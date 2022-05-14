Polen Focus Growth Q1 2022 Portfolio Manager Commentary

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Seeks Growth & Capital Preservation (Performance (%) as of 3-31-2022)

Qtr YTD 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr Inception Polen Focus Growth (Gross) -13.39 -13.39 6.10 19.89 20.80 16.64 15.28 Polen Focus Growth ((Net)) -13.56 -13.56 5.46 19.27 20.20 16.04 14.31 Russell 1000 Growth -9.04 -9.04 14.98 23.60 20.89 17.05 11.57 S&P 500 -4.59 -4.59 15.66 18.93 15.99 14.64 11.10

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher. Periods over one-year are annualized. Please reference the GIPS Report which accompanies this commentary.

The commentary is not intended as a guarantee of profitable outcomes. Any forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions that are susceptible to changes in circumstances.

All company-specific information has been sourced company financials as of relevant period discussed.

Commentary

During the first quarter of 2022, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned -13.39% and -13.56%, gross and net of fees respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index returned -9.04% (the “Index”) and the S&P 500 (the “S&P”) -4.60%.

The double-digit percentage decline for the Portfolio is in stark contrast to the robust earnings growth our holdings have been releasing as we come out of the fourth-quarter earnings season. We believe four factors help explain this disconnect. We see the first factor as unsurprising, and the other three as more one-off in nature.

The first factor was that valuations of “higher growth” companies continued a decline that began in 4Q 2021, against the backdrop of rising inflation and the Federal Reserve’s resulting announcement to raise interest rates. In 2021, we noted that our Portfolio’s valuation was above our historical average, due in part to extremely low rates and massive stimulus from governments and central banks worldwide. In our 3Q 2021 commentary, we wrote, “We project that interest rates will rise, and P/E multiples will fall at least somewhat from here over the next five years, thus we estimate our Portfolio’s returns over this period will be below the current Portfolio’s earnings growth.” As expected, we have seen a repricing of many risk assets thus far in 2022 following a significantly more hawkish Federal Reserve and rising Treasury rates. In this type of environment, “long-duration” equities, i.e. stocks with higher than benchmark average P/E multiples, tend to experience share price pressure in the short term.

The second factor, which was unexpected, was the war in Ukraine. This added another layer of “risk-off” behavior as investors have contemplated the impact of the resulting higher oil prices and the possibility of more widespread military conflict. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we saw a pronounced, knee-jerk rotation away from perceived “consistent growth companies,” a category to which most of our Portfolio companies belong, and into cyclicals such as energy (a sector that returned almost 40% in the quarter!), materials, defense, and utilities companies.

The third factor is that COVID-19 has abated more quickly than expected in many parts of the world, prompting consumers to catch up on activities they had missed during the pandemic such as travel and in-store shopping. This came at the expense of other areas, such as e-commerce, streaming video, and online gaming. While we still see secular growth in these latter markets, they hit an air pocket that was bigger and earlier than anticipated during the first quarter. We believe this added yet another layer of risk-off behavior and impacted the share prices of a handful of companies in the Portfolio more directly. We address these in more detail later in this commentary.

Finally, despite the multiple layers of risk-off behavior driven by the first three factors, two companies with large weights in the benchmarks that we do not currently own, whose share prices we would have expected to be similarly impacted due to the high correlations we have seen in the market, Apple and Tesla, were much more insulated from these risk-off dynamics.

In our piece “Outperformance in the Next Bear Market?” we began writing as far back as late 2018 that the structure of the U.S. equity market had changed substantially over the preceding decade. Active managers had previously dominated the daily trading volume in U.S. stocks since investors first met under the Buttonwood tree on Wall Street. However, the massive shift toward passive, algorithmic and trend-following trading in the 2000s has driven much higher correlations than in the past, which can lead to other structural issues such as unusual trading activity in already-large benchmark weights. The convergence of non- thinking trading (passive, algorithmic), exogenous issues affecting all companies simultaneously (interest rate shocks, potential war), and somewhat elevated valuations created a very difficult start to the year for our style of investing, in our view.

