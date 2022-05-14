Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Following a trend seen in the broader consumer packaged goods space General Mills (NYSE:GIS) reported relatively soft results for the quarter ended February 2022. Near-term challenges are expected to continue but longer term the company is banking on its Accelerate strategy to deliver long-term profitable growth.

Soft Q3 2022 results due to tough comps and near-term headwinds from cost inflation and easing lockdowns

General Mills reported a 0.4% YoY increase in net sales for Q3 2022 (ended February 2022), while organic net sales rose 4% driven by a 7% increase in prices which led to a 4% decline in volumes.

General Mills Q3 2022 investor presentation

General Mills' organic net sales growth for the quarter is slightly lower than peers such as Conagra Brands (CAG) (6% organic net sales growth for the quarter ended February 2022), Kraft Heinz (KHC) (6.8% organic net sales growth for the quarter ended March 2022), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (7.6% organic net sales growth for the quarter ended March 2022) suggesting greater elasticity for General Mills products.

General Mills' gross profits dropped 9.6% to USD 1.4 billion during the quarter from USD 1.55 billion the same quarter a year earlier. Gross margins meanwhile contracted to 31% from 34.4% the same quarter the previous year due to cost inflation, following a broader trend seen across the consumer packaged goods space. Kraft Heinz's gross margins dropped to 31.9% during the quarter ended March 2022, from 34.4% the same quarter the previous year. Conagra Brands saw gross margins to 24% during the quarter ended February 2022, from 27% the same quarter a year earlier.

Near-term challenges expected to persist

After enjoying two years of strong sales thanks to a pandemic-driven increase in demand, 2022 is expected to be a year of difficult comparisons for the packaged food space in general as demand softens due to easing lockdowns and a recovery in out-of-home consumption. Amid this climate, General Mills' expectations of achieving organic growth of 5% (revised upwards from 4%-5%) for FY 2022 is on par with rivals and the company appears to be on track to achieve this target (for the nine months ended February 2022, General Mills has so far generated 4% organic sales growth). Nevertheless, near term challenges are expected to continue pressuring performance in 2022. On the demand side, at-home food consumption is expected to decline as economies reopen and lockdowns ease affecting General Mills' top line (although out-of-home consumption recovery could benefit General Mills' North America Food Service segment, overall about 85% of the company's net sales represent at-home food occasions), while bottom line performance could come under pressure due to continuing cost inflation (the IMF's World Economic Outlook released last month projects inflation of 5.7% in advanced economies and 8.7% in emerging market and developing economies for 2022, about 1.8% and 2.8% higher than projected last January).

General Mills management expects cost inflation of 8%-9% for FY 2022.

"Accelerate" strategy aims to guide the company towards long term profitable growth

In 2021 General Mills unveiled its Accelerate strategic framework which aims to drive sustainable, profitable growth over the long term. The strategy relies on investing in eight core markets (including North America - the company's biggest market accounting for 85% of sales in FY 2021 - China, India, Brazil, U.K. France, and Australia), five key strategic business platforms (cereal, pet food, ice cream, snack bars, and Mexican food), "local gem brands" (including Pillsbury, Annie's, Yoplait, Totino's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, and Kitano, among others), as well as reshaping the portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures. The five platforms and the local gems are estimated to account for 50% and 30% of the company's sales respectively.

