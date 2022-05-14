Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Don't Just "Catch Flies"

As self-directed stock investors, it is easy for us to simply buy companies as they come along because they seem compelling for some reason.

My friend describes this as "catching flies" - that is, buying companies with little-to-no context about how that company will help achieve goals or whether the company is attractively priced.

The solution, then, is to have a set of goals and guiding principles and always pay attention to valuation.

This article considers Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in that context. We will review wealth-building goals, identify company activities to drive future results, and calculate a valuation compared to the current stock price.

Wealth-Building Goals

To achieve financial goals and live the life I desire for me and my family, the investing approach is to assemble a portfolio of high-quality, currently out-of-favor, low PE companies and wait for things to return to normal to earn market-beating returns over time.

Portfolio Principles for the Long Haul

To achieve this goal, a written set of guiding principles can help maintain discipline and focus. Here are few for consideration:

1.Valuation always matters: maintain the discipline to identify what shares are worth compared to that company's own history.

2. Monitor holdings: Be willing to rotate into new names if a stock becomes materially overvalued.

3. Be patient: measure holding periods in months and years, not days and weeks.

4. Earnings matter: do not be lulled into momentum, popular stocks that don't earn profits.

The Thesis Here

Jumping to the punchline: The thesis here is that Johnson & Johnson is a quality company with a solid history of growing earnings that pays a well-covered and growing dividend.

However, shares are priced "about right" - at current prices, the company is not a screaming buy nor a screaming sell. The stock is trading for about what it is worth, in my opinion.

Company Description

JNJ Logo (Company Website)

Johnson & Johnson is engaged in the research & development, manufacture, and sale of a broad range of products in the healthcare field. There are three business segments: Consumer (baby care, beauty, skin care, oral care, wound care, etc.), Pharmaceutical (antiinfective, antipsychotic, contraceptive, dermatology, gastrointestinal, etc.), and Medical Devices (orthopedic, surgery, interventional solutions, and eye health fields).

The market cap is $470 billion in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Company Stock Price Compared to Index

JNJ has performed well during the recent SPY decline as investors sought what they believed to be relative safety in this dividend-paying behemoth.

The stock has increased 5.5% over the past year, and is up 43% over a 5-year haul.

JNJ Compared to SPY (www.seekingalpha.com)

Earnings Growth Compared to Stock Price

Over the long term, patient value investors believe that stock prices mirror earnings. One interesting way to assess potential opportunity is to review the change in earnings over the past decade compared to the stock price change in that same period.

As we see in the chart below, JNJ earnings have increased 101% over the past decade (assuming 2022 EPS estimates are realized - which is realistic in that JNJ hits estimates consistently).

Note, however, that the stock price has risen 176% in that same period. It appears the stock price has more than compensated for the growth of earnings over that period - particularly after the recent strong performance.

10-year Earnings Growth vs Stock Price (www.fastgraphs.com; author notes)

Guidance for the Coming Year

As expected with any large cap, worldwide company, there many moving parts in a dynamic environment. Two current issues are of note:

a. The planned 2023 spinoff of the Consumer Health division as the company recently appointed a CEO and CFO - read about that here.

b. Generic competition will begin to move in on the older drug Zytiga - hopefully to be offset by performance of Carvykti. In my opinion, JNJ has a sustainable ability to fend off the generic wave, which is one reason why the company delivers stable and steady EPS over the years.

Given the state of the environment, management offered understandable but not blockbuster guidance going forward.

JNJ Guidance (Company Presentation Dated April 19, 2022)

EPS History

Valuation is based on quality companies with a history of growing earnings over multiple cycles. The idea is that the strong track record and strong market position increases predictability of performance over time.

Have a look at the graphic below. Earnings are represented by the orange line (actually earnings calculated at 15X for viewing). Note the earnings include projections for 2023 and 2024.

JNJ Earnings History (www.fastgraphs.com)

As expected, JNJ has delivered quality, consistent earnings for many years.

Next question: how might we value those shares and compare to the current stock price?

What Are Shares Worth?

No doubt JNJ has seen a nice price run lately. At a current price level around $176, is JNJ a screaming buy, priced about right, or dramatically overpriced?

The graph below helps visualize a possible valuation relative to the company's own norms.

JNJ's normal PE ratio is about 16.5X. At today's prices and given current earnings estimates, the forward PE is about 17X. Note the orange line represents earnings growth, the black line the stock price, and the blue line is the company's normal PE multiple.

See the way the black line is slightly above the blue line? This visual cue matches the math calculation, because the PE is at or slightly above JNJ's own norms.

10 Year Price vs Value (www.fastgraphs.com)

This visual demonstrates JNJ shares are priced at the company's own relative normal, if not slightly overpriced.

Parting Thoughts

No doubt JNJ is a quality company with a history of successfully growing dividends and earnings. While there are uncertainties related to the upcoming spinoff, this company clearly is a "steady eddy" and occupies a place in many conservative portfolios.

Are shares on sale right now? No, not in my opinion. Shares are priced about at value. Given my portfolio goals and guidelines, this one isn't quite cheap enough to consider adding more dollars at this point.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article.