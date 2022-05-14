Maksim Safaniuk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is a major American manufacturer and distributor of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. Fun fact: In 1836, John Deere invented one of the first steel plows used to till the American Midwest prairies. The company was founded one year later.

There were approximately 2 million farms in 2021; in 1900, there were 5.7 million. Despite the drop in farm numbers, agriculture and related industries contribute to the U.S. GDP and provide 10.3% of U.S. employment. Deere and Company supplies roughly 53% of agricultural equipment in the U.S. and Canada.

U.S. GDP by Agriculture (USDA)

Superb Pricing Power Helps Deere Offset Inflationary Costs

Inflation, workforce shortages, and supply chain disruptions are the headwinds facing Deere. These are industry-wide issues that plague all in the post-pandemic normal. However, Deere was able to offset inflationary costs by increasing the price by roughly 8%. Doing so did not deter demand for Deere's products.

According to the Ag Equipment Intelligence, Deere is the #1 best-selling tractor brand in the U.S. or a brand loyalty of 60% compared to the nearest competitor at 25%. And that's because, with Deere products, customers know that they are paying for the machinery and the technology behind it, i.e., autonomy and precision features.

At the end of the day, it comes to margins. At a 12.7% margin, Deere's profit margin outperforms 89% of its industry peers (the industry average is 4.4%).

Suppose that's not enough to convince you that Deere is a solid buy. Let's move on to the fundamentals.

Strong fundamentals but expensive: You Get What You Pay For

Deere has a return on assets of 7%, which is among the best in the industry (2.9%). Its 31.7% return on equity outperforms 88% of its industry peers (the industry average is 11.4%).

Sounds great, right? Of course, it comes with a cost. When comparing the average industry price to book ratio (2.12), Deere is more expensive than 93% of its peers at a price to book ratio of 6.1. The same can be said of the Enterprise Value to EBITDA ratio and the Price to Earnings ratio.

Deere (DE) Industry Average Notes/Comments Price to Book 6.1 2.1 More expensive than 93% of industry peers Enterprise Value to EBITDA 14.9 12.8 More expensive than industry peers Price to Earnings 19.8 18.6 Slightly more expensive

Source: Chartmill

That said, Deere's revenue and EPS growth in the past five years has been tremendous. On average, EPS has been growing by 31.5% per year and is expected to grow by 12.7% on average over the next five years. Not bad for a company that is 185 years old!

Yearly Earnings Estimate (Chartmill)

Investors should also look at this stock as a reliable dividend payer in a recession-resilient industry. Deere pays out 20% of its income as dividends and has done so for at least ten years. Strong earnings growth, especially in the last two years, shows that this payout ratio is sustainable. The dividend is growing at an annual growth rate of 10%, on par with expected EPS growth of 12%.

Yearly Income vs FCF vs Dividend (Chartmill)

Great Entry Point

The Deere stock has been hammered recently, down approximately 20% from its recent highs.

However, a long Doji candle has been formed after a current downward trend, suggesting a reversal is imminent. The RSI also indicates that the stock has been recently oversold and may be due for a bounce to the upside. There is a gap to be filled at approximately the $397 to $402 range.

Deere reports 2Q earnings on May 20th.

Daily Chart of DE (Finviz)

Conclusion

Despite the headwinds, Deere has focused on improving its machinery's technology. As a result, Deere could increase its prices without losing market share, which allowed Deere to generate more cash flow. I believe Deere is a company with a strong brand that can weather inflationary pressure and any supply chain disruptions. Though it's a bit more expensive than its peers, Deere has historically generated more return on equity than its peers. After a recent decline in stock prices, I believe Deere stock may have bottomed and may be at a good entry point for long-term investors.