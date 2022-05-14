sorincolac/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I last published an article on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) on June 3, 2021. It closed at $56.76 on that day and, in the article, I argued that it did not provide an adequate margin of safety for the prudent investor. They had suspended their dividends earlier in the year and hadn’t yet articulated a clear process for the renewal of their Macao subconcession which was set to expire on June 26, 2022. And of course, we were in the thick of the pandemic. In my opinion, investors gave LVS the benefit of the doubt because a majority of their business is in Macao and I don’t think anyone expected Covid-19 to be as impactful on China as it has recently.

In this article, I am going to argue the opposite. The stock closed at $30.14 on May 12th. At that price, there is an adequate margin of safety available to investors. Prudent investors should consider accumulating a meaningful position.

Risks

The first risk worth considering is that there is no clear end date to Covid-19 lockdowns in China. It will end, but there is opacity as to how soon. The important question, for LVS investors, is if LVS has the balance sheet strength to ride this out given that the last time they had meaningful business activity was early in 2020. For example, in their Q12022 presentation, in the quarter ended March 2022, market-wide visitation in Macao was just 18% of the comparable quarter in 2019. In Singapore, visitation for the first two months of 2022 was down 96% versus the same period in 2019.

A further review of the presentation reveals that they have cash balance of $6.45 billion. A good chunk of this is a result of the sale of their Las Vegas assets which closed in February. Their debt maturity schedule shows that they can pay down their debt from 2022 to 2025 inclusive, with just the cash balance. This provides some degree of reassurance. Also $11.2 billion of their debt, which is about 75% of the total have no financial covenants. Please take a look at the tables below.

Table 1: Liquidity and Debt As of March 31, 2022 Cash Balance $6.45 billion Liquidity $9.92 billion Debt $14.95 billion

Source: Q1 2022 Presentation, Las Vegas Sands

Table 2: Debt Maturity Profile ( $ in millions) 2022 46 2023 1012 2024 1889 2025 3333 2026 3496 2027 700 2028 1900 2029 1400 2030 700 2031 600

A second risk I mentioned in the June 2021 article is the subconcession which was set to expire next month. On this front, there are encouraging signs. In January, the Macao Legislative Assembly published a draft bill to amend Macao’s gaming laws. While still in draft form, it goes some way to reducing the risk for the investor. We have a little bit more clarity of what the gaming concession contracts could potentially look like. The uncertainty of how much of a departure the terms of the new concessions/subconcessions would be to the current arrangement had been a source of risk. Additionally, in March, the Macao government announced its intention to extend the term of the current subconcession contract from June 26, 2022 to December 31, 2022. The Assembly is expected to approve the final draft by August which will pave the way for retendering of the gaming concessions/license by the end of the year. There is more clarity today than in June 2021. And more clarity means less uncertainty and less uncertainty usually goes hand in hand with less risk. There is some justification to discount future cash flows with a lower denominator.

Source: Form 10-Q for March 31, 2022, Las Vegas Sands

Bargain

In the current business environment for LVS, it is not sufficiently informative to look at earnings or an earnings-based ratio. To communicate to the reader why I believe LVS is a bargain I will instead focus on the price to sales ratio. There are limitations with this ratio and I would like to highlight one for the reader. In the ratio, price in the numerator refers to price of the stock. The stock price is the market value of the equity and equity is something the investor owns as distinguished from interests of debt holders. Sales in the denominator provides a measure of how much revenue goes into paying business expenses and a portion of that revenue eventually will fund interest on debt and a portion of that will end up as an asset or equity account for which the investor can lay a claim. In short, there is some mismatch with the numerator and the denominator of the ratio. The number on the top is associated with the equity holder, the number in the bottom ultimately represents a claim for both equity and debt holders.

Please take a look at Table 3 which exhibits the net revenues, shares outstanding and sales per share from 2015 to 2019. We will use this time period to infer the relevant statistics under “normal” business conditions. In this article, I use the terms net revenues and sales interchangeably.

Table 3: Sales per Share, LVS from 2015 to 2019 ($ in millions except per share) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net revenues $ 11,688 $ 11,410 $ 12,728 $ 13,729 $ 13,739 Shares outstanding 798 795 792 786 771 Sales per share $ 14.65 $ 14.35 $ 16.07 $ 17.47 $ 17.82

Source: Las Vegas Sands, 10-K for 2015 to 2020

Please also take at Table 4 which looks at the share price action from 2015 to 2019.

Table 4: High, Low and Average Share Price from 2015 to 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Share price low $ 29.34 $ 29.80 $ 43.99 $ 45.14 $ 48.67 Share price high $ 46.27 $ 52.80 $ 63.45 $ 73.11 $ 68.57 Average share price $ 37.81 $ 41.30 $ 53.72 $ 59.13 $ 58.62

Source: Share prices are adjusted closing prices from Yahoo! Finance

In Table 5, we derive the price to sales ratio by dividing the average share price by the sales per share.

Table 5: Price to Sales from 2015 to 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average Sales per share $ 14.65 $ 14.35 $ 16.07 $ 17.47 $ 17.82 Average share price $ 37.81 $ 41.30 $ 53.72 $ 59.13 $ 58.62 P/S ratio 2.58 2.88 3.34 3.38 3.29 3.10

As observed, the average price to sales ratio for the periods presented is 3.1x. For every dollar of sales, the market historically rewards LVS with $3.10.

In Table 6, we decompose net revenues and see where it is coming from. In this table, sales from the US is included because they still had their properties in Bethlehem, PA and Las Vegas during the period. They have since sold those and now derive their revenue from Macao and Marina Bay Sands (MBS) in Singapore. As mentioned earlier, the proceeds from the recent sale of Las Vegas properties is providing an important source of liquidity.

Table 6: Sales by Segment for 2015 to 2019 ($ in millions) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Macao 6899 6732 7609 8689 8834 Marina Bay Sands 2952 2799 3134 3069 3101 US 2057 2108 2221 2218 2045 Intercompany elimination -220 -229 -236 -247 -241

As the reader will observe, sales coming from Macao (and MBS) have grown from 2015 to 2019. If you take the sales in Macao in 2019 which was $8.834 billion as a benchmark and dividing that by the share count for the year, you get $11.46 sales per share. So, of the $17.82 sales per share in 2019, $11.46 of that is coming from Macao. If you apply the average price to sales multiple of 3.1x you get $35.52. Table 7 highlights this.

Table 7: Price to Sales for Macao Assets Sales in Macao for 2019 ($ in millions) $ 8,834 Shares outstanding in 2019 (in millions) 771 Price per sale for Macao assets $ 11.46 Average P/S Multiple for LVS, 2015-2019 3.1 Fair value estimate for Macao assets $ 35.52

Conclusion

Using the P/S ratio, the fair value estimate for Macao assets is $35.52. The closing price of LVS stock on May 12th was $30.14 which is a 15.14% discount. Keep in mind we are not including a fair value estimate of Marina Bay Sands, one of the most iconic casinos in the world. In short, the margin of safety is equivalent to the fair value of the Marina Bay Sands assets and 15.4% of the fair value of Macao assets. The prudent investor should consider building a meaningful position.