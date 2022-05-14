Hecla Mining: Inflationary Pressures Hurt The Bottomline
Summary
- Hecla Mining announced that the company produced 3,325K Ag Oz and 41,642 Au Oz in the first quarter of 2022. Revenues were $186.50 million.
- Inflationary pressures on the company's costs are an issue. Notably, higher labor cost represents 38% of total production costs and has increased by 14% over last year.
- I recommend buying HL at or below $4.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Introduction
Idaho-based Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) produces about one-third of all silver made in the USA. The company released its first-quarter of 2022 results on May 10, 2022.
Note: This article is an update of my article published on February 25, 2022.
1 - 1Q22 results snapshot
Hecla Mining announced that the company produced 3,325K Ag Oz and 41,642 Au Oz in the first quarter of 2022. Revenues were $186.50 million.
The Company's silver mines reported a total cost of sales of $78.9 million. The cash cost and AISC per silver ounce (by-product basis) were $1.09 and $7.64, respectively.
All of the company's mines delivered positive free cash flow despite inflationary cost pressures, slow supply chains, and related remaining COVID-19 labor disruptions.
Hecla's President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., said in the conference call:
we operate in the best jurisdictions in the world, namely in the U.S. and Canada. And if you look at the specific states and provinces we are in, the Fraser Institute ranks all of them in the top 10 regions for investment. And we're not just in these places. We are the largest silver minor in the U.S. producing about 40% of all the silver mined, and we're also a substantial gold producer in Quebec.
Stock performance
HL underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) significantly on a one-year basis. Hecla Mining is down 37%.
Investment thesis
I still view HL as a potential long-term investment in gold and silver.
The company is not my favorite in this segment. Still, I can see some potential, especially after the steep slide in stock price, which offers an excellent opportunity to build a safe long-term position. One significant positive is the location of the assets.
However, as I said in my preceding article, the company is small and presents recurring technical weaknesses. Inflationary pressure is an issue, but the by-product metals (lead and Zinc) offset its harmful effect.
Thus, I suggest trading short-term LIFO HL using at least 40% of your total position—more details at the end of this article.
Hecla Mining - Company Balance Sheet And Production In 1Q22 - The Raw Numbers
|Hecla Mining
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|Sale Revenue and others in $ million
|210.85
|217.98
|193.56
|185.08
|186.50
|Net Income in $ million
|18.97
|0.79
|-0.98
|11.88
|4.15
|EBITDA $ million
|83.90
|54.79
|46.64
|29.54
|55.49*
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Cash from operating activities in $ million
|37.94
|86.30
|42.74
|53.36
|37.91
|Capital Expenditure in $ million
|21.41
|31.90
|26.90
|28.84
|21.48
|Free Cash Flow In $ million
|16.52
|54.41
|15.84
|24.52
|16.43
|Total cash $ million
|139.75
|181.49
|190.90
|210.01
|212.03
|LT Debt in $ million
|507.99
|508.61
|507.71
|508.10
|508.85
|Dividend per share in $
|0.011
|0.011
|0.00625
|0.00625
|0.00625
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in a million
|540.53
|542.26
|536.97
|543.13
|544.06
|Silver and Gold Production
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|Silver Production K Au Oz
|3,459
|3,525
|2,676
|3,227
|3,325
|Gold production K Ag Oz
|52.00
|59.14
|42.21
|47.98
|41.64
|Silver realized $/oz
|25.66
|27.14
|23.97
|23.49
|24.68
|Gold price realized $/oz
|1,770
|1,825
|1,792
|1,797
|1,880
|Ag AISC by-product
|7.21
|7.54
|12.82
|9.19
|7.64
Data Source: Company material 10-Q.
* Estimated by Fun Trading
Part I - Analysis: Silver And Gold Production Details For The First quarter Of 2022
1 - Total Silver/Gold production
Lucky Friday mine and Casa Berardi mine production were weaker sequentially while Greens Creek continues to recover.
- Casa Berardi experienced a decrease in production over the prior quarter due to lower grades milled as more material was processed from the 160 pit.
- Lucky Friday's lower production in the quarter was due to equipment delays that affected mine sequencing and resulted in fewer tons milled and lower grades. Also, higher costs were experienced due to increased contractor use resulting from workforce shortage.
Below is the production history at Greens Creek:
Inflationary pressure is now an issue for the company. However, CFO Russell Lawlar said in the conference call:
Everyone in the industry is seeing inflationary pressures. Like others in the industry, we are seeing these pressures on various aspects of our costs. For us, the biggest driver is labor at 38% of our total production cost and has increased by 14% over the past year. Other costs that are key, but individually small, have increased 24% to 56%. Over the same period, our base metal byproduct revenues that our credits to unit costs are up 23%, largely offsetting the inflationary pressure.
|Metal price in 4Q21
|Price $
|Gold per ounce
|
1,880
|Silver per ounce
|24.68
|Lead per Lb
|1.08
|Zinc per Lb
|1.79
2 - All-In Sustaining Costs and Silver price realized history
AISC silver is relatively low and gives the company a significant profit margin even if the silver price has dropped recently.
CEO Phil Baker said in the conference call:
Our consolidated all-in sustaining costs was less than $8 per ounce, where a 70% margin of about $17 per ounce, so very low cost. Not only that, our silver mines have very long mine lives with more than 14 years, and that doesn't include resource conversion or exploration potential. And our reserve base is the largest in the United States.
3 - 2022-2024 Outlook unchanged
The guidance is the same as indicated in my preceding article.
Part II - Financial Snapshot
1 - Total Revenues were $186.50 million in 1Q22
The revenues were $186.50 million in 1Q22, down from $210.85 million a year ago and up 0.7% sequentially.
Hecla Mining reported first-quarter earnings of $4.15 million, or 0.01 per diluted share, compared to $18.97 million in the same period a year earlier, or $0.03 per diluted share.
2 - Free Cash Flow was $16.43 million in 1Q22
Trailing 12-month free cash flow is $111.20 million, with a free cash flow of $16.43 million this quarter.
3 - The net debt is $288 million in 1Q22
CFO Russell Lawlar - SVP and CFO, said in the conference call:
We ended the quarter with $212 million in cash and available liquidity of $445 million. Bolstered with the strong financial performance, our leverage ratio remained consistent at 1.2x, which remains significantly below our target of 2x. Based on these credit metrics, we saw upgrades from the rating agencies. Moody's upgraded us to B1 while S&P upgraded us to B+.
4 - Proven and Probable reserves in 2021
Technical Analysis And Commentary
Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.
HL forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance at $5 and support at $4.
The trading strategy is to take profits between $4.9 and $5.2 and accumulate below $4.20, with a possible lower low at $3.55.
As I said in my preceding article, I recommend using about 50% of your long position to trade LIFO, which is perfectly adapted to the high volatility of the sector.
Gold price dramatically retreated from above $1,900 per ounce and weakened due to the Fed's hawkish move against inflation. The silver price is also going down even faster.
However, if the gold price can somehow turn bullish from here, HL could trade above $6 with a possible retest of the 50MA at $6.25. It is not likely, but we must always look at both sides.
Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I trade short-term HL mostly