ECN Capital Corp. (ECNCF) CEO Steven Hudson on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCPK:ECNCF) Q1 2022 Results Conference Call May 12, 2022 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Wimsatt - Head, Corporate Development & IR

Steven Hudson - CEO

Michael Lepore - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nik Priebe - CIBC Capital Markets

Geoff Kwan - RBC Capital

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank

Tom MacKinnon - BMO Capital

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. John Wimsatt. Please go ahead, Mr. Wimsatt.

John Wimsatt

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. First, I want to thank everyone for joining this call. Joining us today are Steven Hudson, Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Lepore, Chief Financial Officer. A news release summarizing these results was issued this afternoon and the financial statements and MD&A for the 3-month period ended March 31, 2022, have been filed with SEDAR. These documents are available on our website at www.ecncapitalcorp.com.

Presentation slides to be referenced during the call are accessible in the webcast as well as in PDF format under the Presentation section of the company's website.

You should note that the company's earnings release, financial statements, MD&A and today's call include references to a number of non-IFRS measures, which we believe help to present the company and its operations in ways that are useful to investors. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures can be found in our MD&A.

All figures are presented in U.S. dollars unless explicitly noted. With these introductory remarks complete, I'll now turn the call over to Steven Hudson, Chief Executive Officer.

Steven Hudson

Thanks, John, and good evening to our shareholders and our analysts. Turning to Slide 7. We've seen this slide before. Just to quickly recap at the 3 key business components of ECN. And first and foremost, is our proven prime credit origination platforms with deep moats surrounding those platforms.

Second is our committed funding partnerships with large institutional investors. That focus on prime credit has led to superior credit performance, which I'll speak to in a second. As well as, we have continued strong demand growth from new investors who would like to join the program. Unfortunately, we're unable to accommodate all that demand currently.

Turning to Slide 8. We continue to actively pursue tuck-in acquisitions of prime credit originators.

As you know, Source One we announced and has been very successful. At the time of announcement, there was a 15% increase in EPS. It's actually tracking higher than that. We have a series of criteria that have to be met when we look at these transactions. I've itemized those for you as the 6 points under the third bullet. But accretive transactions, asset light, more importantly, prime credit assets and demand by our existing funders. We don't acquire something that our funders don't want. Limited integration risk and high visibility on driving growth through our existing business. Actually, on that point -- we're in Jacksonville this afternoon. We've celebrated our fifth year -- we're in our fifth year of owning Triad. As you know, $6 million invested in systems and products and people over that 5-year period.

And that's allowing us to take Triad's extensive infrastructure in the form of funding partners, in the form of floorplan and servicing and leveraging that infrastructure and these tuck-in acquisitions. And commenting on the current environment, we are seeing a number of opportunities for prime credit origination platforms with very attractive values. Turning to Slide 9 with respect to the first quarter. We're pleased to announce a $0.06 of earnings per share, which is ahead of our $0.04 to $0.05 which we guided in February at our Investor Day. As referenced in late February, I'm with increased confidence reiterating our '22 and '23 guidance based upon the results of Q1 and the forward visibility that I now have for the rest of the year. Turning to Triad. Very strong results, 57% originations above -- over and above in Q1.

Approvals which began originations, up 47%. Those approvals will turn into fundings, originations in the next 9 months. So that allows me to have an increased confidence I just referred to. Industry backlogs continue at over 9 months. And we are fully funded.

We're unable to accommodate new partners at this point. And the keystone to that funding arrangements is our previously announced partnership with Blackstone. Turning to Source One. Originations were at 33% above, approvals at 83%, exceptional number, where those approvals, again, began orginations, which will turn in those originations in a 6 to 9-month period, which gives me the increased confidence which I referred to earlier. And we're actively pursuing modest-sized tuck-ins, which will be very accretive on the prime asset originators within this space.KG, Kessler Group, came in line at budget at $13.6 million, and the growth momentum continues across partnership, credit card investment management and marketing. I think very good results for the first quarter.

