Few sectors were more affected by the Covid pandemic than shopping malls. In Europe, there were particularly harsh lockdowns in some countries, affecting companies like Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) enormously. Fortunately, now that most economies have reopened, business is getting close to pre-Covid levels. Share prices, however, have yet to recover fully. As can be seen below, Klépierre used to trade in the 30s just before Covid hit, and while it has recovered from the low it reached during the Covid lockdowns, the share price still has some way to go before it returns to its previous levels.

That is despite outstanding results delivered by the company. For example, it managed to generate EUR2.18 per share in net current cash flow. That places current prices at a sub 10x multiple to current cash flow. The company also strengthened the balance sheet by selling some non-core assets, which allowed it to reduce net debt by more than 1 billion, resulting in Loan to value (LTV) ratio of 38.7%, which is quite good for this type of REIT. The company has also been signing a large number of new leases, which has helped reduce vacancy, and these leases have been signed with a positive reversion (i.e., higher than the expiring rents).

Most of the retailers in Klépierre's malls are getting close to pre-Covid levels, with a group average for 2021 (June to December) of 95% of 2019 levels of retailer sales. This quick recovery in sales is creating healthy demand for space in Klépierre's malls, pushing occupancy close to 2020 levels. Reversion could be higher, but we are encouraged that at least it is positive at +0.9%.

During 2021 Klépierre streamlined its portfolio with asset sales in Norway, Germany, France, and Sweden, for a total of 874 million Euros in disposals. The average disposal yield was 5.4%, very close to appraised values.

Some of the disposal funds have gone into funding Klépierre's best development assets, such as the Gran Reno and Grand Place extensions.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet has been strengthened thanks to the company retaining a significant portion of the net current cash flow and the non-core assets disposals, partially offset by the dividend payment and CapEx for the development assets. Net debt was reduced by ~1 billion Euros to ~8 billion Euros, putting LTV at a very comfortable 38.7%. Net debt to EBITDA also improved to ~8.8x. This gives Klépierre a very solid balance sheet rated BBB+ by S&P with a stable outlook.

ESG

Investors concerned with ESG will be happy to learn that the company is considered a leader in sustainability and good governance.

Klépierre reduced the energy consumption of its malls by 45% since 2013 and cut the carbon emission by an impressive 84% since the same date. All of its malls contributed to local employment through a tailor-made initiative. And the company participated in the fight against COVID-19, contributing to vaccinate more than a million people in its malls. These achievements have resulted in the company being selected for several ESG indexes such as the CAC 40 ESG index.

Inflation

A big concern for many investors right now is inflation, and one analyst actually asked the company during the last earnings call how they planned to adjust rents to reflect rising prices. The CEO responded that their leases are mostly indexed to CPI, so this implies high rent escalators in this environment:

Thank you very much for the presentation. Just a quick one on one of the key topics, indexation, and how you can pass inflation into your tenants. It seems that for some countries, some retailers, it is going to be difficult to pass in full the inflation, the increasing CPI. I'm referring to Spain and France and also your key tenants. So what sort of conversations are you currently having with those groups of stakeholders of retailers in terms of inflation? Jean-March Jestin So all our leases are -- thank you for the question, so all our leases are indexed to CPI or related CPI indexes, so contractually index is due and they have been charged to tenants at the beginning of 2022. It's fair also to mention that in some countries indexation is at a very high level, so Spain is around 5.6%. So probably we'll have a conversation with our retailers. I'm sure we will find the good compromise, but contractually indexes are due and has been charged to tenants. So globally for 2022, we have in average -- in our forecast, we have an average between 1.9% and 2% indexation in our numbers for the whole Europe.

Valuation

Based on the improving performance of the company with the economy reopening and the low valuation, we believe this is a great time to buy the shares. Trading at only ~0.67x tangible book value, shares have rarely been this cheap. before the Covid crisis shares usually traded at a multiple of tangible book value, and not at a fraction as they are currently priced. We think a fair value is >1x tangible book value, giving shares a ~50% appreciation potential to this target.

Klépierre expects to generate net current cash flow per share of between €2.30 and €2.35 in 2022, representing growth of 9.5% to 11.9%, on the €2.10 per share recorded in 2021, restated for the impact of disposals in 2021 (-€0.08). Based on this the company is trading at only a ~10x multiple of net current cash flow per share, which is also expected to increase this year.

Dividend

Klépierre is going to pay 1.7 Euros for the 2021 year dividend, to be paid in May 2022. At current prices of ~21.42 Euros that results in a dividend of approximately 7.9%. The high dividend yield, which does not even require the entire net cash flow generated by the company, is another clear sign of how undervalued the shares have become. This is much higher than what US peers like Simon Property Group (SPG) and Macerich (MAC) are yielding.

Conclusion

Klépierre suffered significantly from the Covid lockdowns, along with its tenants. But the recovery is going well, with sales for its tenants getting close to pre-Covid levels, and occupancy in its malls recovering quickly. The company has also taken steps to strengthen the balance sheet and is now in a very comfortable position to be able to pay an attractive dividend and continue investing in its most important development projects. We think investors should give a serious consideration to Klépierre shares.