There was a lot of information to digest in the first quarter, but this is not new for us. The exact series of factors that might affect performance in a quarter might be new, but the phenomenon of multiple events giving rise to unexpected share price movements is something we’ve seen before.

This is exactly why we stay focused on the long-term value propositions, competitive advantages, ongoing initiatives, growth opportunities, and earnings power of our companies.

The macroeconomic and geopolitical environment is complex and inherently unpredictable. But by and large, our long-term views on our Portfolio holdings remain unchanged. As a result, we have taken advantage of some share price dislocations as long-term investors. Our Portfolio has become more concentrated in our best ideas for the next five-plus years. We currently expect the Portfolio to deliver earnings per share growth on a weighted average basis of nearly 20% per annum over the coming five years, based on how well we believe these companies deliver on behalf of their respective stakeholders and the competitive advantages they have built over time. Just one quarter into 2022, we are finding some excellent valuations for the types of businesses we seek.

Did Something Change Overnight?

This past earnings season was one of the most, if not the most, volatile we have ever seen in the 33+ year history of the Focus Growth Portfolio. We witnessed massive double-digit percentage point share price swings following the earnings reports of several multi-hundred-billion-dollar market cap companies. This is highly unusual.

It begs the question, “Did something suddenly change in the investment outlook for these companies?” As a reminder, we are very particular in the businesses we invest in, seeking only what we believe to be the most financially sound and competitively advantaged companies we can find and nothing less. Yet, we have seen time and again that the narratives around even these types of large, “well-known” companies can change far more than the reality of their business fundamentals.

In many ways, price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples and share prices are an amalgamation of opinions about the future at any moment in time.

We try to remain dispassionate, separating facts and data about companies from the stories people tell about stocks.

Of course, the future is not known for any of our companies, but we believe the future is guided by what is already in place today. We believe the companies we invest in have unique products and services that very large groups of customers clearly view as differentiated. These companies have built their competitive moats and established the financial strength that can allow them to scale and continue investing through difficult economic environments. Our experience has shown that these types of companies have a high degree of predictability overall based on what is in place today, and far more predictability than the overwhelming majority of publicly traded businesses.

Portfolio Contributors and Detractors

For this quarter, the top absolute contributors were Airbnb (ABNB), Visa (V), and UnitedHealth Group (UNH). The top absolute detractors were Meta Platforms (FB), Netflix (NFLX), and Zoetis (ZTS).

The recovery in travel has been supportive of Airbnb revenues and cross-border transactions for Visa. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group remains well positioned as the largest, most integrated health insurer and care provider in the U.S. Some of our largest detractors this quarter currently have negative narratives attached to them. We will spend the rest of the commentary discussing some of them and our thoughts, which are rooted in company and industry data. We discuss our trim of Zoetis in the Portfolio Activity section.

COVID-19 Grow Overs

In our 4Q 2021 commentary, we discussed how both Amazon and DocuSign were seeing slower growth recently as it became increasingly clear that those two businesses received a “pull forward” in demand for their products and services in 2020 and early 2021 and are now growing slower over those tough comparisons. To be sure, e-commerce penetration, cloud migrations, and digital signatures have seen accelerated adoption that we expect will continue, but as the world has re-opened there is a natural ebb back toward more normal growth patterns.

We have seen this same issue crop up in other companies we own such as Netflix, Meta Platforms, two of the largest absolute detractors during the quarter, PayPal (PYPL), and several other companies we do not currently own in the Portfolio such as Zoom (ZM), Shopify (SHOP) and Roblox (RBLX). In each case, we evaluated the slowdown in the business dispassionately, looking at the data from the company as well as the industry to determine if there was an unexpected issue with the company’s value proposition, competitive positioning, or longer-term growth prospects. For the Portfolio companies impacted by this dynamic, we determined that the most likely cause of the slowdown was primarily the ebb and flow of demand post-COVID-19. As a result, we added to these positions.