Turning to Slide 11. With respect to the highlights of Triad, pretax operating income up 78% year-over-year at $12.6 million, originations up year-over-year at 57% and floorplan stood at $221 million at the end of March 31 -- actually $250 million at the end of April. Triad had a very strong April. As you know, those floorplan -- assets are the foundation of our prime retail loans. A dealer who uses our floor plan produces 3x the retail loan of someone who doesn't. So it's a critical component of our prime retail platform. We're fully funded for '22 and '23.

We're actually turning away institutional investors looking to participate in our loan investor programs. All of that, as I mentioned earlier, gives me increased confidence to guide you towards the top end of not just earnings, but also originations. Turning to Q1 program update. If you look to approvals in the top line, focusing on the right-hand side, you see the increasing momentum in approvals: 18% in Q3 '21, 24% in Q4 '21 and 47.3% in '22. The turbulence that's occurring in the traditional housing market, which I'll speak to in a second, has created unprecedented demand for manufactured housing. Turning to the expanded -- what's leading to this increased share. It's our expanded funding partners, it's our loan menu and our floorplan.

All 3 of those are driving results. We're pleased that we added 400 new MH communities in the first quarter. That's 15% growth in the quarter-over-quarter. That's an exceptional foundation. That growth in communities combined with our growth in floorplan speaks strongly to the remaining part of '22 and into '23.

These increased originations also accelerated the growth in our managed portfolio, which is increasing our service revenue. Turning to Slide 13. You've seen this before, but we have completed the full menu of offering for our dealers and manufacturers. We're quite proud of this program, and we're quite proud that we offer this on behalf of 100 institutional investors, that will be banks, credit unions, insurance companies, GSEs, REITs and credit funds. Speaking to a bit of the turbulence in the marketplace in 14. There's no doubt that the traditional housing market is going through some rough times. That's an opportunity for us.

If you look to affordability on Page 14, you saw in February that price increases were up 20%, which is very significant. You combine that -- actually, a little more color on Page 15. You look at the increase in mortgage payments, which has reached record highs, an average of $1,800, which is up 70% since COVID. Payment to income, which is an important credit metrics, is at 32.5%, is approaching the all-time line of 34.1%.Black Knight, which is our provider of software, a significant player in the mortgage area, estimates another 50 basis points in rates or 5% increase in housing prices would push affordability to the worst level on record. Turning to 16. What's the solution to traditional manufactured housing -- sorry, traditional built homes?

It's manufactured homes. We are the affordable solution for traditional housing. I want to have you focus for a second on 2 items: monthly payments. If you look to the monthly payments at Triad pre-COVID, at $611 per month. At $760, that's an increase of $149.

Traditional mortgage has gone from $1,094 to $1,884, so it's up $790. Manufactured housing at Triad is only 40% the level of that of traditional mortgage. That is what's driving our exceptionally strong origination numbers and our backlog of loans and mortgages awaiting delivery of homes. If you look at PTI, currently, we're at 14.1%, up a little bit from 12.3%. But as I mentioned earlier, the traditional mortgage PTI is approaching all-time levels. It's a great time to be in manufactured housing.

And you'll see that I referenced a couple of our partners in the manufacturing side and their comments on recent public releases. And the credit -- an interesting quarter when you think about monthly payments and PTI. The credit performance of manufactured housing over a 50-year period versus traditional mortgages is 3x better than the mortgage on that sector. That's one of the reasons why exceptionally strong demand from institutional investors for our product. Turning to Slide 17, impact on interest rates. Every 25 basis point increase in rates increases monthly payments of a $100,000 home at above $15. It's not material to the average consumer buying our homes. 75 basis points increases it just under $45 a month. Also, as we increased interest rates, our origination fee goes up as well. 25 basis points increases it by $90.Some commentary that I alluded to earlier on Page 18. Skyline Champion is the second largest manufacturer of manufactured homes. Some recent commentary.