General Mills Q3 2022 investor presentation

Under the plan, the company has been actively involved in portfolio transformation, having made a few acquisitions and divestitures since then. Lower margin businesses including yogurt in Europe and Brazil, and dough in Europe and Argentina were divested. Meanwhile, acquisitions were made in higher-growth categories, notably in the pet food segment, following a growth strategy similar to Swiss food giant Nestle who has also been actively moving into the pet food space which is benefiting from several long term growth drivers including rising pet adoptions which boomed during the pandemic, as well as rising pet humanization trends which are expected to propel pet food demand in the coming years. After shelling out USD 8 billion to acquire natural pet food brand Blue Buffalo Pet Products in 2018 (marking the company's first move into the fast growing pet food space), General Mills went on to acquire Tyson Foods' pet food business (which includes brands Nudges True Chews and Top Chews dog treats) for USD 1.2 billion in 2021. General Mills management highlighted that net sales for Blue Buffalo have grown roughly USD 600 million since their acquisition. The segment has delivered a two-year CAGR of 10% (General Mills' pet segment reported sales of USD 1.73 billion in FY 2021, up from USD 1.43 billion in FY 2019), outpacing rival Nestle whose Pet Care segment reported sales of CHF 15.5 billion in FY 2021, up from CHF 13.6 million in FY 2019, representing a two-year CAGR of 6.7% (General Mills' pet sales however is just a fraction of Nestle's).

This month General Mills scooped up TNT Crust to build on General Mills' position in the fast growing, away-from-home frozen baked goods category. TNT Crust makes frozen, gluten-free pizza crusts for regional and national pizza chains, foodservice distributors and retail outlets.

General Mills has also aggressively been investing into the fast-growing plant-based space. Notable plant-based investments include vegan burger startup Everything Legendary, Good Catch vegan seafood, No Cow protein bars, and Kite Hill's yogurt and cheese. Meanwhile, the company's internal accelerator unveiled a new plant-based cream cheese brand- Bold Cultr cream cheese.

Risks

Like several other packaged food companies (such as Kraft Heinz, and Mondelez to name a few), General Mills has been realigning its portfolio to address changing consumption trends; consumer demand is increasingly shifting towards healthier, natural food products often made by smaller, niche food brands while mass-produced, heavily processed packaged foods often manufactured by packaged food giants are falling out of favor. General Mills' product portfolio still has exposure to products that have been the subject of health concerns such as Lucky Charms which last month came under FDA scrutiny following complaints from consumers who fell ill after consuming the product, and Cinnamon Tast Crunch which has been described as a "sugar bomb" and one of the worst cereals according to Cheatsheet.

General Mills' portfolio transformation efforts could thus be an uphill climb (which could mean continued compressed profitability and/or feeble sales growth) given consumer perceptions around brands owned by packaged food giants. For several years prior to the pandemic, General Mills had been reporting relatively soft revenue growth (except for year 2019 when the Blue Buffalo acquisition helped push revenue growth, and years 2020 and 2021, when the pandemic drove packaged food demand), while margins had largely moved sideways.

Author Author

Financials

Since the company's mammoth Blue Buffalo acquisition in 2018, the company has been consistently deleveraging over the years. Acquisitions are part of the company's Accelerate strategy, and the company's improving balance sheet should give the company more flexibility in making future acquisitions under its transformation plan.

Long term debt / equity % FY 2021 94% FY 2020 123% FY 2019 147% FY 2018 174% FY 2017 137%

The company is still quite highly levered compared to peers. General Mills' revenue growth and return on assets are comparable to Nestle, but the latter is considerably less leveraged. General Mills' revenue growth and ROA are better than Conagra and Kraft Heinz but at the same time they have a lower debt burden. The company's R&D intensity (R&D spend as a percentage of total revenues) is on the lower end compared to Nestle, Conagra and Unilever (UL).

Latest FY General Mills (FY ended May) Nestle (FY ended December) Conagra (FY ended December) Unilever (FY ended Jan/December) Kraft Heinz (FY ended December) Revenue growth YoY % 2.8% 3.3% 1.2% 3.4% (0.55%) Total debt to equity 121% 87% 103% 152.6% 44% ROA% 6.3% 7% 4.8% 8.4% 3.4% R&D / Total revenues % 1.3% 1.9% 1.6% 1.6% 0.5%

Summary

Following a trend seen in the consumer packaged goods space, General Mills reported relatively soft results in the quarter with flat sales growth and falling margins. Near term headwinds from cost inflation on the supply side, and falling at-home consumption on the demand side could pressure General Mills' top and bottom line going forward.

Longer term General Mills continues to evolve its portfolio as well as improve its balance sheet.

Analysts are generally neutral on the stock.