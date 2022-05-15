Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Author's note: This is the reduced version of an article posted on iREIT on Alpha on the 9th of May 2022.

I've written about adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) a few times in various articles at this point. It's understandable to me that some investors are having second thoughts about the investment given the company's share price development. However, I want to use this opportunity to tell you why that isn't the case for me.

Why, in fact, I view the recent share price weakness as a solid opportunity to load up on adidas for the long term. And I do want to remind readers, that this is a long-term sort of holding. Anything else does not make sense for the company.

Let's revisit the second-largest sportswear brand on earth.

adidas - Revisiting the Company

adidas hasn't had an easy time of it since macro went down, and Ukraine really started to fall apart. The company has been excessively punished by the market, trading down double-digits since my last article on the stock.

In some ways, these reactions are understandable - because the recent changes to macro have highlighted continued 2022E challenges for adidas. These near-term challenges have caused several European analysts, including some I work close to, to adjust their price targets for the company. Certainly, some of the trends will cause EPS to become impacted for the coming 1-2 years, and it's fair to adjust our short-term expectations for this.

Still, my clear stance is that significant upside is now apparent in adidas.

Let's go through challenges here.

As mentioned in my initial adidas article, the company faced a number of fundamental challenges.

The first and foremost of these is the supply chain disruptions and ongoing environment in China, which continues to weigh on company results, despite very solid gains in the non-Chinese market. The disruptions, in part due to COVID-19 as well as lockdowns, and now in part due to overall macro instability, continue to put pressure on the company's share price. When this will reverse is impossible to say or forecast.

The Russian-Ukraine conflict has severely disrupted the global supply chain and demand balance for commodities and energy. Energy-driven inflation has resulted in a significant reduction in consumer confidence in the euro area and the US, with higher living costs potentially forcing consumers to shift their income distribution.

These things alone justify a change in the valuation targets for adidas because it's realistic to do so. However, it doesn't provide the company with the sort of headwind that won't abate with time.

I don't want to oversimplify things, but the very real truth is that the only accountable difference from my last article is an increased EPS pressure visibility related to in part China and in part the conflict-caused supply chain and commodity pressures. How much we should discount for these is, as many things are, a matter of opinion and calculation.

I will show you in the valuation segment how I believe these impacts should be fairly accounted for, and why adidas is even a stronger buy than when I wrote of it last.

However, I also believe that these pressures should not overshadow the company's positives - which I believe they currently are. Let's remember that we have full-year and early 2022 results - and see what they are.

adidas actually announced a fairly positive outlook for the year, despite consensus-missing 4Q21. The challenging environment notwithstanding, adidas believes that it can deliver full-price sales increases, easing of SCM, and normalized trading in China will result in another year of double-digit EPS growth and good adidas profitability.

We might be in for a year or so of share price pressure - but once these signals reverse, the trajectory upward can be violent - as proven by the stock historical trends.

adidas Sales Growth (adidas IR)

Remember, non-impacted geography performance was absolutely solid in every market, seeing 17% NA, 47% LATAM, and 24% EMEA growth. Even China and APAC were up on a VS-2020 basis, and only China and APAC were down on a VS-2019 basis.

The company announced the expected €3.3 dividend for the year and announced a very encouraging set of outlooks as late as late March/early April 2022, with GM expected as high as 52>%, around 11% OM, and a net income of close to €2B for the full year.

The company reported very encouraging margins on the back of inventory decreases. COVID-19 has not only reduced the overall levels of inventory but its composition to a more appealing mix. The US market was always over-stocked as a result of solid demand. The pandemic-led unusual trading environment and supply-chain challenges have changed this situation. The unwavering demand and relatively lower inventory in the sporting goods market are resulting in a favorable pricing environment.

adidas is a market leader in Sportswear pricing power. Margin improvements in NA and LATAM are proof of this, and could potentially weigh up the group's unfavorable geographical sales mix going forward.

The company headwinds will remain for the remainder of the year. That seems a given at this point. However, adidas is focusing on what they can. Remember, the company can do absolutely nothing about macro. But it can focus on its sales channels and trying to push growth.

