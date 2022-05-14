RiverRockPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

GoGold (OTCQX:GLGDF) is a Canadian precious metals development company with assets in Mexico. The stock has gotten punished with the rest of the industry and is now trading very close to a 1-year low.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Figure 1 & 2 - Source: YCharts

While the whole precious metals industry has declined this year, GoGold has sold off more than many other miners. That is likely in part due to the lack of drill results lately, which is expected to change going forward.

So, this quiet period has offered a good entry point for investors looking for a quality precious metals development company with plenty of liquidity that will last the company to a potential build decision down the line.

Lack of News Flow

GoGold is presently working on a 100,000-meter drill program during 2022 and the company has continued to drill actively throughout the first quarter of the calendar year. The company normally provides press releases weekly or every other week with the metal containing drill holes.

Figure 3 - Source: Q2-22 MDA

We have however not seen any drill results in CQ2-22, which has coincided with a terrible sentiment in the precious metals market. That has likely been part of the reason the stock has done so poorly lately.

The lack of drill results is in part due to the focus on some new drill areas, Gran Cabrera and El Orito South where the company needed to build roads, pads, and water pipelines. Supply chain issues globally has also played a part as there have been longer lead times than normal on material.

GoGold is also seeing delays with assays from the labs, which the company has been reassured will be resolved during the summer. So, given that the infrastructure needed for the new drill areas is soon to be completed and the bottleneck at the labs will get resolved during the summer. The expectation is to see the news releases start coming on regular basis in late May or June again.

Los Ricos North

Despite the lack of news releases during the last 1 and 1/2 months, the work at Los Ricos North is moving forward. The company has after the initial resource estimate that was released late 2021 continued to deliver strong drill results.

Figure 4 - Source: GoGold Press Release Figure 5 - Source: My Calculations

In phase 2, we have so far only seen drill results at Mololoa and El Favor, but the grades have been above what we saw in phase 1, especially for Mololoa.

The results from Los Ricos have over the last few years shown to be extremely consistent. So, much of the same robust results are expected over coming year. A second resource estimate at Los Ricos North is expected somewhere in Q1 2023 even if there is a degree of uncertainty related to the timing of that release.

Los Ricos South

GoGold has not provided any drill results at Los Ricos South after the PEA that was released in early 2021 with excellent economics.

Figure 6 - Source: GoGold Press Release

However, that is likely to change during 2022 when the company will be performing both infill drilling on existing areas and exploration drilling at other areas within trucking distance of the potential mine site.

Following the 2022 drill campaign at Los Ricos South, the PFS is roughly estimated somewhere in early 2023 even if it will depend on how successful the company is with the exploration drilling.

Valuation & Conclusion

We have recently seen the price of silver and to some extent gold decline in price, which has impacted the valuation of both the existing operation at Parral and the two development projects Los Ricos South & North.

Figure 7 - Source: My Estimates

I do however think it is fair to say that the stock price has declined more than what is justified by lower metal prices. The stock is currently trading well below my estimates of the NPV using very conservative metal prices. The stock is consequently a very good risk-reward at this level and offers excellent growth potential over the next few years.

GoGold did also as of the end of March 2022 have $83.3M in cash and $95.8M in working capital. This capital will together with the cash flow from the small producing asset Parral cover any costs and drilling until a build decision in a couple of years.