Using Netflix as an example, the company recorded robust results for the December quarter but gave subscriber growth guidance well below what we would have expected for the current March quarter. Management expects muted net new subscriber additions this quarter, but they were hard pressed to explain why net new adds look to be coming in weaker than expected. Viewership and retention from current subscribers remain solid, which hints that competition is not likely the cause of the weakness. In addition, the weakness is broad-based by geography and demography, which also seems to indicate that it is not likely a TikTok or other competition-related phenomenon. Nor is it likely a maturity of the opportunity—even markets with relatively low streaming penetration are currently showing muted growth like their more mature counterparts.

After digesting Netflix’s earnings report and many others that received a “boost” from COVID-19 and quarantining in 2020 and 2021, it appears that the slower net adds relates more to a “pull forward” in new subscribers over the last two years. We are now witnessing uneven growth in that base coming out of this unique period. We believe the long-term opportunities for Netflix remain unchanged and decided to take advantage of the drawdown to double our weighting in the Portfolio.

When Double-Barreled Secular Growth and a Clear #1 Market Share Meets Management Miscues

In our view, PayPal’s total payment volumes and earnings per share should continue to grow at an acceptable mid-teens-plus level, driven by the continued double tailwinds of e-commerce and the digitization of payments. PayPal remains the largest digital wallet with a two-sided network with over 400 million active accounts, 30 million merchants, and over $1 trillion in annual payment volume across its network.

That said, now that the company has grown its users and payment volumes much faster than we would have expected over the past two years due to COVID-19, we believe the company needs to be better than ever going forward with respect to product development and user experience to attract the next wave of users and user engagement. Areas such as the PayPal checkout experience, Pay with Venmo adoption, securities trading, bill pay, in-store payments, and e-commerce capabilities need better investment and execution. The company has been slower than we would prefer to improve its product functionality in this manner to help ensure its leadership position remains intact over the long term. The management team also changed its strategy and long-term growth guidance recently, suggesting it was caught off-guard by the COVID-19 pull-forward and important next steps. We have believed at times that the company and its consumer and employee stakeholders could benefit from better management, and those beliefs have strengthened of late.

While growth over the next few years will be slightly slower than we previously thought, we believe the company remains well- positioned within an attractive end market and that management and the board understand future investments in the company’s engineering and software development talent and accelerated product development are necessary to add the next level of functionality and ease of use of the PayPal and Venmo apps. We recently added to our position as we feel the dramatic share price decline was out of proportion to the marginal growth slowdown.

What Would You Pay for the World’s Largest Communication and Entertainment Platform? How Does 5x Earnings Sound?

Meta Platforms also had solid, if not slightly lower-than-expected revenue growth last quarter but guided to a significant slowdown in revenue growth for 1Q 2022. Meta called out TikTok, a competitor for people’s time and attention, seeming to imply it as one of the factors causing the growth slowdown. This appeared to stoke fears that the company’s user engagement and value proposition was eroding for its users and marketers and subsequently would lead to lower advertising revenue growth and market share loss.

We do not doubt that TikTok is taking time and attention away from many forms of digital media, core Facebook and Instagram included. That said, we believe TikTok has mostly expanded the pie. Meta’s user engagement has been stable, even on the very mature core Facebook app. Our research shows that most of the growth headwinds are more likely attributable to a combination of factors. These factors include a preference for short-form video while spending time on the platform (Facebook and Instagram Reels), which is not monetized effectively yet, a COVID-19 pull-forward impact like Netflix, and changes to Apple’s (AAPL) iOS operating system.

More specifically, the changes to iOS make it more difficult for Facebook and Instagram to measure certain types of ads accurately, at least for now. Meta has quantified that the Apple impact as roughly a $10 billion revenue headwind for fiscal 2022, or approximately 7% of total revenue. This is a bit larger than we would have expected, and it is taking longer than expected for Facebook to develop with their own measurement tools. But, excluding the Apple impact alone, Facebook would be growing close to what we would have expected in a more normal environment. Although it could take some time to alleviate, we believe the Apple impact will prove temporary, and we continue to monitor engagement trends on Facebook and Instagram from competitors like TikTok.

Still, we continue to believe that Facebook and Instagram have unique value propositions for users and marketers alike.