The company's business is still expected to grow double-digits in 2022 (80% of it, at least). The company has a very strong order book on the background of strong trends in NA, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC, and also intends to increase product prices in 2H22.

The current company expectation for the lockdown winding down is around 3Q22 - meaning, there's unlikely to be a sudden reversal in China here.

Very recent (May 6th) signs out of adidas are slight sales slowdown due to current SCM challenges, but strong sales growth in the western market with constant-currency sales up 13% in NA, 9% in EMEA, and 38% in LATAM.

“In the first quarter, consumer demand for our brand and products was strong in all Western markets. Our combined sales in North America, EMEA and Latin America grew at a double-digit rate. Backed by an exceptionally strong wholesale order book and relentless focus on driving growth in our own DTC channels, we expect this positive development to continue for the rest of the year" (Source: adidas CEO, Kasper Rorsted)

adidas is, to put it simply, facing some trends that many "good" companies are facing. While revenues and sales are up strongly, the margins and profitability are declining due to supply chain costs and materials. Adidas will have to add targets to address this in the coming quarters. However, the company still boasts a quarterly 8%+ operating margin and closer to half a billion euros in operating profit on a quarterly basis, with a net income of over €300M.

Despite these external factors, adidas has only 1 day ago as of writing this article, confirmed its top- and bottom-line 2022E outlook.

I believe that the company is being excessively punished. While I'm going to impair the company and moderate my price target for the company, I'm going to do so conservatively, and for the long-term - as my holding target is for the long term of 3-5 or more years.

adidas Valuation Update

When it comes to how much the company's estimates should be adjusted, analysts obviously differ somewhat. Some of my colleagues have downwardly adjusted the company's 2022-2023 EPS estimates by as much as 20-35%, from the double digits into the single digits. While I believe 2022E should be impacted at least to €8.5-€8.8/share, I don't see the same impact in 2023E as I believe the markets to normalize here. Therefore, my downward adjustments are not as significant as say, AlphaValue. Equity analysts have changed both DCF and NAV targets, from €300+ to lower than €280/share, resulting in a target price that's closer to €270 than it is to €300.

S&P Global has also significantly changed its targets from the end of 2021, when the average was €322, to where it now is €277/share. However, the number of analysts considering adidas either a "BUY" or "Outperform" is now 24/30 analysts, with only 1 analyst recommending a "SELL". These are high-conviction PTs, and the changes in stance are easily tracked.

adidas Analyst Stances (TIKR)

You won't find me arguing with price cuts for adidas in terms of PT. My previous price target, set in December of 2021, was €300/share, lower than both my S&P Global and Equity analyst colleagues in Europe. Accordingly, my cutting of the target is also lower than my colleagues, because I prefer to start out more conservatively, but I also believe that they're being too extreme in their assumptions for the 2H22 and 2023E impact.

I give DCF the most weight in my analysis, followed by NAV, followed by peer multiples. The company has an upside in every single one of these perspectives, and I end up at an average share price of around €280/share, which is around €20/share higher than equity analysts following the company such as AlphaValue, and a few euros higher than S&P Global.

The company is now trading at pandemic levels in terms of P/E multiples, around 21.7X on an average basis.

adidas Valuation (F.A.S.T Graphs)

The upside, as you can see, if the estimates materialize, is massive. This is what adidas bulls, including myself, are counting on in the long run. I've invested over €40,000 into adidas. In the longer term, I'm estimating this to grow to well above €80,000, not including dividends. Accounting for a close to 30X forward P/E, the full 3-year potential RoR until 2024E is well above 100% here.

adidas Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even if you think that adidas, for some reason, should trade at a 33% discount to NIKE, the upside going to 2024E is still close to 70%.

To me, this is really a no-brain sort of upside for a company like this - and I'm very happy to see this sort of pricing for a great company.

adidas has obviously underperformed broader indices so far. It's impossible to say when exactly this is going to turn around - but until it does, I'll continue to load up on a great company at a cheap price.

This is my valuation update for adidas. Some risks, yes. Earnings might be lower in the short term - but I believe in a significant longer-term valuation normalization due to strong earnings and trends once these challenges disappear.

This will result in significant market outperformance.