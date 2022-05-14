ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has faced intense selling pressure over the past few weeks (down 47% YTD) as investors continue to avoid tech stocks that would typically underperform in a rising interest rate environment. Despite macro risk overhangs (inflation, war, COVID), Trade Desk remains a top performer in the digital advertising space as the de factor independent demand-side platform (DSP) that serves over 1,000 brands and agencies in managing their digital campaigns. In this article, I will review the fundamentals of the company and discuss why I think the stock can still serve investors well in the long run.

A well-positioned competitor in a growing industry

The Trade Desk is the world's largest independent DSP that serves major advertising agencies in the world including WPP (WPP), Omnicom (OMC), and Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY). Digital advertising professionals use Trade Desk's platform to manage their ad campaigns across a number of channels outside the Walled Gardens (e.g. Google and Facebook) such as the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, Spotify, Hulu and Peacock.

From 2016 to 2021, Trade Desk's revenue grew at a 43% CAGR from $203 million to $1.2 billion, while ad spend on the platform increased from $1 billion to over $6 billion. During this period, the global digital advertising market on average grew 21% annually from $192 billion to $492 billion. Having outgrown the industry by a wide margin, Trade Desk's share of worldwide digital ad spend grew from just 0.5% in 2016 to 1.3% in 2021.

Per eMarketer, worldwide advertising revenue (incl. digital and non-digital) is expected to reach over $1 trillion in 2025, with 72% of spend being digital leading to a total addressable market of $785 billion. Big picture, the increasing penetration of digital ad spend is a secular trend that is independent of current macro conditions, and Trade Desk is favorably positioned to capture this growing pie.

Growth remains robust in a post-COVID environment

The Trade Desk is a COVID beneficiary but by no means a one-hit wonder like Peloton (PTON) and Roblox (RBLX). In 2020 and 2021, the company benefited tremendously from advertising budgets shifting to digital and saw revenue grew 26% and 43%, respectively. While investors were understandably worried about the sustainability of such growth rates in 2022, Trade Desk delivered a stellar 1Q22 results with revenue of $315 million (+43% YoY vs. +37% in 1Q21) that handily beat consensus of $304 million.

Adj. EBITDA of $121 million also surprised to the upside against $92 million consensus. Adj. EBITDA margin came in at a respectable 38% vs. 32% in 1Q21, benefiting from temporarily lower expenses as employees work from home and in-person events have been halted.

Nearly all ad verticals >1% of spend grew double digits in Q1, as travel and pets grew 2x YoY while shopping and food remained strong. While ad spend in Europe (single-digit ad spend) saw a pullback at start of Russia/Ukraine war, management noted recovery in April. North America remains the largest driver of growth with 88% of spend.

At 1Q22, Trade Desk has over 1,000 customers worldwide and a client retention rate of >95%. Solimar adoption has reached 80% and is expected to be at 100% by the end of the year.

In terms of 2Q22 outlook, Trade Desk guided revenue of at least $364 million (+30% YoY vs. +101% in 2Q21) and adj. EBITDA of $121 million (+3% vs. 708% in 2Q22), slightly lower than $364.7 million and $127 million consensus but still enviable considering peers in the space are seeing lower numbers against tough 2Q21 comps. For 2Q22, Meta (FB) guided 0% YoY growth (earnings analysis here); Roku (ROKU) 23% (here); and Snap (SNAP) 23% (here).

Although both Trade Desk and Roku are commonly understood as major beneficiaries of CTV advertising, Trade Desk guided 2Q22 adj. EBITDA margin of 33% (vs. 42% in 2Q21), while Roku expects 0% as expenses jump by 90% in the current quarter.

CTV continues to be the fastest-growing segment, with Netflix likely to join the party

As usual, CTV remains the fastest-growing segment on Trade Desk's platform as streaming continues to take share from traditional TV. In 2021, Trade Desk established partnerships with the likes of Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+ and Sky. In June 2021, HBO Max launched an ad-supported tier for $9.99/month vs. $14.99 regular and now has a deal with Trade Desk. Disney+ is moving into advertising in late 2022. Last but not least, Netflix (NFLX) is exploring advertising as subscriber growth has hit a wall.

The implication here is simple: streaming is becoming a competitive space where no one will dominate, and Trade Desk is the ultimate demand aggregator that allows advertisers to run all of their CTV campaigns on one single platform. This is why video advertising (incl. CTV) as a percentage of platform ad spend has grown from 20% in 2017 to 40% in 2021. Today, advertisers can reach 90 million US households and >120 million CTV devices via the Trade Desk platform.

Netflix's problem with subscriber growth is clear evidence that a subscription-only model will ultimately prove unsustainable as the service provider will have to consistently raise prices when fewer customers come on board. While Netflix is looking to improve monetization by raising prices on users who share passwords, this could likely lead to higher churns and consumers moving to lower-priced tiers. As a result, advertising is the better path to future growth, and Trade Desk stands to benefit from an expanding CTV TAM as Netflix joins the party. On a side note, David Wells (ex-CFO at Netflix) is a board member of Trade Desk, which could help catalyze a partnership between both companies.

It's a valuation story

There's nothing wrong with the fundamental prospects of Trade Desk as the company is likely to grow >30% in 2022 with the mid-term election providing incremental ad spend. That said, investors have been rightfully concerned about the stock's valuation as rising interest rates increase the gravitational pull of high growth stocks.

On a relative valuation basis, Trade Desk is the most expensive stock with 13.5x 2022 EV/sales and 34.6x EV/EBITDA. However, one can easily observe the company's significantly better growth rate and margins compared to industry averages. The only two companies that can beat Trade Desk on EBITDA margin are the walled gardens of Meta and Google (GOOG), but these giants are at more mature stages of their life cycles. PubMatic (PUBM) and Magnite (MGNI) have similar margin profiles and less demanding valuations, but SSP (supply-side platform) operators could be at risk of Trade Desk's recent push (OpenPath) to plug its DSP directly into publisher inventory without going through a SSP layer.

Bottom line, Trade Desk offers the best balance between growth and profitability in the digital ad space. That said, the market has become very sensitive to the valuation side of things, and multiple compression could likely pressure the stock near-term. Therefore, investors who are willing to own the stock at current levels are encouraged to nibble slowly and embrace a long-term mindset. Should the macro backdrop take a turn for the better (especially falling inflation), the stock will likely shine again.