Facebook and Instagram provide advertisers, particularly small businesses, unique opportunities to catch the attention of users in different ways than most of their competitors. They drive interest in companies and products that consumers did not even know they might want through discovery in News Feeds, Stories, and Reels, which is differentiated from Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon’s ad businesses, which are driven more by a consumer’s actual intent to purchase. Bringing products and services in a hyper-targeted way into billions of people’s view and attention is unique to Meta’s social media platforms (Facebook and Instagram). Even as TikTok puts up breathtaking advertising growth, it is only 1/10th the size of Meta’s ad business, and its core short form, one-to-many video product has a use case similar to just one of the many products that Meta offers.

We expect Meta to attract over $125 billion in advertising revenue this year, and growth will likely continue for many years. Though certainly there is more competition today than there has been in the past, we view the negative narrative on Meta as quite off- base across many topics. Given the disconnect that we see in share price and business fundamentals, we have opportunistically added to the position. We believe Instagram alone is worth roughly $400 billion (Facebook bought it ten years ago for $1 billion!). Backing out the $50 billion in net cash on the balance sheet and giving very little value to WhatsApp and Oculus (which should not be the case) leaves only approximately $125 billion in market cap attributable to core Facebook, or roughly 5x the earnings of that asset.

Portfolio Activity

Where are Valuations More or Less Attractive? Probably Not Where You Think

Last year, many were concerned about the valuations of technology companies. Those concerns seem to have continued into 2022, despite the already meaningful share price pressure faced by many technology companies over the last six months. When people ask, “Aren’t you concerned about the valuations of companies like Amazon, Airbnb, and Netflix?” we interpret the question as their GAAP P/E ratios appearing optically high. But we think those companies are some of the most attractively valued holdings in our Portfolio because 1) GAAP accounting significantly understates the true economics/free cash flow of these businesses, and 2) the earnings growth we expect over the next five years is likely to be very high.

In our Portfolio, we have had more concerns about valuations in certain companies with solid but more rangebound growth, including Accenture (ACN), Zoetis, and Starbucks (SBUX), and some of our smaller companies like MSCI (MSCI) and Gartner (IT). We trimmed our positions in most of these companies in 1Q 2022 and sold our stake in Starbucks after a 12+ year holding period. In our view, Starbucks continues to be in a unique position to serve its customers who value the quality of its products and the convenient way they can be purchased. At the same time, Starbucks’ business is maturing in western markets, and its employee and store-related costs are growing, which should lead to slower earnings growth than we would prefer and further P/E multiple compression. We believe we have better opportunities as we continue to assess the impact of these issues for Starbucks.

Accenture, Zoetis, MSCI, and Gartner also trade at valuations that we think would likely lead to future returns at the lower end of our acceptable range. Thus, we trimmed our positions and used the proceeds of these sales to add to Visa, Airbnb, Autodesk (ADSK), Meta, and Netflix. Each of the companies we added to in the first quarter delivers unique products and/or services for large and growing addressable markets and have built competitive advantages, in our view. But, for one reason or another, they have attracted a substantially negative narrative that we believe is not supported by the data or reasonable logic.

Outlook

We never like to underperform over any period on behalf of our clients, as was the case in the first quarter, but we recognize that interest rates, wars, and narratives can drive share-price weakness over shorter periods of time. More importantly, looking at how these companies are positioned on behalf of the stakeholders they serve and the underlying revenue and earnings growth potential for our Portfolio companies, we are quite pleased with how nearly all of them are performing.

We are enduring some short-term growth headwinds primarily from COVID-19 grow-over issues while higher rates and a “risk- off” mentality are also rippling through markets. That said, our long-term earnings growth expectations remain mostly unchanged, and as such, we are using the recent volatility to take advantage of pricing anomalies and becoming more concentrated in our best investment ideas for the next five-plus years.

Thank you for your interest in Polen Capital and the Focus Growth strategy. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or comments.

