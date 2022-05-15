Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 15
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
- I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alerus Financial Corporation
|
(ALRS)
|
6/16
|
7/8
|
0.16
|
0.18
|
12.50%
|
2.84%
|
24
|
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|
(AQN)
|
6/29
|
7/15
|
0.1706
|
0.1808
|
5.98%
|
5.13%
|
14
|
Cardinal Health, Inc.
|
(CAH)
|
6/30
|
7/15
|
0.4908
|
0.4957
|
1.00%
|
3.57%
|
26
|
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
|
(CW)
|
6/16
|
7/1
|
0.18
|
0.19
|
5.56%
|
0.55%
|
6
|
First Merchants Corporation
|
(FRME)
|
6/2
|
6/17
|
0.29
|
0.32
|
10.34%
|
3.25%
|
11
|
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
|
(HLI)
|
6/1
|
6/15
|
0.43
|
0.53
|
23.26%
|
2.50%
|
8
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
5/19
|
6/3
|
0.253
|
0.276
|
9.09%
|
1.65%
|
21
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
5/20
|
6/1
|
0.92
|
0.97
|
5.43%
|
4.10%
|
11
|
Union Pacific Corporation
|
(UNP)
|
5/27
|
6/30
|
1.18
|
1.3
|
10.17%
|
2.25%
|
16
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday May 16 (Ex-Div 5/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|
(ADM)
|
6/8
|
0.4
|
85.39
|
1.87%
|
47
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
(AFL)
|
6/1
|
0.4
|
56.28
|
2.84%
|
40
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
6/1
|
0.25
|
55.42
|
1.80%
|
11
|
Brunswick Corporation
|
(BC)
|
6/15
|
0.365
|
79.66
|
1.83%
|
10
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
6/1
|
0.595
|
75.98
|
3.13%
|
51
|
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|
(ED)
|
6/15
|
0.79
|
95.4
|
3.31%
|
48
|
Equinix, Inc.
|
(EQIX)
|
6/15
|
3.1
|
659.8
|
1.88%
|
8
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
6/1
|
0.22
|
36.43
|
2.42%
|
11
|
Home Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HOMB)
|
6/8
|
0.165
|
20.46
|
3.23%
|
12
|
Target Corporation
|
(TGT)
|
6/10
|
0.9
|
219.73
|
1.64%
|
54
|
Waste Connections, Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
6/1
|
0.23
|
125.93
|
0.73%
|
12
Tuesday May 17 (Ex-Div 5/18)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Chevron Corporation
|
(CVX)
|
6/10
|
1.42
|
167.87
|
3.38%
|
35
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
6/30
|
0.6375
|
89.34
|
2.85%
|
24
|
Griffon Corporation
|
(GFF)
|
6/16
|
0.09
|
24.31
|
1.48%
|
11
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
(MSFT)
|
6/9
|
0.62
|
261.12
|
0.95%
|
20
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
6/2
|
0.34
|
38.34
|
3.55%
|
28
|
Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
|
(WD)
|
6/3
|
0.6
|
103.27
|
2.32%
|
5
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
5/26
|
0.38
|
53.56
|
2.84%
|
9
Wednesday May 18 (Ex-Div 5/19)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
5/31
|
0.38
|
16.85
|
9.02%
|
11
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
5/27
|
0.56
|
144.07
|
1.55%
|
16
|
Apartment Income REIT Corp.
|
(AIRC)
|
5/31
|
0.45
|
44.15
|
4.08%
|
12
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
6/3
|
0.28
|
34.18
|
3.28%
|
11
|
BWX Technologies, Inc.
|
(BWXT)
|
6/8
|
0.22
|
48.75
|
1.81%
|
7
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
6/3
|
0.065
|
49.98
|
0.52%
|
7
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
6/2
|
1.45
|
201.12
|
2.88%
|
16
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
6/20
|
0.5725
|
67.61
|
3.39%
|
17
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
6/10
|
0.33
|
36.14
|
3.65%
|
7
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
5/31
|
0.075
|
14.57
|
6.18%
|
10
|
Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
|
(HCSG)
|
6/24
|
0.2125
|
16.95
|
5.01%
|
20
|
The Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
6/15
|
0.901
|
225.91
|
1.60%
|
12
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
5/31
|
0.0454
|
27.04
|
2.01%
|
8
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
6/3
|
0.276
|
67.03
|
1.65%
|
21
|
Moody's Corporation
|
(MCO)
|
6/10
|
0.7
|
288.96
|
0.97%
|
13
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
6/12
|
1.49
|
149.3
|
3.99%
|
64
|
PetMed Express, Inc.
