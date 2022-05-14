Popular Inc. Is Attractively Valued And Situated In A Steadily Improving Local Environment

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Earnings of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) will most probably dip this year, as last year’s large provision reversals are unlikely to be repeated this year. On the other hand, decent loan growth and substantial margin expansion will likely drive the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting Popular, Inc. to report earnings of $10.39 per share in 2022, down 9% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on Popular, I have revised upwards my earnings estimate for 2022 because the net provision expense pleasantly surprised me in the first quarter. Further, the credit quality outlook is now better than my previous expectations. The year-end target price suggests a significant upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a buy rating on Popular, Inc.

First Quarter’s Remarkable Loan Growth Likely to Continue

Popular's loan growth was better than I expected in the first quarter of 2022. Going forward, remarkable loan growth is likely to continue due to the improving Puerto Rican economy. The economic activity index augmented by 4.3% year-over-year in January, and 3.5% year-over-year in February 2022, according to the Economic Development Bank for Puerto Rico. Moreover, the region's unemployment rate has continued to break multi-decade records, as shown below.

Further, the remaining Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness won't have a material impact on the total loan portfolio size as the PPP loans outstanding made up just 0.6% of total loans at the end of March 2022, according to details given in the 10-Q filing.

Popular, Inc. has managed mid-single-digit loan growth in the past. Considering the factors mentioned above, the company can easily achieve similar performance in 2022. Overall, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 4% by the end of 2022 from the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, the deposit book shrinkage in the first quarter will likely lead to a full-year decline in deposits. Due to the deposit reduction, securities will likely also undergo a commensurate decline. Overall, I'm expecting deposits to decrease by 3% and earning assets, other than loans, to decrease by 11% in 2022.

Compared to my last report on Popular Inc, I have increased my loan growth estimate but reduced my estimate for other earning assets. The following table shows my new balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 24,187 25,939 26,929 28,489 28,549 29,786 Growth of Net Loans 6.1% 7.2% 3.8% 5.8% 0.2% 4.3% Other Earning Assets 15,870 17,818 21,268 33,594 42,796 37,890 Deposits 35,454 39,710 43,759 56,866 67,005 64,767 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 2,023 1,538 1,295 1,346 1,155 1,093 Common equity 5,054 5,385 5,967 6,007 5,947 5,125 Book Value Per Share ($) 49.6 53.1 61.5 71.6 74.7 65.2 Tangible BVPS ($) 43.1 46.2 54.3 63.3 65.6 55.8 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

A Shift in Asset Mix, Higher Interest Rates to Lift the Margin

As loans will most probably rise and other earning assets will decline, the asset mix will improve in 2022. The shift in asset mix will increase the average earning-asset yield, which will, in turn, boost the net interest margin.

Moreover, the margin will benefit from the sharp monetary tightening this year. Inflation has remained stubbornly high in the last year, especially the last three months, which creates uncertainty about how high interest-rates can go. Moreover, the Ukraine-Russia war poses further uncertainty for oil prices, and consequently general inflation. I'm expecting a further 100-basis point hike in interest rate in the remainder of the year. This means I'm expecting the upper limit of the federal funds rate to be at around 2.0% by the end of 2022. I may revise my estimate if the inflation remains north of 7.0% in the coming months.

The management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q filing shows that the net interest income is moderately sensitive to rate changes. A 200-basis point increase in interest rates can boost the net interest income by 4.14% over 12 months.

Considering the factors given above, I'm expecting the margin to increase by around 40 basis points in the last nine months of 2022 from 2.75% in the first quarter of the year.

Lower Reserve Releases to Lead to a Higher Net Provision Expense

Popular, Inc. positively surprised me by posting a large reversal of provisioning in the first quarter of 2022. This is in continuation of last year's large net reserve release of around $193 million. The magnitude of last year's reserve release is unlikely to be repeated this year because the reserves are already considerably down. There is limited room for further decline following the recent large reserve releases. Allowances made up 2.29% of total loans at the end of March 2022, down from 2.75% at the end of March 2021, and 3.32% at the end of March 2020.