I'd highlight 2 items in their commentary, which is the combination of housing shortage, interest rates and inflationary pressure are all favorable to the manufactured housing community. And also comment on the third comment, which is in inflationary times manufactured housing becomes a far more effective cost solution. Cavco, which is the #3 provider of manufactured homes. Look at 3 of their commentaries: "We're in a mode. We're returning away business at this point. We're taking meaningful share, i.e., share away from traditional homes into manufactured homes." And basically, the wind is at their back.

And a rising interest rate market has had a very muted impact, I would say, a positive impact on manufactured housing. Turning to our credit performance on 19. Extremely strong. You see our delinquencies and net charge-offs, and this is driving investor demand, funding demand for our credit assets. 20 is just a month by month review of the originations I referred to earlier. Turning to Page 21. On guidance, I'm again reiterating with increased confidence to the high end of our guidance for '22 at $1.6 billion of originations and over $70 million of operating earnings.

We have outsized performance in Q1, and we have strong visibility into Q2, Q3 and Q4. John?

John Wimsatt

Thanks, Steve. Starting on Page 22, we're thrilled to reporting our first operating quarter for Source One. Adjusted operating earnings were $2.1 million, which is ahead of our internal forecast, with origination -- Q1 origination growth exceeding budget by more than 16% at $111 million. We've been active in adding new funding partners at Source One. We added 4 in the quarter, including M&T. But the 3 -- including 3 credit unions and M&T.

3 credit unions -- I'm sorry, including M&T, which is a very important strategic lender in the space and a longtime partner of ECN. We've made strong progress on the expansion initiatives that we discussed at Investor Day. And we are reiterating our guidance for originations, which we'll expect to be between $525 million and $595 million. On the next page, we highlight Q1 approval growth of 83%, which, as Steve mentioned earlier, is really an exceptional number and should lead to some fantastic growth later in the year. And origination growth of 33% year-over-year. Both are well ahead of plan and continue to be very strong first quarter.

In fact, to date, we are not seeing any changes in demand and volume looks to be tracking easily to previously announced guidance. As mentioned before, we did add 4 new funding partners, including 3 credit unions with over $150 million in capacity as well as M&T Bank. Now M&T is a very strategic lender in the boat and RV space and it actually has a very long-term relationship with ECN. They're a syndicate member in our senior line, and ECN's relationship really enabled Source One to close M&T as a funny partner.

On the next page, a bit of an update on our national expansion plans, which we really highlighted and took you guys through in Investor Day. We've added sales personnel in the critical Florida market as well as in the Southwest. We anticipate having full coverage across the country in the Northwest and the Northeast by year-end.

And servicing and licensing projects are fully underway and will be largely completed by year-end as well. Through Triad, we launched our floorplan inventory finance effort in Q1. To date, we have hired 9 dedicated professionals in management sales, underwriting and operations that are now up and running with several large customers. Finally, we have added additional back-office and processing personnel as a result of the increased volumes we're seeing across the quarter. Just like at Triad, we try to find some industry commentary here. These are some comments from Brunswick, OneWater, Thor and RVIA, which is an RV industry group. So both manufacturers, dealers as well as an industry group. Marine inventory levels remain quite low with large amounts of presales and demand remains very, very high with no signs of slowing down.

RV inventories have rebounded to almost pre-COVID levels, but sales backlogs are at all-time high and demand is continuing to be quite strong. The impact of fuel prices appears to be quite manageable for both marine and RV with Brunswick estimating that the average boat will see an annual fuel bill rise of just $200 as a result of fuel price changes since the beginning of 2021.And according to RVIA, fuel prices would need to double to make RV travel unaffordable. And more than 80% of RV owners say RV vacation still costs less than other forms of travel. Interestingly, most of these companies have recently raised guidance as a result of their continued robust marine and RV margin.

On Page 26, we discuss some of the impacts from rising rates on Source One. First, Source One bears no interest rate risk as all the loans are originated on behalf of our partners, and all rate increases are passed through to customers -- consumers.