Sincerely,

Dan Davidowitz, CFA Portfolio Manager & Analyst

Brandon Ladoff, Portfolio Manager & Director of Sustainable Investing

GIPS Report

Polen Capital Management Focus Growth Composite—GIPS Composite Report

UMA Firm Composite Assets Annual Performance Results 3 Year Standard Deviation Year End Total ($Millions) Assets ($Millions) Assets ($Millions) U.S. Dollars ($Millions) Number of Accounts CompositeGross (%) Composite Net(%) S&P 500 (%) Russell 1000 G (%) Composite Dispersion (%) Composite Gross (%) S&P 500 (%) Russell 1000 G (%) 2021 82,789 28,884 53,905 14,809 2387 24.71 24.04 28.71 27.61 0.3 17.25 17.41 18.17 2020 59,161 20,662 38,499 12,257 1904 34.64 34.00 18.40 38.49 0.4 18.16 18.53 19.64 2019 34,784 12,681 22,104 8,831 939 38.80 38.16 31.49 36.40 0.3 12.13 11.93 13.07 2018 20,591 7,862 12,729 6,146 705 8.99 8.48 -4.38 -1.51 0.2 11.90 10.95 12.12 2017 17,422 6,957 10,466 5,310 513 27.74 27.14 21.83 30.22 0.3 10.66 10.07 10.54 2016 11,251 4,697 6,554 3,212 426 1.72 1.22 11.96 7.09 0.2 11.31 10.74 11.31 2015 7,451 2,125 5,326 2,239 321 15.89 15.27 1.38 5.68 0.1 10.92 10.62 10.85 2014 5,328 1,335 3,993 1,990 237 17.60 16.95 13.69 13.06 0.2 10.66 9.10 9.73 2013 5,015 1,197 3,818 1,834 245 23.77 23.07 32.39 33.49 0.3 11.91 12.11 12.35 2012 4,527 889 3,638 1,495 325 12.43 11.75 16.00 15.26 0.1 16.01 15.30 15.88 2011 2,374 561 1,812 556 171 9.04 8.25 2.11 2.63 0.2 15.98 18.97 18.01 2010 1,181 322 860 316 120 15.65 14.70 15.06 16.72 0.2 20.16 22.16 22.42 2009 626 131 494 225 120 39.71 38.50 26.46 37.21 0.3 16.99 19.91 20.01 2008 266 10 256 137 112 -27.81 -28.42 -37.00 -38.44 0.3 15.26 15.29 16.63 2007 682 - 682 491 149 10.78 9.86 5.49 11.81 0.2 8.36 7.79 8.66 2006 730 - 730 524 219 15.00 14.04 15.80 9.07 0.1 7.25 6.92 8.43 2005 1,849 - 1,849 945 419 -0.53 -1.43 4.91 5.26 0.2 8.08 9.17 9.67 2004 2,017 - 2,017 1,124 665 8.72 7.76 10.88 6.30 0.2 10.08 15.07 15.66 2003 1,617 - 1,617 907 513 17.73 16.67 28.68 29.75 0.7 12.98 18.32 22.98 2002 970 - 970 518 407 -6.69 -7.53 -22.10 -27.88 0.9 13.15 18.81 25.58 2001 703 - 703 408 289 -4.61 -5.50 -11.89 -20.42 1.0 13.58 16.94 25.56 2000 622 - 622 359 236 -3.50 -4.44 -9.10 -22.42 0.7 16.52 17.67 23.11 1999 640 - 640 377 228 23.89 22.65 21.04 33.16 0.6 18.27 16.76 19.27 1998 418 - 418 257 202 31.61 30.19 28.58 38.71 0.7 17.95 16.23 18.15 1997 252 - 252 145 158 37.14 35.63 33.36 30.49 0.9 13.17 11.30 12.79 1996 140 - 140 89 118 31.94 30.40 22.96 23.12 0.7 10.61 9.72 10.49 1995 70 - 70 45 61 48.07 46.33 37.58 37.18 1.0 9.72 8.34 9.26 1994 32 - 32 17 27 10.13 8.96 1.32 2.62 1.6 - - -

Total assets and UMA assets are supplemental information to the GIPS Composite Report.

While pitch books are updated quarterly to include composite performance through the most recent quarter, we use the GIPS Report that includes annual returns only. To minimize the risk of error we update the GIPS Report annually. This is typically updated by the end of the first quarter.

