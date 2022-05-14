Inflation Attuned Market Timing
Summary
- Investment risk can be reduced by a multi-model market timer whose many components use different and uncorrelated financial and economic data, including inflation.
- This model seeks to determine effective asset allocation for risk-on and risk-off periods for equities considering the effect of inflation.
- Four risk scenarios are possible: risk-on & normal-inflation, risk-on & high-inflation, risk-off & normal-inflation, and risk-off & high-inflation. Different ETF groups apply to each risk scenario.
- From 2000 to 2022, switching accordingly between risk-related ETF groups would have produced an annualized return of about 39% versus 6.5% for buy and hold SPY.
Basic risk-on and risk-off signals for equities
Previously described market timing models (listed in Appendix-1) are used to determine the basic risk-on and risk-off periods for equities, similarly to what was described in the iM-Multi-Model Market Timer article.
For this model signals for basic risk-on situations arise when either
- the Inflation Lower Timer plus the Consumer Sentiment Timer, or
- the Cyclically Adjusted Risk Premium Timer, or
- the SuperTimer indicate this, otherwise
if none of the above three options are true basic risk-off periods are indicated.
Inflation considerations
During risk-on and risk-off periods for equities one should consider inflation risk as well. Rising inflation means that interest rates are increasing and the discounted value of future cash flows from stocks is driven down, lowering equity prices.
Higher inflation, or an inverted yield curve signal a higher risk environment for equities.
We define rising inflation with data from the University of Michigan Inflation Expectation© series (MICH) and the 6-month moving average of the inflation rate as discussed in Evaluating Popular Asset Classes For Inflation Protection.
Typically, the Federal Funds Rate is near a high when the yield curve inverts, indicating the Federal Reserve's activity in combating high inflation. An inverted yield curve signifies that economic activity is near the end of the expansion phase of a business cycle and that a high probability of an oncoming recession exists.
For this model "high-inflation" is defined when the value of MICH is greater than 3.1% and the 6-month moving average of the inflation rate is greater than 2.9%, or the yield curve is near inversion or inverted as indicated by the Yield Curve Timer, all data point-in-time. When "high-inflation" is not present then "normal-inflation" is assumed.
Risk environments and risk-related asset allocation
The following ETFs were used:
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (VGT)
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ)
- Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE)
- ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH)
- ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (VOE) and Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) as proxies for VGT and PXE prior to their inception dates, respectively.
The four possible risk environments and corresponding risk-related ETF groups are:
- risk-on & normal-inflation: RSP & VGT
- risk-on & high-inflation: VNQ & PXE
- risk-off & normal-inflation: RWM & TLT
- risk-off & high-inflation: SH & PSQ
Note that the model never holds any leveraged ETFs.
Performance of the Inflation Attuned Multi-Model Market Timer
The model was backtested using the online portfolio simulation platform Portfolio 123, which also provides extended price data for ETFs prior to their inception dates calculated from their proxies. Closing prices and trading costs of 0.05% of each trade amount were assumed in the backtest.
The simulated performance of the model is shown in Figure-1 below. The red graph represents the performance of the model from Jan 3, 2000 to May 11, 2022 (22+ years) and the blue graph, which resembles a horizontal line, shows the performance of benchmark SPY.
The simulation shows an annualized return of 39% with a maximum drawdown of -22% and only 169 realized trades (a listing of realized trades is in the Appendix-2). An initial investment of $100,000 would have grown to $160-million if one could have followed this model from January 2000 onwards. Total trading costs would have been $850,000.
Risk Measurements
The risk statistics for the model relative to the benchmark ETF (SPY) show a positive alpha of 36%, indicating that this strategy would have outperformed its risk-adjusted benchmark return on average by 36% per year since January 2000. Additionally, the Standard Deviation for this model's monthly returns is similar to that of SPY, indicating similar volatility and demonstrating that the model's investment strategy should be a better alternative to buy-and-hold SPY over the longer term.
Conclusion
From the analysis it would appear that the Inflation Attuned Multi-Model Market Timer could profitably be used to switch between the specified ETF groups according to the signaled risk situation. This model's calendar year returns ranged from a minimum of 11% in 2018 to a maximum of 152% in 2008. The model shows excess returns over benchmark SPY for each year, and there would never have been a year with negative returns.
From Jan 3 to May 11, 2022 the model shows a gain of 26% versus a loss of 17% for SPY.
At iMarketSignals we will report weekly the status of this timer. The last trade, switching from risk-on & high-inflation to risk-off & high-inflation occurred on 5/2/2022, and current holdings are therefore SH and PSQ since then.
Although this model performed extremely well over 22 years, there is no guarantee that it will perform well in the future.
Appendix-1
Market timing models used:
- Consumer Sentiment Timer : Investment in equities is signaled when the 15-week return of the discretionary sector outperforms the 15-week return of the staples sector.
- Cyclically Adjusted_RiskPremium Timer : An alternative measure of risk is the Cyclically Adjusted Risk Premium (CARP), defined as the inverse of the Shiller CAPE Ratio (CAPE) in percent minus the 10-year note yield. The value of the CARP and directional trend of the CAPE can be used to profitably time investments in risk-on and risk-off assets.
- Composite Market Timer : An entry for the stock market is signaled when the combined weight of its six component models is equal to, or greater than 50%. This model has the greatest weight in the SuperTimer.
- SuperTimer : A weekly Stock Market Confidence Level (SMC level) is obtained by considering the percentage allocated to each of its 15 component timer model and their weight in the system. Positive stock market investment climates are indicated by SMC levels greater than 50%.
- Inflation Lower Timer : Normally equities perform better when inflation is lower.
- Yield Curve Timer: The timing rules are based on the state of yield curve and on the trend of the Effective Federal Funds Rate.
Appendix-2
Realized trades:
