operations accounted for about 43.7% of the company's total production. OXY's output was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

OXY: Quarterly Production history (Fun Trading)

3.2 - Production in the USA totaled 896K Boepd (including the Permian Basin production).

OXY Quarterly production in the USA per basin (Fun Trading)

3.3 - Production for the first quarter was 54.3% of oil.

OXY: Quarterly Oil equivalent production details in 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

3.4 - Realized oil prices in 1Q22 were $91.91 per barrel compared to $56.65 last year. Natural gas was $3.66 per Mcf, up from $2.36 in the previous year. NGL price was $39.61 per Boe, up from $23.44 last year.

OXY: Quarterly Oil and gas prices history (Fun Trading)

Note: Total production in the Permian Basin includes the Permian Resources, and the Permian EOR are now consolidated. The entire production in the USA is 896K Boepd. It represents the Gulf of Mexico, the Permian Basin, the DJ Basin in Colorado, and others.

3.5 - Guidance 2022

Occidental expects the second-quarter 2022 production to be between 1,130K and 1,160K Boepd and Permian production between 488K and 498K Boepd.

The company expects exploration expenses to be $50 million for the second quarter.

For 2022, OXY anticipates production in the range of 1,140-1,170K Boepd with output from its Permian Resources between 527-537K Boepd.

OXY 2Q22 and 2022 Guidance presentation (Occidental Petroleum)

3.6 - 2021 Reserves - improving by 600 MMBoe to 3,512 MMBoe (unchanged since my preceding article).

OXY: 2021 Reserves (Occidental Petroleum) 4 - Net debt is down to $23.96 billion at the end of March 2022

Good progress here. Occidental Petroleum is doing a good job cutting the debt to a more acceptable level.

OXY: Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) The company's net debt is now $23.96 billion as of March 31, 2022. OXY repaid $3.3 billion in debt in 1Q22. The goal now is to reduce the net debt to $20 billion.

A reminder that I have explained in more detail in my preceding article. The preferred stocks owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bear an 8% interest payable every quarter and can be paid either in cash or in shares. Also, they have warrants for 83.9 million at an exercise price of $59.624 per share.

Also, on June 26, 2020, OXY shareholders obtained 1/8th (125 shares for 1,000 shares) of a warrant for every stock they owned as of July 6, 2020. (The warrants can be exercised from August 3, 2020, to August 3, 2027, with an initial exercise price of $22 per share of common stock.)

The best part is that the warrants are tradable under the ticker OXY warrant (OXY.WS) on the NYSE and now trade at about $37.06 per share.

5 - Shares outstanding diluted are increasing and are now 997.7 million. A jump of 2.6% this quarter.

OXY: Quarterly Shares outstanding diluted history (Fun Trading)

Commentary and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

OXY: TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading) Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

OXY forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $65.75 and support at $56.40.

As indicated in my preceding article, the trading strategy is to take profits (25% seems reasonable) between $64 and $66 and wait for a retracement to $56-$52.

I recommend trading OXY LIFO, which lets you keep a core position for a much higher target.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

