Investment Thesis

In my previous article on the Artesian Resource Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA), I came to the conclusion the stock was overvalued from an absolute perspective, despite being cheaper than its peers. You can read about it here. Since then, ARTNA lost ~2.5% vs a loss of ~12.2% for the S&P 500 and has outperformed the market. ARTNA recently reported Q1 FY22 results, which were in line with my expectations. The company is still trading at more than 14x LTM EV/EBITDA. I do not expect the business to grow at more than 10% annually going forward, making the current valuation too expensive relative to what the business can deliver to shareholders. On top of that, the dividend yield is relatively low compared to the five-year range, and the dividend is certainly not as safe as the market is pricing it.

Recent Developments

In my last article on ARTNA, I discussed how the company was a risky play based on fundamentals and how its negative free cash flows were likely to catch up with the company's irresponsible dividend policy.

On May 3rd, 2022, the company reported Q1 FY22 results. Sales reached ~$22.19 million in the last quarter, which represents a ~7% YoY increase. ARTNA generated $6.16 million in operating profit in Q1 FY22 compared to ~$5.79 million in the same quarter last year. The operating margin slightly decreased from ~27.9% in March 2021 to ~27.7%, which shows ARTNA has a good ability to protect its margins despite record-high inflation.

ARTNA generated approximately $11.8 million in cash from operating activities during Q1 FY22, which represents a 15.4% increase YoY. Capital expenditures increased by 55.9% in the last 12 months, but the company managed to post positive free cash flow worth ~$2 million. However, I would wait until the end of the FY before claiming the business is cash-flow positive. In any case, $2 million a quarter is almost insignificant given the fact that the company has a $424 million market cap at the moment.

The company finished the quarter with $144.46 million of total debt. If we assume that EBITDA grows at a rate of 7% YoY (in line with sales growth), it should reach ~$40 million during FY22. The estimated debt/EBITDA ratio will therefore stand at 3.6, which is relatively high in my opinion for a company with negative free cash flow. Too much leverage is never a good thing, especially in a rising rate environment. As interest rates are rapidly increasing in the US, refinancing could become an issue. On top of that, higher rates are likely to drive the cost of servicing debt higher, negatively impacting profitability in the process. The company's weighted average cost of capital is now well above 2020 and 2021's levels, and very close to the last 5 years' peak.

Refinitiv Eikon

The dividend yield continues to be on the lower end of the five-year range. If we assume the current pullback continues and the dividend yield reverts to the 2.8% level in the next 12 months, that would represent a 15% loss in the stock price for a potential buyer today for just a few additional basis points of income. Therefore, I continue to believe that ARTNA doesn't offer a good margin of safety for long term investors, and in many ways, I think that this company could very well turn out to be a dividend trap at some point in time if free cash flow continues to be negative and cheap borrowing sources disappear.

Refinitiv Eikon

Moreover, dilution continues to be a problem. ARTNA is constantly issuing new shares quarter after quarter for more than a decade. Even if the amount of newly issued shares is small on a quarterly basis (+0.02 million new shares QoQ), it adds up considerably over a long period of time. I personally don't understand what is the point of issuing new shares and paying a dividend at the same time, other than attracting dividend investors to buy the stock. I believe this poor capital allocation strategy will ultimately create mediocre returns for shareholders.

Refinitiv Eikon

Company Valuation

In my previous article, I concluded that ARTNA was undervalued compared to peers but overvalued from an absolute perspective. At that time, the company was trading at more than 5x LTM sales and more than 15x LTM EV/EBITDA. I found these multiples to be extremely high given the fact that ARTNA wasn't expected to grow at more than 15% annually.

Three months later, the valuation remains high, which makes me think the stock still has more room to go down. ARTNA trades above 4x sales and has an EV/EBITDA multiple of ~13.6 which I find too generous given the fact that ARTNA is not a growth stock. As rates are rising in the US, valuations are becoming more and more important, and this will be a clear drag on many companies that are overvalued today. As a result, I continue to believe ARTNA will underperform the market going forward.

Refinitiv Eikon

Key Takeaways

The company is still expensive, trading at more than 14x LTM EV/EBITDA on less than 10% expected growth. The recent quarter gives a good glimpse into the perils of investing in ARTNA: leverage, dilution, and a low dividend yield are among the factors that make this investment unattractive over the long term in my opinion. I believe that valuations will matter much more once interest rates are closer to the neutral rate and liquidity dries up. For the abovementioned reason, I still believe ARTNA will underperform the market going forward.