|
(PETS)
|
5/27
|
0.3
|
21.22
|
5.66%
|
13
|
Primerica, Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
6/14
|
0.55
|
123.29
|
1.78%
|
13
|
Park National Corporation
|
(PRK)
|
6/10
|
1.04
|
116.76
|
3.56%
|
5
|
SAP SE
|
(SAP)
|
5/31
|
2.66
|
98.71
|
2.69%
|
7
|
The Sherwin-Williams Company
|
(SHW)
|
6/3
|
0.6
|
273.33
|
0.88%
|
44
|
Snap-on Incorporated
|
(SNA)
|
6/10
|
1.42
|
216.49
|
2.62%
|
12
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
6/3
|
0.56
|
125.22
|
1.79%
|
9
|
Washington Federal, Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
6/3
|
0.24
|
30.75
|
3.12%
|
12
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
6/10
|
0.4775
|
43.55
|
4.39%
|
46
|
Whirlpool Corporation
|
(WHR)
|
6/15
|
1.75
|
182.96
|
3.83%
|
12
|
Wingstop Inc.
|
(WING)
|
6/10
|
0.17
|
80.92
|
0.84%
|
5
Thursday May 19 (Ex-Div 5/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
6/6
|
0.68
|
112.96
|
2.41%
|
38
|
Highwoods Properties, Inc.
|
(HIW)
|
6/14
|
0.5
|
38.84
|
5.15%
|
5
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
6/1
|
0.97
|
94.6
|
4.10%
|
11
|
Ryder System, Inc.
|
(R)
|
6/17
|
0.58
|
83.65
|
2.77%
|
17
Friday May 20 (Ex-Div 5/23)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
6/7
|
1.13
|
176.85
|
2.56%
|
60
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
6/7
|
0.51
|
211.97
|
0.96%
|
58
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
6/16
|
1.2
|
101.19
|
4.74%
|
14
|
Switch, Inc.
|
(SWCH)
|
6/6
|
0.0525
|
33.47
|
0.63%
|
5
|
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
6/14
|
0.56
|
103.48
|
2.16%
|
8
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
5/20
|
1.25
|
1.9%
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
5/23
|
0.2729
|
2.4%
|
AptarGroup, Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
5/18
|
0.38
|
1.4%
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
5/18
|
0.1025
|
0.7%
|
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
5/23
|
0.2
|
2.3%
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
(CAT)
|
5/20
|
1.11
|
2.2%
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
5/19
|
0.64
|
3.2%
|
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
|
(CBAN)
|
5/20
|
0.1075
|
2.6%
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
5/20
|
0.25
|
1.9%
|
D.R. Horton, Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
5/18
|
0.225
|
1.3%
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
5/23
|
0.7
|
2.1%
|
First Business Financial Services, Inc.
|
(FBIZ)
|
5/19
|
0.1975
|
2.4%
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
5/20
|
0.27
|
4.0%
|
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|
(FCF)
|
5/20
|
0.12
|
3.6%
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
5/19
|
0.195
|
1.1%
|
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
5/20
|
0.41
|
4.8%
|
German American Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GABC)
|
5/20
|
0.23
|
2.6%
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
5/23
|
0.18
|
2.2%
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
5/20
|
0.23
|
2.7%
|
Heritage Financial Corporation
|
(HFWA)
|
5/18
|
0.21
|
3.4%
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
5/19
|
0.38
|
2.2%
|
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
5/18
|
0.145
|
3.9%
|
Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LSBK)
|
5/23
|
0.16
|
4.6%
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
5/23
|
0.22
|
2.9%
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
5/18
|
0.7
|
1.1%
|
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MPB)
|
5/23
|
0.2
|
3.1%
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
5/23
|
0.29
|
4.6%
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc
|
(MWA)
|
5/20
|
0.058
|
2.0%
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
5/20
|
0.235
|
3.1%
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
5/20
|
1.24
|
2.0%
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
5/23
|
0.38
|
5.6%
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
5/18
|
0.34
|
3.6%
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
5/20
|
0.49
|
2.6%
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
5/19
|
0.3
|
4.4%
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
5/19
|
0.8
|
1.3%
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
5/17
|
1.15
|
2.7%
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
5/20
|
0.3
|
3.5%
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
5/20
|
0.42
|
2.9%
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
5/20
|
0.13
|
1.4%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMI, JNJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.