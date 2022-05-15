Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 15

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 6/16 7/8 0.16 0.18 12.50% 2.84% 24 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 6/29 7/15 0.1706 0.1808 5.98% 5.13% 14 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 6/30 7/15 0.4908 0.4957 1.00% 3.57% 26 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 6/16 7/1 0.18 0.19 5.56% 0.55% 6 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 6/2 6/17 0.29 0.32 10.34% 3.25% 11 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 6/1 6/15 0.43 0.53 23.26% 2.50% 8 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 5/19 6/3 0.253 0.276 9.09% 1.65% 21 Phillips 66 (PSX) 5/20 6/1 0.92 0.97 5.43% 4.10% 11 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 5/27 6/30 1.18 1.3 10.17% 2.25% 16

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 16 (Ex-Div 5/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 6/8 0.4 85.39 1.87% 47 Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 6/1 0.4 56.28 2.84% 40 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 6/1 0.25 55.42 1.80% 11 Brunswick Corporation (BC) 6/15 0.365 79.66 1.83% 10 Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 6/1 0.595 75.98 3.13% 51 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 6/15 0.79 95.4 3.31% 48 Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 6/15 3.1 659.8 1.88% 8 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 6/1 0.22 36.43 2.42% 11 Home Bancshares, Inc. (HOMB) 6/8 0.165 20.46 3.23% 12 Target Corporation (TGT) 6/10 0.9 219.73 1.64% 54 Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 6/1 0.23 125.93 0.73% 12

Tuesday May 17 (Ex-Div 5/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Chevron Corporation (CVX) 6/10 1.42 167.87 3.38% 35 Eversource Energy (ES) 6/30 0.6375 89.34 2.85% 24 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 6/16 0.09 24.31 1.48% 11 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 6/9 0.62 261.12 0.95% 20 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 6/2 0.34 38.34 3.55% 28 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 6/3 0.6 103.27 2.32% 5 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 5/26 0.38 53.56 2.84% 9

Wednesday May 18 (Ex-Div 5/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 5/31 0.38 16.85 9.02% 11 American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 5/27 0.56 144.07 1.55% 16 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) 5/31 0.45 44.15 4.08% 12 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 6/3 0.28 34.18 3.28% 11 BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 6/8 0.22 48.75 1.81% 7 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 6/3 0.065 49.98 0.52% 7 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 6/2 1.45 201.12 2.88% 16 Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 6/20 0.5725 67.61 3.39% 17 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 6/10 0.33 36.14 3.65% 7 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 5/31 0.075 14.57 6.18% 10 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 6/24 0.2125 16.95 5.01% 20 The Hershey Company (HSY) 6/15 0.901 225.91 1.60% 12 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 5/31 0.0454 27.04 2.01% 8 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 6/3 0.276 67.03 1.65% 21 Moody's Corporation (MCO) 6/10 0.7 288.96 0.97% 13 3M Company (MMM) 6/12 1.49 149.3 3.99% 64 PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 5/27 0.3 21.22 5.66% 13 Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 6/14 0.55 123.29 1.78% 13 Park National Corporation (PRK) 6/10 1.04 116.76 3.56% 5 SAP SE (SAP) 5/31 2.66 98.71 2.69% 7 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 6/3 0.6 273.33 0.88% 44 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 6/10 1.42 216.49 2.62% 12 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 6/3 0.56 125.22 1.79% 9 Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 6/3 0.24 30.75 3.12% 12 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 6/10 0.4775 43.55 4.39% 46 Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 6/15 1.75 182.96 3.83% 12 Wingstop Inc. (WING) 6/10 0.17 80.92 0.84% 5

Thursday May 19 (Ex-Div 5/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 6/6 0.68 112.96 2.41% 38 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) 6/14 0.5 38.84 5.15% 5 Phillips 66 (PSX) 6/1 0.97 94.6 4.10% 11 Ryder System, Inc. (R) 6/17 0.58 83.65 2.77% 17

Friday May 20 (Ex-Div 5/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 6/7 1.13 176.85 2.56% 60 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 6/7 0.51 211.97 0.96% 58 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 6/16 1.2 101.19 4.74% 14 Switch, Inc. (SWCH) 6/6 0.0525 33.47 0.63% 5 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 6/14 0.56 103.48 2.16% 8

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 5/20 1.25 1.9% Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 5/23 0.2729 2.4% AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 5/18 0.38 1.4% Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 5/18 0.1025 0.7% Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 5/23 0.2 2.3% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 5/20 1.11 2.2% Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 5/19 0.64 3.2% Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 5/20 0.1075 2.6% California Water Service Group (CWT) 5/20 0.25 1.9% D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 5/18 0.225 1.3% Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 5/23 0.7 2.1% First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) 5/19 0.1975 2.4% First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 5/20 0.27 4.0% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) 5/20 0.12 3.6% Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 5/19 0.195 1.1% First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) 5/20 0.41 4.8% German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 5/20 0.23 2.6% Global Industrial Company (GIC) 5/23 0.18 2.2% Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 5/20 0.23 2.7% Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 5/18 0.21 3.4% Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) 5/19 0.38 2.2% Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 5/18 0.145 3.9% Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) 5/23 0.16 4.6% Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 5/23 0.22 2.9% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 5/18 0.7 1.1% Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) 5/23 0.2 3.1% Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 5/23 0.29 4.6% Mueller Water Products, Inc (MWA) 5/20 0.058 2.0% NiSource Inc. (NI) 5/20 0.235 3.1% Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 5/20 1.24 2.0% Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 5/23 0.38 5.6% Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 5/18 0.34 3.6% SouthState Corporation (SSB) 5/20 0.49 2.6% S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 5/19 0.3 4.4% Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 5/19 0.8 1.3% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 5/17 1.15 2.7% Unum Group (UNM) 5/20 0.3 3.5% Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 5/20 0.42 2.9% WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 5/20 0.13 1.4%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.