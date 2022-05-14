metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Let’s look at our investment in the private equity firm KKR through the lenses of rising rates, rising oil prices, and conflict in Ukraine. Keep in mind, KKR was down more than 20% in Q1. KKR has close to zero revenue or holdings in Russia or Ukraine. The war is a human tragedy but does not impact the durability of KKR’s asset management business. Regarding the impact of higher oil prices, a weakened consumer may be bad in the short term, but this is in part off set by the massive $100B+ pile of “dry powder” that KKR has available to invest on weakness in the economy and the markets. As for rising interest rates, one could argue that because KKR uses debt to finance some of their private equity deals, rising rates make it harder to do new deals and make the debt more burdensome for existing holdings. That said, when you look at the mix of funds they manage and their investment strategies, rising rates are a manageable headwind that may impact the structure of some future deals. Rising rates will not grind the investment process to a stop, and they will be a tailwind for the capital markets business. In my opinion, for our investment in KKR to be successful, we do not have to believe that there will be peace in Ukraine, low oil, or low rates.

What we do have to believe is that KKR will continue to attract assets and maintain an economic structure that does not just reward employees, but shareholders (us) as well. From an asset-gathering perspective, I believe KKR is as strong as ever. The recent volatility only makes their private funds more attractive to large allocators for whom the muted volatility of private investments extends personal career longevity. A recent Goldman Sachs survey confirmed that private equity is an area where investors expect to increase their allocation in 2022. In addition, KKR is expanding distribution by opening their funds up to a larger base of retail investors. The fundraising parade is alive and well.

Could the employees capture all of the economic benefits? Let’s examine the facts. Compensation as a percentage of revenue has been trending down, not up. There are strong independent directors. Employees own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares, and the co-CEOs’ gargantuan compensation packages are tied to the equity price. These factors all tilt the odds in favor of common shareholders (us) reaping some of the benefits of the firm’s continued growth. Despite recent price volatility, the foundations of why we own KKR remain firmly in place.

KKR’s share price ended the quarter at $58.47. In round numbers, they last reported $28 per share in book value, which included $18 per share in cash and investments, $7 in unrealized incentive fees, $5 in Global Atlantic insurance investment, and some debt. Forty-four percent of the fee-paying AUM is perpetual (non-redeemable), management fees grew by 44% last year, and there is over $100B in callable capital (the aforementioned “dry powder”) that is not yet providing any fee income. The company had $4.44 in distributable earnings last year. Given the continued AUM growth and the improving economics of funds as they mature and layer in follow-on funds, it is quite unlikely that 2021 was peak earnings.

In summary, we have a stock at ~$55 (as of Friday, April 14) with $28 per share in book value that has compounded in the teens. If you back that out, we are paying a single-digit multiple of a growing earnings power on a core business that is incredibly durable and scalable with persistent secular tailwinds. For KKR, if I am forced to choose between the markets efficiently pricing the company or the markets overly focusing on extraneous events and mispricing it, I will choose the latter and continue owning shares.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.