fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

ARThe following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

PAR Technology ( NYSE: PAR

PAR was down almost 25% in the first quarter. The company has hundreds of millions of dollars of cash on their balance sheet and no apparent near-term need to tap the debt markets, so rates are not a factor here. They have had some programmers in Ukraine but no end customers in that part of the world, so the actual impact there is negligible too. Their primary business is POS (point of sale) for QSRs (Quick Service Restaurants like Dairy Queen), and the vast majority of revenue is derived from each QSR location being open for business. Like an electric utility, PAR will get paid if a Dairy Queen location is open. While rising wages and food costs (the latter of which are also impacted by fuel prices) complicate operations for QSRs, there is no indication that there is going to be a step function decline in the number of Dairy Queens open for business. In fact, in harder economic times, consumers typically “trade down” to cheaper options and, within the hospitality sector, QSRs can be a preferred place for investors to “hide out.”

The headwinds of the day appear manageable for PAR, so maybe there are PAR-specific issues? At an investor conference in March, the CEO said, the product lines “are all doing really, really well, and you know a lot of this is a result of us having great products, but also the market we serve continuing to grow and look for the market leader.” He went on to indicate that growth this year would likely be higher than last year.

PAR has extended their product to convenience stores and alluded to two customer wins, and the job postings for a 500- unit convenience store chain indicate that they are currently hiring to implement PAR products. Even more encouraging, the company is gaining traction in their payments business, which should generate tens of millions of dollars of very high margin revenue over the next few years. At PAR, the payments division currently consists of a five-person team, indicative of the operating leverage one has when building on top of an existing POS system.

The company ended the quarter with a market capitalization of approximately $1.1B. When you back out the hardware and defense businesses, we are paying a mid-single-digits multiple of year-end recurring revenue for a business with a very long runway for growth (the POS system is currently in 16,000 locations). It is very possible that, despite the difficult environment, they will accelerate growth this year to exceed 35%. At the foundation of our ownership of PAR, I believe that the company has an exceptional CEO (jockey bet) who has a winning product (enterprise-grade POS) with many potential adjacent products (e.g., payments), a long runway for growth, ample capital to execute the plan, and an attractive competitive landscape. Despite what Mr. Market is saying, I believe that PAR is in an unequivocally better and stronger position now than at any point which we have owned it. We bought more during the quarter.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.