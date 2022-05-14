imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

At this point, most investors would agree that the tech selloff is largely driven by weaker sentiment than it is by true business fundamentals. Markets continue to be volatile, but I recommend that investors begin positioning their portfolios back into growth and preparing for an upcoming rebound.

Valuation, however, continues to be of utmost importance. I think the stocks that have the widest capacity to rebound are the stocks that continue to balance strong fundamentals with modest valuations. New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is a perfect candidate in this regard: a fallen angel that is no longer exactly a growth star, but one that continues to play in a very attractive end-market with plenty of room for expansion.

The market has not agreed with this rosy assessment, at least not this year. Year-to-date, the stock has shed more than 50% of its value. And despite beating expectations during New Relic's fiscal Q4 (March quarter) earnings release, the stock continued to slide. It's a good time, in my view, for investors to re-assess buying this stock at its new lows.

Data by YCharts

For investors who are less familiar with New Relic: the company is one of the original infrastructure and application monitoring software stocks, which helps IT departments monitor the health of their internal systems and check for any performance irregularities or security threats. In more recent years, a lot of the company's thunder has been stolen by faster-growing rival Datadog (DDOG), but the attractiveness of this software niche still remains clear: a wide array of use cases, mission-critical software that is difficult to rip out once installed, and a steady recurring revenue profile.

Here's a rundown of what I believe to be the core bullish drivers for New Relic:

New Relic's new, simplified sales approach has driven re-invigorated growth rates. Much of New Relic's growth stagnation came from the fact that its product stack was very difficult to comprehend, especially at a time when companies like Datadog were stealing the limelight. "New Relic One" was rolled out in 2020 specifically to address this problem, in addition to dramatically reducing the company's product count into just three main platforms, as well as rolling out a free tier with the hope of "landing and expanding" new customers. So far, the strategy has proven effective at maintaining robust ~20% y/y revenue growth.

Consumption-based revenue model is a growth tailwind for New Relic. Other consumption-based software companies, like Twilio (TWLO) and Snowflake (SNOW), are able to drive superior growth and notch premium valuations. It also allows New Relic to derive value out of the smaller customers that may start on New Relic's free tier and eventually move up to greater data volumes.

Aligned to the "big data" trend. Data volumes are exploding, both more generally and for New Relic specifically as well. As more and more companies embrace unlocking the potential of data, New Relic's overall market size and customer traction will continue to grow.

Continued innovation. In early 2022, the company released a brand-new infrastructure monitoring product called CodeStream, which it previewed at the annual AWS re: Invent event in late 2021. According to the company, customers are loving the "modernized" monitoring experience, which allows, among other features, for users to go back in time and map out when incidents occurred and the cascading impacts of these events over time.

The biggest draw to New Relic right now, admittedly, is that it's a value stock. At current share prices near $46, New Relic trades at just a $3.04 billion market cap. After we net off the $828.7 million of cash and $497.7 million of debt on New Relic's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $2.71 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year FY23 (which for New Relic ends in March 2023), the company has issued revenue guidance of $920-$930 million, representing 17-18% y/y growth.

New Relic FY23 outlook (New Relic Q4 earnings release)

Against the midpoint of this revenue outlook, New Relic trades at just 2.9x EV/FY22 revenue. When we note New Relic's financial profile: ~20% revenue growth, pro forma gross margins in the 70s, single-digit operating loss margins that are trending toward breakeven, and nearly pure recurring revenue/expansion and upsell potential, the stock looks undeniably cheap.

I remain quite bullish on New Relic's prospects. Take advantage of current market pessimism to build up a position in a still-growing value stock while it's still trading at "safe" levels.

Q4 Download

Let's now go through New Relic's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

New Relic Q4 results (New Relic Q4 earnings release)

New Relic's revenue in the fourth quarter grew 19% y/y to $205.8 million. Revenue growth did decelerate versus 22% y/y growth in Q3, but do note that this still represents stronger growth (thanks in large part to the company's SKU simplification and "New Relic One" product strategy) than 11% y/y and 8% y/y growth in the first two quarters of FY22. Note as well that New Relic's results came ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $205.1 million, though admittedly not by as wide of a margin as we might have hoped.

Another metric of note: New Relic's net revenue retention rate improved to 119% in Q4, three points better than 116% in Q3 and the highest rate seen since the beginning of FY21. Wall Street is laser-focused on this metric because expansion/upsell deals represent the best way for software companies to drive operating leverage (increasing revenue within existing customers costs less than landing a new customer).

New Relic key customer metrics (New Relic Q4 earnings release)

Here's some helpful commentary from CEO Bill Staples on the company's go-to-market performance in Q4, made during his prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

First, we accelerated our total revenue growth rate from 11% in FY '21, to 18% in FY '22 by adding almost $120 million to the top line this year. Underneath this, our net revenue retention rate or NRR grew for each of the reported cohorts and on an aggregate basis. This was driven by strong market acceptance of our products and our new pricing model, and importantly, we were able to achieve this growth while keeping sales and marketing spend essentially flat excluding the amortized commission expense we discussed in detail last quarter [...] Second, we migrated 87% of our business to the new consumption business model. The speed and boldness of this cannot be overstated. [...] Third, our total paid customer base is growing again after many quarters of declines. This increases the pool of customers we can nurture to higher levels of value through both in product and sales-assisted efforts."

Looking ahead to FY23, the company has outlined four key priorities to benchmark against:

Return to market growth rates of ~25% in the "intermediate" term, which isn't this year (as the company has guided to 17-18% y/y growth for FY23, but does hopefully imply acceleration ahead)

Improve pro forma gross margins, and end FY23 with margins in the mid-70s

Accelerate account growth and boost conversion of free tier customers into paid ones

Help customers realize the full potential of the New Relic platform by applying it to other parts of their organization

On the second priority, New Relic is already starting to show improvements after margins dipped last year during the company's business model transition. Pro forma gross margins rose two points y/y to 71%, still shy of the company's mid-70s target.

Pro forma operating margins, meanwhile, also saw improvement to -8%, three points better than -11% in the year-ago Q4. Note as well that free cash flow of $44.1 million in Q4 was nearly twice as strong as Q4 FCF in the prior year.

Key Takeaways

To me, buying New Relic at <3x forward revenue is a no-brainer, especially when the company is aiming to re-accelerate revenue growth and boost its margin profile. Stay long here and take advantage of the dip as a buying opportunity.