We want to show the effects of rate changes on both consumers and Source One. As you can see, interest rate change has a minimal impact on Source One's consumers with only a $5 increase in monthly payments on average for each 25 basis point increase in rates. Source One's affordable RV and marine products have low ticket size of around $40,000, and that keeps payments low. Importantly, Source One makes more money as well as -- just like Triad does with higher rates with an additional $25 in fees per loan with each 25 basis point increase in interest rates. On Page 27, we just have a quick review of originations. And then finally, we are reiterating our guidance from Investor Day of $525 million to $595 million of originations and adjusted operating income before tax of $12 million to $14 million. Moving on to Page 29.

We'll talk about KG. KG reported adjusted operating income of $13.6 million, up a bit more than 20% year-to-year. Revenues increased by 28%. Growth across each of the businesses. EBITDA margin remains a strong 55%, which is slightly ahead of our guidance from Investor Day.

And just to reiterate, we launched a strategic relationship with SLC in Q4 and closed on a $450 million portfolio. Page 30, we present some highlights for the quarter. In partnership services, we closed a transaction with our new bank partner in Canada and secured an important closing fee. Importantly, KG was able to secure a 2-year agreement to help manage their portfolio and transition and grow the business. In addition, KG closed a renewal of a major retailer, a credit card portfolio program in Q1.CCIM results were ahead of plan in Q1, and we continue to anticipate $1 billion to $3 billion in transactions annually with the SLC relationship and additional opportunistic transactions over time. Finally, marketing continues to be on track for the year. One of our customers moved a significant campaign from Q1 to a bit later in the year.

And we continue to anticipate increased marketing spend for all of 2022. Card-as-a-service also remains on track. Our launch customer is well ahead of plan, and our new customers are in the process of ramping, and we look to have a good year.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Michael to run through the quarter.

Michael Lepore

Thanks, John. Turning to Page 33 and the Q1 consolidated operating results. Total originations were $398 million compared to $182.2 million in Q1 2021, which reflected a 57% year-over-year increase in Triad to $286.7 million and $111.3 million in loan originations at Source One. Strong loan origination growth and strong performance by KG resulted in Q1 adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders of $19.3 million or $0.06 per share compared to $8.6 million or $0.02 per share in the prior year quarter. As noted by Steve earlier, this is above our Q1 guidance range of $0.04 to $0.05 per share.

So a great start to the year. Turning to Page 34 of the balance sheet. Key highlights include total assets up over $46 million compared to December 31, primarily driven by the increase in Triad finance assets. Total debt was up approximately $91 million, which is primarily driven by the increase in finance assets. Of note, our senior unsecured debentures are fixed rate and are used as long-term capital to finance acquisitions. Our senior line revolver is floating rate debt is generally used to finance our on-balance sheet Triad finance assets, which are primarily comprised of floorplan loans that are short duration and floating rate. Consequently, they are a natural hedge against the impact of rising interest rates on our senior line. Our balance sheet management advisory assets were approximately $31.3 billion, comprised of $3.2 billion in managed loans at Triad and approximately $28 billion in advisory assets at KG. Turning to Page 35 and the income statement.

Total revenues of $59.9 million were up 40% compared to Q1 2021, and total operating expenses were up 22%, demonstrating the strong operating leverage inherent in our business model. Increased revenues were largely driven by higher origination revenues due to higher loan originations, higher asset management and servicing revenues driven by higher servicing revenue at Triad and higher partnership revenue at KG, higher marketing revenues at KG and higher interest income at Triad due to increased floorplan balances. The strong operating performance drove an increase in adjusted EBITDA of 72% to $27.5 million and a 224% increase in adjusted operating income before tax to a total of $19.3 million. And as noted, this resulted in Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.06 per share compared to $0.02 in the same prior year quarter.

