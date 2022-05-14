skodonnell/iStock via Getty Images

Recommendation Has Played Out Well

On 10 January 2021, I wrote a detailed analysis on why Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) is an undervalued gem in the banking industry. Since then, GCBC's stock price has doubled, representing a CAGR of over 60%. Hence, while GCBC remains a fundamentally strong community bank, I believe that it is good time for investors to take profits as GCBC is now considered overvalued and there are not many factors that can support the sharp increase in stock price. You can read my original analysis here: Greene County Bancorp: An Undervalued Bank Gem.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals Remain Strong But Valuation Is Overly-Optimistic

First, I believe that GCBC remains a very strong community bank in terms of its business model and strategy. The company continued to demonstrate strong profitability and performance in FY21, with net income rising 27.9% to $23.9 million and book value per share increasing 15% to $17.57. Both NCOs and NPLs even decreased from FY20 and represented 0.07% and 0.24% of the loan book respectively. This reiterates GCBC's strong profitability, financial position and underwriting diligence which was key to my buy recommendation previously. I am confident that should there be an upcoming recession, GCBC will be able to weather the storm well and emerge stronger.

While the market has come to recognise this strength of GCBC, I believe that it is now overly optimistic about the prospects of the company. At a $51 share price, GCBC currently trades at a P/B of 2.9 and a P/E of 18.1. These are both very high, when compared to peers and GCBC's own historical valuation. As P/B is a better valuation metric for banks, I will be focusing on this ratio.

From the table below, which demonstrates the various percentiles of GCBC's historical P/B ratios (I used data all the way back to 2007 to include the 08-09 GFC), we can see that at the current 2.9, GCBC is trading much higher than the 90th percentile!

Percentile P/B 10th 1.44 25th 1.53 50th 1.65 75th 1.97 90th 2.52

Source: Author's calculations

Furthermore, when comparing to similar community banks, the 10 year average PB of these banks hover around 1.5x, reinforcing the fact that GCBC is undoubtedly expensive now. I believe at these multiples, investors are pricing in way too much growth from GCBC, which will be unlikely since GCBC does not engage in M&A activities and solely relies on organic growth. Over the past five years, average book value growth rate stood at 13% which is an optimistic figure going forward as economic support for businesses are gradually being cut. In fact, book value only increased 6% y-o-y for 1H22.

By taking a bear, base and bull book value growth estimate for FY22, we can see that forward P/B still remains extremely elevated and unjustified.

GCBC Estimated P/B (Author's calculations)

Inflation & Interest Rate Increase Unlikely To Accelerate Growth Rates

One bull proposition on banking stocks is that banks could serve as a hedge or even benefit from inflation and rising interest rates as these would lead to an increase in net interest income. However, as book value is a better indicator of a banks value, I analysed the historical relationship between growth in GCBC's book value (%), inflation rates (%) and the Fed funds rate (%) and deduced that there are no clear relationships.

GCBC Book Value Change Vs Fed Funds Rate (Author's compilations) GCBC Book Value Change Against Inflation (Author's calculations)

Statistically, I found the correlation coefficient for the former to be 0.33 and the latter to be -0.30, both demonstrating poor linear relationships. Hence, I do not believe that it is a necessity that rising rates and inflation will result in a greater growth in book value hence intrinsic value for GCBC.

Looming Recession Will Be Negative For Bank Stocks

The next reason will be market related. Bank stocks are usually one of the hardest hit when an economic recession arrives. In the GFC, GCBC recorded its slowest book value growth in a decade at 3.4%. Additionally, its P/B shrunk to 1.41 and 1.36 for 2008 and 2009 respectively.

Therefore with an expected economic downturn on the horizon, I believe that GCBC's growth in the coming years will be hampered and should a recession hit, there is a high likelihood that there will be downward pressures on the stock's multiples. Therefore, given the strong optimism towards GCBC and a high stock price, I believe that it would be a good time for investors to take profit now. Should GCBC revalue to a “recession” multiple, we are looking at a 50% fall in share prices!

Insider Buying Stopped In November 2021

In my previous article, another positive development supporting a buy was strong insider purchases of the stock. However, I noted that insiders have stopped adding new shares since 26 November 2021, where the stock price was trading around $33 — close to my fair value estimate of GCBC last year. While the lack of insider buying does not necessarily mean much, I believe that the pausing of insider buying strongly suggests that even management feels that the company is overvalued now. Given that GCBC insiders have traditionally been adding positions frequently, a six month long pause does seem to reveal their opinions on the stock price now.

Looking At Technological Developments In GCBC Digital Services Before Reentering In Future

Finally, as GCBC remains a solid company, I would definitely love to purchase it again should it present a much more attractive opportunity in future. However, one development aspect I will be focusing on is GCBC's technological improvements. In my previous article, I had already highlighted that in the face of emerging digital banks that offer higher interest rates, comprehensive financial solutions and are easy to use, legacy banks will need to complement their offerings with a strong digital platform. However, GCBC does not talk much about their investments in technology, which has continued in the FY21 annual report.

Hence, I would definitely like to see some more clarity and concrete developments in this aspect in future before re-entering a position as it is important to be digitally savvy to capture the new generation of customers.

Risks To Selling

The following are some risks that may further increase GCBC's stock price and make selling the stock now seem like a poor idea in hindsight.

1. Increase In Dividends

GCBC's current dividend yield is low for a financial company at ~1%. Its payout ratio is also low at 17%. Hence, should management decide to greatly raise dividend yield, this could lead to an increase in stock price.

2. Greater Rotation Into "Safer" Assets

With falling stock prices in the market and greater volatility, investors seeking for safer assets/companies could turn to small caps and/or banks like GCBC which will further boost share prices. Given GCBC's run up, this could also further attract momentum investors which could bring more demand for the stock.

However, I believe that it is not wise to predict the future hence if a good opportunity to sell already presents itself now, investors should not be greedy and expect much more.

Conclusion

In all, I believe that the market today is pricing in too much optimism and growth for GCBC which I do not believe can be supported. Rising inflation and interest rates are also unlikely to be a significant driver of GCBC's loan book and a looming recession adds the risk of falling growth and valuation multiples. Therefore, I believe it is a good time for investors to sell all/part of their GCBC stock. Given that the stock market is in a downturn, I believe that it is also prudent to take gains here and deploy capital in other investments that could yield greater long term returns than GCBC.

Note: I will be giving GCBC a hold rating despite encouraging investors to take profits as I believe that the company remains fundamentally strong; hence, I will not advocate investors to take a short position here as GCBC could always continue to trade sideways in the coming years. For investors new to GCBC, I encourage you to keep this company in your shortlists and wait for a better buying opportunity to present itself.