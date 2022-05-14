270770/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Idaho-based Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) produces about one-third of all silver made in the USA. The company released its first-quarter of 2022 results on May 10, 2022.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on February 25, 2022.

1 - 1Q22 results snapshot

Hecla Mining announced that the company produced 3,325K Ag Oz and 41,642 Au Oz in the first quarter of 2022. Revenues were $186.50 million.

The Company's silver mines reported a total cost of sales of $78.9 million. The cash cost and AISC per silver ounce (by-product basis) were $1.09 and $7.64, respectively.

All of the company's mines delivered positive free cash flow despite inflationary cost pressures, slow supply chains, and related remaining COVID-19 labor disruptions.

HL: 1Q 2022 Highlight (Hecla Mining)

Hecla's President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., said in the conference call:

we operate in the best jurisdictions in the world, namely in the U.S. and Canada. And if you look at the specific states and provinces we are in, the Fraser Institute ranks all of them in the top 10 regions for investment. And we're not just in these places. We are the largest silver minor in the U.S. producing about 40% of all the silver mined, and we're also a substantial gold producer in Quebec.

Stock performance

HL underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) significantly on a one-year basis. Hecla Mining is down 37%.

Investment thesis

I still view HL as a potential long-term investment in gold and silver.

The company is not my favorite in this segment. Still, I can see some potential, especially after the steep slide in stock price, which offers an excellent opportunity to build a safe long-term position. One significant positive is the location of the assets.

However, as I said in my preceding article, the company is small and presents recurring technical weaknesses. Inflationary pressure is an issue, but the by-product metals (lead and Zinc) offset its harmful effect.

Thus, I suggest trading short-term LIFO HL using at least 40% of your total position—more details at the end of this article.

Hecla Mining - Company Balance Sheet And Production In 1Q22 - The Raw Numbers

Hecla Mining 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Sale Revenue and others in $ million 210.85 217.98 193.56 185.08 186.50 Net Income in $ million 18.97 0.79 -0.98 11.88 4.15 EBITDA $ million 83.90 54.79 46.64 29.54 55.49* EPS diluted in $/share 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Cash from operating activities in $ million 37.94 86.30 42.74 53.36 37.91 Capital Expenditure in $ million 21.41 31.90 26.90 28.84 21.48 Free Cash Flow In $ million 16.52 54.41 15.84 24.52 16.43 Total cash $ million 139.75 181.49 190.90 210.01 212.03 LT Debt in $ million 507.99 508.61 507.71 508.10 508.85 Dividend per share in $ 0.011 0.011 0.00625 0.00625 0.00625 Shares outstanding (diluted) in a million 540.53 542.26 536.97 543.13 544.06 Silver and Gold Production 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Silver Production K Au Oz 3,459 3,525 2,676 3,227 3,325 Gold production K Ag Oz 52.00 59.14 42.21 47.98 41.64 Silver realized $/oz 25.66 27.14 23.97 23.49 24.68 Gold price realized $/oz 1,770 1,825 1,792 1,797 1,880 Ag AISC by-product 7.21 7.54 12.82 9.19 7.64

Part I - Analysis: Silver And Gold Production Details For The First quarter Of 2022

1 - Total Silver/Gold production

HL: Quarterly Gold and Silver production history (Fun Trading) This quarter, gold and silver production was about the same sequentially, with silver production of 3.32 Moz and gold production of 41,642 Oz.

Lucky Friday mine and Casa Berardi mine production were weaker sequentially while Greens Creek continues to recover.

Casa Berardi experienced a decrease in production over the prior quarter due to lower grades milled as more material was processed from the 160 pit.

Lucky Friday's lower production in the quarter was due to equipment delays that affected mine sequencing and resulted in fewer tons milled and lower grades. Also, higher costs were experienced due to increased contractor use resulting from workforce shortage.

Below is the production history at Greens Creek:

HL: Production history in Greens Creek mine (Fun Trading)

Inflationary pressure is now an issue for the company. However, CFO Russell Lawlar said in the conference call:

Everyone in the industry is seeing inflationary pressures. Like others in the industry, we are seeing these pressures on various aspects of our costs. For us, the biggest driver is labor at 38% of our total production cost and has increased by 14% over the past year. Other costs that are key, but individually small, have increased 24% to 56%. Over the same period, our base metal byproduct revenues that our credits to unit costs are up 23%, largely offsetting the inflationary pressure.

Details per mine below: HL: Quarterly Production Gold and silver per mine in 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

Metal price in 4Q21 Price $ Gold per ounce 1,880 Silver per ounce 24.68 Lead per Lb 1.08 Zinc per Lb 1.79

2 - All-In Sustaining Costs and Silver price realized history

HL: Quarterly Silver price and AISC history (Fun Trading)

AISC silver is relatively low and gives the company a significant profit margin even if the silver price has dropped recently.

CEO Phil Baker said in the conference call:

Our consolidated all-in sustaining costs was less than $8 per ounce, where a 70% margin of about $17 per ounce, so very low cost. Not only that, our silver mines have very long mine lives with more than 14 years, and that doesn't include resource conversion or exploration potential. And our reserve base is the largest in the United States.

3 - 2022-2024 Outlook unchanged

The guidance is the same as indicated in my preceding article.

HL: Presentation Guidance 2022-2024 (Hecla Mining)

Part II - Financial Snapshot

1 - Total Revenues were $186.50 million in 1Q22

HL: Quarterly revenue history (Fun Trading)

The revenues were $186.50 million in 1Q22, down from $210.85 million a year ago and up 0.7% sequentially.

Hecla Mining reported first-quarter earnings of $4.15 million, or 0.01 per diluted share, compared to $18.97 million in the same period a year earlier, or $0.03 per diluted share.

2 - Free Cash Flow was $16.43 million in 1Q22

HL: Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow is $111.20 million, with a free cash flow of $16.43 million this quarter.

3 - The net debt is $288 million in 1Q22

HL: Quarterly Cash versus LT Debt history (Fun Trading) The company indicated $212.03 million in cash. Net debt is now $288 million. Available liquidity is over $445 million for the first quarter.

CFO Russell Lawlar - SVP and CFO, said in the conference call:

We ended the quarter with $212 million in cash and available liquidity of $445 million. Bolstered with the strong financial performance, our leverage ratio remained consistent at 1.2x, which remains significantly below our target of 2x. Based on these credit metrics, we saw upgrades from the rating agencies. Moody's upgraded us to B1 while S&P upgraded us to B+.

4 - Proven and Probable reserves in 2021

HL: Mineral Reserves as of Dec. 2021 (Hecla Mining) This segment has not changed since my preceding article. The company posted Proven and Probable silver and gold reserves of 199.92 million Ag ounces and 2.73 million Au ounces of gold, significantly higher than last year. Also, by-product metals, lead, and zinc reserves were 734.7 thousand tons and 906.9 thousand tons, respectively.

Technical Analysis And Commentary

HL: TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

HL forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance at $5 and support at $4.

The trading strategy is to take profits between $4.9 and $5.2 and accumulate below $4.20, with a possible lower low at $3.55.

As I said in my preceding article, I recommend using about 50% of your long position to trade LIFO, which is perfectly adapted to the high volatility of the sector.

Gold price dramatically retreated from above $1,900 per ounce and weakened due to the Fed's hawkish move against inflation. The silver price is also going down even faster.

HL: Gold and Silver price compared to GDX (Fun Trading StockCharts)

However, if the gold price can somehow turn bullish from here, HL could trade above $6 with a possible retest of the 50MA at $6.25. It is not likely, but we must always look at both sides.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