Turning to Page 36 and operating expenses. Key highlights of business segment operating expenses, primarily driven by the growth in originations in managed assets and new products at Triad, higher revenues at KG and the inclusion of Source One operating results. Overall, operating expenses increased by approximately 22% year-over-year compared to total revenue growth of 40%, as noted earlier. Finally, corporate operating expenses of $4.1 million compared to $6.2 million in the same prior year quarter and reflect the cost reduction efforts post the sale of Service Finance, including reductions in senior executive cash compensation.

With that, I'll pass it back to John.

John Wimsatt

Actually, we'll pass it to Steve.

Steven Hudson

Thanks, fellas. On the final slide, let me make a few highlights before opening the call for questions. The first is our strong originations at Triad. The wind is on our back and the industry for all the challenges that are occurring in the traditional housing markets. The approvals at 47% combined with the backlog of 9 months gives us strong confidence in this very strong momentum going into the final part of this year -- the mid-part of this year and final as well as '23.

We just closed the books on April, and they were very strong as well. In traditional -- reduced traditional housing availability combined with the affordability crisis has created unprecedented manufactured housing demand. We are fully funded for '22 and '23. Source One, as John mentioned, up 33% of originations. More importantly, approvals which we get, future originations are up 83%, indicating strong momentum end of '22, which, those combined with the results of KG, give me my increased confidence in focusing on the high end or relating my comfort on the high end of our guidance for '22 and '23.Source One has been a very successful accretive tuck-in transaction. We posted a 50% accretion at the time of announcement.

We're actually running ahead of that. KG's results are above budget across its business. In this environment, our prime credit focus matters, which has driven strong credit performance. And continued strong funding demand from all of our partners. In fact, we are sold out for '22 and '23.With those highlights, operator, we'd like to open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Nik Priebe with CIBC Capital Markets.

Nik Priebe

Okay. So you called out the strong appetite from funding partners for the credits that you're originating and that you haven't been able to accommodate all of the interest you received. Would that give you some flexibility or latitude to negotiate better commercial terms? And how resilient would you expect that demand to be if the macroeconomic backdrops start to deteriorate as many are expecting?

Steven Hudson

Nick, I think we've taken the opportunity. So we're happy with the pricing. We've improved it, as I mentioned in Q1. We're happy with the improvements. We're now focusing on longer terms. So it's pushing out the term of the commitment. There aren't -- these credit assets are unique. We spent, in my case, 35 years funding these platforms. And the demand is strong. In fact, if you see deterioration in other asset categories held by the banks, they're probably going to lighten up -- they will lighten up on those and look for more funds. We're -- I think we've got great economic terms from the right partners.

As you know, we moved from some of the smaller partners to larger partners. We pushed out term. We improved the economics in Q1, and I don't see any change in demand. In fact, the deterioration in other credit assets if that comes, probably increases the demand from our investors. And as you know, Nick, we don't -- in our tuck-in strategy, we don't do those deals without our funding partners at the table and committing to take volume.

Nik Priebe

Yes. Okay. That's helpful. And you've been open about exploring the potential for further bolt-on acquisitions to build and expand that origination platform. Does the volatile market environment change the calculus at all there, either in a favorable direction by making targets less expensive or in an unfavorable direction by making your own stock less effective as a form of currency? I'm just wondering if that has any influence on your efforts on the M&A side.

Steven Hudson

Sure. Let me start and then John will pick it up. These are all owner-operator businesses. They are relatively small. So if you're an owner-operator and you're 65 years of age -- I think the current environment makes the platform -- we can get better value.

Your options for exiting are more limited. You may not -- you won't be exiting in an IPO. You won't be exiting in a private equity transaction. So I think that we're in a great spot to do the right deal, Nick, at a better value. In terms of sources of capital, common equity is one source. But we're in good shape on our balance sheet.

We have lots of liquidity. Michael is nodding his head, the CFO -- lots of liquidity in our credit facilities. We have a more cleaner balance sheet. So I think we're adequately funded to begin this tuck-in process. So we don't have to rely upon common equity do that. I think our common equity today is -- you didn't ask this question, Nick, but I'll jump into it. I think our common equity is a buying opportunity if obviously management buys the stock here once we come out of [blackout].

