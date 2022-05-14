Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is a company with one of the best free cash flow margin within the S&P 500 (SP500) and an expected growth rate of 22% CAGR until 2025. The company has brighter prospects than its competitors and currently boasts strong financial strength since it is debt free. The only real weakness, in my opinion, is the current valuation: with high multiples and a discounted cash flow reporting a fair value of $241.88 (considering a 30% margin of safety), a 15% drop may be needed to avert the risk of overpaying for this company's growth. Since this is not an excessive overvaluation and I believe in the long-term outlook of this company, I consider a hold more appropriate than a sell.

Core business and future expectations

Fortinet is a company founded in 2000 in California and operates within the cybersecurity industry protecting over 500,000 customers worldwide. The customers of this company are quite diversified since cyber-attacks can affect private companies as well as government organizations. To fully understand the potential of this company I believe it is essential to first understand what cybersecurity is and then analyze from a quantitative point of view the growing phenomenon of cyber-attacks. Cybersecurity is a process of protecting against possible damage and theft to sensitive data and is a growing market. To date, cybercriminals are becoming more prepared and a good security system can avert economic damage in the range of millions if not billions of dollars. Anti-virus software and firewalls can no longer provide sufficient security, so every business, private and government organization should have an adequate cyber security system in 2022.

Total economic damage due to cyber-attacks is one of the biggest problems modern society is facing; therefore, a company like Fortinet potentially has a huge room for growth. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime will cost the world about $10.5 trillion a year by 2025. With economic damages in the trillion-dollar range, demand for the cybersecurity industry can only increase, and fast. In fact, this market is expected to grow at a 13.4% CAGR, from the current $155.83 billion to $376.32 billion in 2029.

Profitability and comparison with competitors

In the previous section we saw how Fortinet's expectations are rosy, but what can be said about this company so far?

The most relevant aspect, in my opinion, is Fortinet's excellent free cash flow: it has not only presented very high growth rates, but also a margin that is out of the norm.

Fortinet's free cash flow margin (Fortinet Q1 2022 )

As we see from this chart, Fortinet's free cash flow margin exceeds 90% of the companies in the S&P500. It must be said, however, that it is the entire cybersecurity sector that has a very high free cash flow margin; therefore, Fortinet is not an isolated case.

Free cash flow margin of top cybersecurity companies (TIKR Terminal )

Check Point (CHKP) has a much higher free cash flow margin than its competitors, but it is not enough to consider it the best company among the three. Fortinet, unlike Palo Alto (PANW) and Check Point has achieved a marked improvement since 2016, and in 2021 it exceeded even Palo Alto's free cash flow margin. In the future, the same may happen for Check Point as well.

In any case, the reason I believe more in Fortinet lies in the growth rate of its free cash flow compared to its competitors.

Free cash flow of top cybersecurity companies (TIKR Terminal)

According to this graph, Fortinet has had a better improvement than its competitors by far since 2016. Although Check Point is the company with the best margin it is at the same time the company with the lowest growth rate. Palo Alto, although it has more than doubled its free cash flow has not been able to match Fortinet's growth.

Free cash flow growth rate (TIKR Terminal)

There has not been a single year where Fortinet's free cash flow has not grown (unlike its competitors), and it is likely that it can continue to outperform competitors' growth in the future. Fortinet's management for 2025 is aiming to maintain a stable free cash flow margin of 35% and a revenue growth of 22% CAGR: if the targets are met, I would consider it likely that Fortinet could become the undisputed leader in this market.

Finally, to conclude this paragraph concerning Fortinet's profitability I will compare its Return on Capital with its competitors.

Return on Capital (TIKR Terminal)

Again, Fortinet is the best company. Its Return on Capital far exceeds Palo Alto's (never positive by the way) and Check Point's. Although Check Point's Return on Capital is very close to Fortinet's, as explained earlier, its revenue growth rates are far lower. Finally, although unrelated to profitability, I would like to point out that Fortinet has negative net debt, -$1.497, and current outstanding shares are 161 compared to 175 in 2016: the company is not inclined to dilute its shareholders.

How much is Fortinet worth?

The only real weakness of this company I believe is its current price per share. As attractive as this company may be in many aspects, I believe it is slightly overvalued. The growth rates are quite high, but at this price there is a risk of overpaying for this growth. My opinion will be supported by two valuation methods: the multiples method and a discounted cash flow.

Method of multiples

Fortinet valuation multiples (TIKR Terminal)

From this chart we can see that Fortinet's multiples are above its historical average of the past 3 years. Recently there has been a reduction in the multiples due to the decline in the price per share, but it has not been enough. Beyond the P/E of 69.61x, I especially consider the EV/EBITDA of 54.18x and Market cap/Levered FCF of 44.07x to be excessive. Fortinet's revenue growth rate is estimated at about a 20% per year, which is certainly a considerable growth but does not justify these multiples in my opinion.

Discounted cash flow

Since every investment is the present value of future cash flows, a discounted cash flow is needed to understand Fortinet's fair value. This model will be constructed as follows:

WACC represents Fortinet's weighted average cost of capital and considers a risk-free rate of 3.5%.

Free cash flow will have a growth rate of 18% until 2026 and 9% thereafter. It is likely that this company can grow at a rate of about 20% until 2026 according to its guidance, but I preferred to be conservative. The second growth rate of 9% is due to a personal consideration: the company will be bigger and will struggle to grow as it did in the previous years.

The net debt and outstanding shares belong to TIKR Terminal

Discounted cash flow (Sources already cited)

According to my assumptions, Fortinet's Fair Value is $345.54 per share, so the company is undervalued. However, since this is a growth company where future cash flows are unpredictable, I believe a 30% margin of safety is necessary. Considering this, Fortinet is overvalued since its fair value is $241 while it is currently trading at $280. The high multiples have affected the consideration of such a high margin of safety. On 09/05/2022 Fortinet was trading at $243, in my opinion that was a good opportunity to build a position.

Despite a not positive overall valuation, I consider this company a hold for three reasons: