There is no doubt that one of the keys to identifying, managing, and treating cancer is earlier detection. Regular screening, genetic testing, and diagnostic testing is starting to become a common practice in some regions of the world. As a result, the need for new screening and diagnostic methods is increasing. Exact Sciences' (NASDAQ:EXAS) focus is to play a critical role in eradicating cancer by producing tests that will make earlier detection a routine part of medical care. So far, Exact Sciences has demonstrated that ability with respectable growth over the last few years and a strong start to 2022.

Unfortunately, the EXAS share price has taken it on the chin like the majority of the high-flying growth stocks and has dropped roughly 50% over the past twelve months.

I believe the relentless selling will provide a great opportunity to grab EXAS stock at a reasonable valuation for its growth prospects. I intend to provide a brief background on Exact Sciences and will review the company's recent performance.

In addition, I take a look at the company’s current valuation to help form my plan of attack for EXAS as the market continues to experience elevated selling pressure.

An Overview of Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences offers cancer screening and diagnostic test products including its flagship product, Cologuard. Cologuard is a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to identify DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers connected with pre-cancerous polyps and colorectal cancer. Screening for colorectal cancer has become a substantial market over the past years and Cologuard has been the clear leader. In fact, the company's Cologuard tests have already been executed over 7.5M times from the time of the product's launch and have identified roughly 240K pre-cancerous polyps and 35K cases of early-stage cancers. In addition to Cologuard, the company also has several products aimed at Precision Oncology, including Oncotype DX and Oncotype MAP.

So far, the company has shown great success and has reported strong growth since 2018. In fact, Exact's five-year average revenue growth was about 92%.

The company's goal is to be the leader in three of the largest diagnostic opportunities, which includes colorectal cancer screening, multi-cancer early detection, and minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring. All three of these are multi-billion dollar opportunities.

Recent Performance

Exact is off to a strong start in 2022 and has tested more than 1M people around the world, and was able to grow its first-quarter revenue to $487M, which is up 24% excluding COVID testing.

Growth was driven primarily by Cologuard, which now has 9K new healthcare providers ordering the test with almost 273K providers having ordered since launch. It is important to note that the Precision Oncology group reported an 18% increase being led by Oncotype DX Breast. As for the company's COVID testing revenue, the company saw a 15% decrease to $27M, which was in line with its projections.

Despite the growth, the company still reported a net loss of $181M. Luckily, Exact ended the quarter with $817M in cash and securities and it still has roughly $150M available in its credit facility. Exact is projecting that it will be profitable in 2024 on an adjusted EBITDA basis, so it looks like the company could make it there with its current bankroll.

Looking Ahead

The company is projecting a solid performance for the remainder of 2022. In terms of guidance, Exact anticipates its total Q2 revenue between $485M and $505M, and between $1.985B and $2.032B for 2022.

Exact believes its screening revenue to come in between $335M and $345M in Q2, with full-year coming in the range of $1.35M and $1.372M. PreventionGenetics revenue is expected to contribute about $40M-$42M for the year.

Precision Oncology is projected to see mid-to-high single-digit percent growth and to pull in $595M-$610M for the year. COVID testing will most likely continue to drop, but will still contribute between $40M and 50M this year.

In terms of the pipeline, the company has several assets in development including Cologuard 2.0, multi-cancer early detection, and minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring. Cologuard 2.0 has impressive data that revealed Cologuard 2.0 has a sensitivity of 95% and specificity of 92%. Cologuard 2.0's sensitivity in advanced adenomas improved from 42% to 57%, which points to the test's potential to detect precancerous lesions. Considering these points, it looks as if Cologuard 2.0 is likely to be approved.

So, not only is Exact expected to report significant growth in the near term, but it also has additional drivers that are just over the horizon.

Valuation

Prior to the sell-off, EXAS was trading at a premium valuation that prevented me from adding to my "House Money" position since late 2018. Now, I am looking at the company's current valuation and I believe EXAC is reasonably priced.

Looking at the Street's revenue estimates, we can see they are expecting the company to hit $2B in revenue in 2022, which is roughly a 4x price-to-sales. Considering the sector's average price-to-sales is 5x, we can say that DGX is reasonably priced for its 2022 estimates. However, the company is also projected to maintain double-digit revenue growth over the remainder of the decade. For 2030, the Street expects the company to pull in over $6B in revenue, which would be a 1.38 forward price-to-sales. Therefore, EXAS is trading at a discount for its projected revenue growth.

Classifying EXAS

EXAS is currently in a "House Money" condition, and I don't want to reload the position to my previous size until the company has crossed the line into profitability. I am also looking to see how Guardant Health's (GH) blood test for colorectal cancer will have an impact on Cologuard's growth in the coming quarters. Therefore, I am not looking to make EXAS a major component of the Compounding Healthcare "Bio Boom" Portfolio at this time.

My Plan

My plan is to accumulate EXAS with a tiered buying system based on valuations and technical analysis. I have set a buy threshold at $52.50, which I believe is a fair value for EXAS at this point in time. Under the Buy Threshold, I will look to employ a DCA approach with small periodic investments. The next tier will be around the $45 area where I will look to increase my sizing and will look to make discretionary buys using technical patterns or setups. The third tier will be around $30 per share where I will redeploy the DCA strategy, but I will increase the frequency of the periodic transactions to take advantage of the discounted valuation.

The goal is to trade EXAS over the next couple of years to generate some profit while maintaining a modest position in anticipation that the company will become profitable. At that time, I will graduate EXAS into the Compounding Healthcare "Bioreactor" growth portfolio.