John Wimsatt

Yes. I was going to add, Nick, especially in the sort of RV and marine space, one of the things we found since acquiring Source One is that it really is quite fragmented. There's lots of very interesting operators that are generating a significant amount of volume across the space in sort of a very fragmented way. One of the stats I saw the other day that there's over 902 financing brokers of boats and RVs in Florida alone. So just to give you an idea of how fragmented this is. In addition to that, it's just -- boat, RV space has been -- at least on the financing side, is a bit behind the times whether you compare it to auto or some other places.

So there's some real defficiencies. But most of the kind of things that we're looking at are great owner-operator type franchises. I think in this environment, you're talking about sort of mid-low, mid-high type single-digit type multiples on current year or even prior year earnings. So quite attractive from a financial deal perspective and really could be additive to franchise value over time. So we'll see how it goes. I think like Steve says, we're quite excited about some of the opportunities we're seeing.

I do think we're probably getting a little better value than we would have 12 or 18 months ago.

The next question comes from Geoff Kwan with RBC Capital.

Geoff Kwan

I guess, on Source One. So it sounds like from what you're saying is there is no change in demand you're seeing right now for the RVs and the boats. But just was wondering, like historically, like what would have happened to drive a decline in industry originations or at Source One? And do you think like those would be reasons that would drive it if it does happen in the near future? Or if we do see a decline in the near future, like what do you think would be -- what drives the decline?

Steven Hudson

It's Steve. This discussion about volatility is on a subprime, near prime conversation. Super prime and prime credits are in great shape. Their personal balance sheet, all-time high liquidity. They want to travel.

They want to experience life. And you see that evidence in the Brunswick numbers. They're sold out for '22 into '23. But we're not -- as you know, we're not in the subprime market. I imagine there will be subprime borrowers that would have bought some RV and marine, but that's not us. We're in great shape. And this volatility is focused on -- my view is it's focused on subprime market.

Geoff Kwan

But I would think, though, at some point wouldn't there be something that these prime and super prime borrowers -- that demand may temper somewhat?

Steven Hudson

Geoff, I see no evidence of the subprime or prime borrower having any challenges nor demand.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. And then just on the customer side -- again, like everything sounds like everything is going fine right now. I just was wondering, again, with the volatility that we're seeing in the market, is that changing how -- like your institutional investor clients are thinking about the opportunity in the space, but also to from credit card managers around their willingness to transact in this type of environment?

John Wimsatt

Yes. I mean, once again, to date we haven't seen any real change in demand. I mean, if anything, we're seeing some excellent opportunities both across CCIM and other spaces within KG. I mean we gave you guys an update right at the beginning of March when we reported last quarter, and February was Investor Day. So not a huge amount happened in just the month of March. And we had a very solid Q1. But we've got a great pipeline here going through the rest of the year. And -- we just haven't seen any real demand pullback. I mean, in fact, you've seen credit card balances sort of rebound to above kind of where they were pre-COVID here over the last quarter or so. So like with anything else, we're going to have to wait and see. But to date, everything looks pretty solid.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. And so I -- my last question was just going back, there was that -- a client deferred their marketing campaign from Q1 into Q2 or Q3. I'm sorry, did you kind of what the reason for that was? Or...

John Wimsatt

No, they just decided to change the timing. Basically, a checking marketing campaign. So it's like they were going to do it in the first quarter and they decided to spread it out into the second and third quarter. And for that particular customer, we actually -- we're going to have pretty significantly up spend year-over-year. It's just we moved the campaign from the first quarter to the second quarter and third quarter.

The next question comes from Jaeme Gloyn with National Bank.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yes. First question is on the 4 partners that were added at Source One. Are these all cross-selling partners from Triad or other relationships? Or is there anything new here?

John Wimsatt

Well, we got -- one is a direct referral from Triad. Another one also does business with Triad that Source One had been talking to prior, but it helped given the preexisting relationship with Triad. And then the other 2 were Source One sourced credit unions that we -- they were talking to prior to us acquiring the company. We've got 3 more in the pipeline, credit unions that we're working with today to try and bring them on board. I think 2 of those come from Triad and one was something previous. And then M&T, I sort of view separately because it's a much larger potential relationship.

That $150 million I referenced was really just referencing the credit unions that had been added. M&T is kind of unlimited as long as we can make their -- you can meet their credit criteria, et cetera. But M&T was a direct result of ECN's long-term relationship with the M&T. We stepped in and brought M&T over to Source One and got them signed up very quickly. And very excited about that relationship going forward.

Steven Hudson

And Jaeme, the M&T relationship is hugely important because they're on our senior line, and for them to sign up is important. If you go back to history, there was a conversation back in time, there was a conversation between Source One and Triad about combining their companies before we invested in Triad. So there was agreement 6 years ago that there was commonality in their prime and super prime credit. There was agreement that their loan investors, their funding partners were common and the systems floorplan was common. So there was a sense then to put the 2 companies together. They were just both private and lacked the capital to get it done. But it's a powerful analyses -- it was 6 years ago.

Jaeme Gloyn

Great. As we're thinking about the M&A outlook, $550 million of, I guess, accessible debt liquidity. Are there any caps on debt to equity that we need to think about? Or is that $550 million -- should we think about that as dry powder?

Michael Lepore

Yes, there's -- you can think of that as dry powder.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. And in terms of the deals that you're looking at today, I get the sense that it's a lot of -- or several smaller deals, much smaller in scale than Source One. Or are there other deals of the similar scale and similar accretion as Source One? I guess -- like the question is, is it going to be a handful of transactions to get similar accretion? Or do you have a couple or 2 or 3 that are of similar size?

John Wimsatt

Well, we have a whole pipeline of different opportunities, and I would say they range in scale from size that looks something close to Source One to some that are smaller. The smaller ones that are out there are not -- like I'm saying the really smaller ones out there are not really a priority at this point. You'd rather spend your time on things where there's more bang for the buck. There's some unique properties out there that have really been around for a long time and do quite a nice job, where we think we could add some value and help them grow quite a bit. But yes, I mean, I think that -- I think we really like the idea of looking at some of these ones that are a little bit bigger, add a little more heft to the business. But you're still not talking about multi-hundred million dollar type transactions. These are more like Source One or something like that. But...

Steven Hudson

I think, Jaeme, these transactions will matter. However, we're not losing our focus on super prime and prime credit. This is not the time to go down scale in credit. So we're staying exactly where we're at. And equally is important, we're using all the infrastructure we've built over the last 5 years at Triad to power these businesses. We're not having to integrate them. We're not taking a large business, integrating all the risk that goes with it. So we're using Triad's floorplan. We're using Triad's funders. We're using proven processes and systems, licensing and servicing. And we have to explain to the shareholders, have spent $6 million to build this block, and it's time to use it in a prudent and approved way.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yes. Got it. I was kind of getting that, whether -- should we be thinking about a couple of S One type deals that generate 10% plus accretion each or several deals that accumulate and aggregate to something along those lines.

Steven Hudson

I think it's safe to say that we'll be revisiting '23 guidance in a positive way on the basis of Q2.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. Last one for me then, just on the Sky and Cavco conversations. I appreciate you including that in the deck. Wondering if there's something a little bit more updated from your conversations with them and what they're seeing more recently? Granted they haven't reported. But wondering if you have any insight that's a little bit more recent than their previous quarter.

Steven Hudson

I can't. They are -- both those manufacturers are important partners to us and I can't share nonpublic information. I would say that I met with the management teams recently, and the demand is strong. They're still seeing the same level of backlogs that we are. Both of those companies and their stock has been impacted because they got grouped in with traditional home manufacturers. I think that was an unfair grouping, but it is what it is. But I -- our numbers reflect their growth.

