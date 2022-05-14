RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) faces external pressures that may slow down its growth. The post-pandemic inflation may send interest rates to skyrocketing levels. But, it remains durable with its impeccable financials amidst the stormy market landscape. It maintains viability and liquidity with its efficient asset management.

However, the stock price seems divorced from its stable fundamentals. It is still geared downwards, but it shows more opportunities for potential gains. Growth prospects are still enticing which may push the price upward in the next 12-24 months. Also, dividends are increasing as the capacity to sustain them increases further.

Company Performance

Despite its susceptibility to economic downturn risks, First Republic Bank remains unperturbed. Instead, it took advantage of the pandemic to sustain its robust growth. The near-zero interest and mortgage rate attracted many borrowers. Banks like FRC are now a staple to many due to the hype in the real estate market. As one of the S&P 500 companies, it has a strong market presence in the US.

Today, it shows solid and stable core operations. Despite inflationary pressures, its growth prospects remain promising. In 1Q 2022, its interest income is $1.19 billion, or a 17% year-over-year growth. We must note that growth narrowed in 4Q to 1Q 2022 at 1.7%. The anticipated interest rate hikes due to inflation remain a primary concern. Nevertheless, its efficient asset management continues to stabilize its financial performance. Given this, its net interest income is 96% of gross interest income. It is far higher in all comparative time series, showing increased viability. With that, it continues to thwart the disruptive impact of inflationary pressures.

Interest Income and Interest Expense (MarketWatch)

Aside from its management of loans and deposits, its brokerage services remain strong. Wealth management services are also part of its core business. Thanks to its strategic operations that cater to high net worth clientele. Its specialization in personalized services through preferred banking provides more edge. In fact, it is one of the top service-focused companies in the US. Its exceptional services drive organic growth and brand loyalty. With that, it shows a massive influx of customers, allowing it to enlarge its operations. It can be seen in its increased labor and equipment expenses. As the company increases its operating capacity, it enhances efficiency. So, the operating margin today is 0.44, the highest among the comparative quarters. It is also way higher than the values for the last five years. This increased profitability may help sustain its current size and potential expansion.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

But, First Republic Bank must beware as inflation increases further. The inflation rate is now 8.3%, one of the highest rates in many years. In response, the Fed is now anticipating a series of interest rate hikes in 12-24 months. The changes may be more massive than we initially thought. They may be transitory, but the effect may persist. So, it must be more careful with its loans to lessen the possibility of defaults. It may be more common in housing loans since both the interest and mortgage rates may soar.

The inflation rate may still go up as the pent-up demand pushes the prices upward. Although policymakers expect it to decrease, I believe it will stay at its current level. I project it to peak at 8.8%, hoping that the economy will start to stabilize in the second half. But in 2023-2024, it may decrease to 7.2%-8% before going down to 4.8%-6.4%. In the same way, the interest rate may reach 3.00-3.25% as projected, before plunging to 2%.

Inflation Rate and Interest Rate (Trading Economics and Barron's)

Fortunately, the labor market continues to recover with an unemployment rate of 3.6%. Even better, the average wage has already reached $27.12 per hour as of April. These improvements allow many employees to cover their needs. So despite the higher interest rates, people are capable of paying their borrowings. It will help banks rise above macroeconomic pressures and sustain their core operations.

How First Republic Bank May Keep Its Fundamentals Stable

We can see how First Republic Bank handles its operations with ease and prudence. The pandemic disruptions are still visible as inflation and interest rate hikes start. But, it balances its size and efficiency very well. It keeps its expenses low while maintaining its strong market presence. Also, it is already a giant considering that it is part of the S&P 500. So, its efficient asset management continues to drive viability. In turn, it remains capable of sustaining its current size and potential expansion.

We must also remember that interest rate hikes do not always lead to disruptions. These changes are done to lessen the money supply in the economy. So, more people may be more willing to save and invest. Moreover, it enhances its business processes and services through increased digital capabilities. So, the operations may become more efficient. It may capture more clients and reduce the hours and expenses. For the next few years, I project an increase in the core operations. But, I will consider inflationary pressures to hamper its robust performance. The interest income and expenses may increase to $4.66 billion and $330 million. But in 2023-2026 both may increase further to $5-6 billion and $400-$500 million, respectively. Meanwhile, I project the operating margin to decrease to 0.40-0.42 before rebounding to 0.42-0.44.

Interest Income and Interest Expense (Author Estimation) Operating Margin (Author Estimation)

The outlook is attainable because the company does not rely on its core operations alone. It has solid and intact fundamentals that can be verified in the Balance Sheet. Its liquidity is visible, which is consistent with its higher revenues and income. It shows the sustainability of its current operating size and potential expansion. FRC remains stable with the strategic management of its loans and deposits.

As its operating capacity broadens, it receives more clients. Also, it does not lend the whole deposit. For instance, its deposits are 26% higher than in the comparative quarter. It remains conservative by increasing its loans by only 19%. At 0.86, the loan-to-deposit ratio remains within the 80-90% range. It is better than the 92% ratio in 1Q 2021. The current loan-to-deposit ratio shows it optimizes its resources to generate more revenues. It also ensures its safety by remaining liquid so it has plenty of reserves if there are defaults. But what makes it more liquid is its cash and investments comprising 24% of the total assets. Indeed, the company can cover urgent payables or expenses. It may not have to increase its financial leverage for its expansion since it has adequate means.

Loans, Deposits, and Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (MarketWatch)

Price Assessment

The stock price of FRC has been in a steep decline since the latter part of the previous year. At $143.09, it has already been cut by 28% from the starting price. Indeed, inflationary pressures make the stock price appear divorced from fundamentals. The downtrend remains visible and does not show a promise of a strong rebound soon. But, the potential undervaluation must be considered, given the PE Ratio of 18.14. It is lower than the PE Ratio of the S&P 500 of 22.58. So, it is cheaper than many of its peers on the list. In the next 12-24 months, I expect it to range from $157 to $170. I based the projected stock price on a multiple of projected earnings. The estimation is within the range of historic earnings multiples. So, there may be a 19% upside.

Moreover, FRC has been paying dividends for almost ten years. So, it is a part of Dividend Challengers. It has an average dividend growth of 6.8% as it makes a consistent increase. Currently, its Dividend Payout Ratio is only 14%, allowing it to sustain dividends. With an annualized value of $1.08 and my EPS projection of $8-$8.40, the ratio remains the same. We may even assess the price using the Dividend Discount Model.

Stock Price $143.09 Average Dividend Growth 0.06590213278 Estimated Dividends Per Share $1.08 Cost of Capital Equity 0.07272983004 Derived Value $168.2035951 or $168.20

The derived value adheres to the potential undervaluation. It is within my estimation based on earnings multiples. The stock price is still cheaper by 18%, so the dip makes it an attractive stock.

Bottomline

The stock price of First Republic Bank does not promise an instant increase for the next few weeks. But, growth prospects are attractive, making it cheaper. The fundamentals are strong, so it can sustain its performance and dividend payments. Also, the bank may expand further without sacrificing its efficiency. The recommendation is that First Republic Bank is a buy.