The anticipated loan growth will boost the provisioning required for loan losses. However, the credit risk has substantially improved, as depicted by the number of bankruptcy cases in Puerto Rico, which are currently close to multi-year lows, as shown below.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the provision expense, net of reversals, to be higher than last year but below the historical average. I'm expecting the net provision expense to make up around 0.18% of total loans in 2022. In comparison, the net-provision-expense-to-total-loan ratio averaged 0.95% from 2017 to 2019. In my last report on Popular Inc., I estimated a higher net provision expense for 2022. I have now revised downwards my net provision expense estimate because of the surprise in the first quarter as well as the better-than-expected economic performance of the region.

Expecting Earnings To Dip by 9%

Mostly because of the higher net provision expense, the net income will likely decline this year relative to last year. Further, the non-interest expenses will most probably surge this year because of the management’s plans to invest in technology, digital capabilities, and human resources. Further, the tight labor market will boost salary expenses for the company.

On the other hand, decent loan growth and substantial margin expansion will likely drive the top line. Overall, I'm expecting Popular Inc. to report earnings of $10.39 per share in 2022, down 9% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 1,502 1,735 1,892 1,857 1,958 2,103 Provision for loan losses 325 228 166 293 (193) 55 Non-interest income 419 652 570 512 642 623 Non-interest expense 1,257 1,422 1,477 1,458 1,549 1,652 Net income - Common Sh. 104 614 667 505 933 817 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.02 6.06 6.88 5.87 11.46 10.39 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

In my last report on Popular Inc., I estimated earnings of $9.20 per share for 2022. I have now revised upwards my earnings estimate, mostly because I have reduced my net provision expense estimate for this year.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing and magnitude of interest rate hikes.

Total Expected Return Justifies A Buy Rating

Popular Inc. is offering a dividend yield of 2.8% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.55 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 21% for 2022, which is close to the last four-year average of 19%. Therefore, the dividend appears secure.

I’m using the peer-average price-to-book (“P/B”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Popular, Inc. Peers are currently trading at an average P/B ratio of 1.23x, and an average P/E ratio of 9.36x, as shown below.

Symbol Peer Selection Criteria Market Cap ($ billion) P/E ("TTM") P/B ("TTM") BPOP 5.92 7.02 1.27 VLY Market Cap 5.91 10.52 1.01 BOKF Market Cap 5.72 10.81 1.18 PNFP Market Cap 5.69 11.07 1.12 SNV Market Cap 5.67 8.08 1.32 OFG Located in Puerto Rico 1.28 8.77 1.24 FBP Located in Puerto Rico 2.62 9.26 1.48 Average 4.69 9.36 1.23 Source: Seeking Alpha Note: Data extracted after market close on May 13, 2022

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $65.2 gives a target price of $80.3 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 3.3% upside from the May 13 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

P/B Multiple 1.03x 1.13x 1.23x 1.33x 1.43x BVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 65.2 65.2 65.2 65.2 65.2 Target Price ($) 67.3 73.8 80.3 86.8 93.3 Market Price ($) 77.8 77.8 77.8 77.8 77.8 Upside/(Downside) (13.5)% (5.1)% 3.3% 11.7% 20.1% Source: Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $10.39 gives a target price of $97.3 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 25.2% upside from the May 13 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 7.4x 8.4x 9.4x 10.4x 11.4x EPS 2022 ($) 10.39 10.39 10.39 10.39 10.39 Target Price ($) 76.5 86.9 97.3 107.7 118.1 Market Price ($) 77.8 77.8 77.8 77.8 77.8 Upside/(Downside) (1.6)% 11.8% 25.2% 38.5% 51.9% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $88.8, which implies a 14.2% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 17.0%. Hence, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Popular Inc.