John Wimsatt

And just remember, Jaeme, the recent move up in rates from the Fed, I mean, that's effectively pushed U.S. housing to be least affordable it has ever been in history. I mean manufactured housing is the best affordability solution. You look at most markets around the country, it's not just against mortgages. It's against rent.

If you want to rent a single-family apartment or a single-family home, a manufactured home is far more affordable in most markets around the country. In addition to that, we've got a pretty sizable migration that's happening from a lot of areas around the country that don't really feature manufactured housing to the areas that do. So quite a bit of demand. I mean you can see from those quotes from Capvo and Champion. It's effectively what we're saying. It's certainly what we're seeing in the numbers.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Tom MacKinnon with BMO Capital.

Tom MacKinnon

First question is with respect to Kessler Group EBITDA margin of 55%. I think you had guided to something like 50% for the year. So just wondering what may have been a little bit more -- what was driving the higher EBITDA margin for Kessler Group in the quarter? And the $25 million in revenue, how does that sort of compare to your plan just given -- I think you're looking at $114 million to $123 million in revenue guidance for Kessler Group going forward.

Michael Lepore

It's Michael. So I'd say, overall, KG is right on plan, maybe a little ahead of plan. In terms of the margin, as John noted, they did close 2 important partner transactions in the quarter. So revenue will be slightly higher in Q1 that would drive the margin slightly higher. Overall for Q1, we still expect for the year to be around the 50% level. But yes, it was a good start to the year, closed 2 transactions. And it's going -- just timing in terms of the margins. But overall, we still expect around 50% for the year.

Tom MacKinnon

I mean slightly less than 25% of what you want in revenue for the year. Is there any kind of seasonality here, or is it just timing of, I don't know...

John Wimsatt

Tom, it's not -- it's not specific seasonality like we see in RVs or marine or manufactured housing. But there's lumpiness to Kessler's earnings. I mean we typically have -- like the fourth quarter typically tends to be the biggest quarter of the year as we end up closing a lot of stuff that they've been working on. First quarter tends to be a little bit lighter. It's not specific seasonality and easy to track and say manufactured housing. But we do see some lumpiness quarter-over-quarter. The numbers we saw in Q1, they're actually ahead of our budget thus far on the year -- or at least in line with budget. So we're not -- we don't think that there's any issue whatsoever. We feel pretty good about the pipeline.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. That's great. And then just more of a conceptual question, I think, possibly for Steve. There's been lots of chatter about more and more tuck-ins and -- so how do you feel about continuing to do smaller tuck-ins? Then you sort of become a bit of a roll-up play. You've got lots of little businesses. Then you have a holdco kind of discount perhaps ascribed to you as well. And there's that story you could do. Or why not just take this $550 million in dry powder and sort of buy back your stock and you probably buy almost 30% of your shares back? So I'm just throwing that one out there to see what kind of response you would give.

Steven Hudson

Yes. I think, Tom, we're not looking at several tuck-ins. We're looking at a few strategic that come with manufacturing relationships. These are all being integrated into Triad, so we are not rolling up individual desperate companies. We're putting them within Triad. I'm not so sure that character -- I'm not sure I agree with that characterization. This is less than a handful for sure. And we have specific targets on manufacturing relationships that we want to plug into the Triad system. At $550 million buy back the stock -- maybe I want to buy back, Tom. Like I -- we'll sort that out. We're -- a lot going on in the marketplace right now in a macro sense.

I think we've delivered exceptional results and have guided you to a strong '22 and maybe even a better '23. So let's get that information in the marketplace. We have an NCIB, we'll be active. Just leave it at that for the time being.

Tom MacKinnon

Yes. Okay. So I guess the takeaway here is when you do tuck-in, you get synergies through relationships. So they're not really -- it's not like a roll-up with a series of independent companies. Is that conceptually the way...

Steven Hudson

That's right.

Tom MacKinnon

You should frame that? Okay. That's great. Okay. I just want to throw that one out there to see what you have to say.

Steven Hudson

It's manufacturing relationships we pick up, not a business per se.

As there are no further questions registered, this concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating, and have a great day.