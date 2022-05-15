frankpeters/iStock via Getty Images

This is an abridged version of the full report published on Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace on May 14th.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets declined for the sixth-straight week after a pair of hotter-than-expected inflation reports failed to show significant signs of easing and kept the "pedal to the metal" for the Federal Reserve to continue on its accelerated path of monetary tightening. While investors have so far shied away from "buying the dip" across equity markets we did see notable dip-buying in bond markets this week as mounting concerns over global economic growth dragged down longer-term interest rates and pushed the U.S. Dollar to its strongest level in nearly two decades.

Hoya Capital

Flirting with "bear-market" territory before paring its declines later in the week, the S&P 500 declined another 2.3% on the week while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dipped deeper into "bear market" territory with another 2.4% and is now more than 25% below its highs. Strong earnings results, another wave of M&A news, and moderating yields weren't enough to snap the cold spell for real estate equities, which lagged for the third-straight week to extend their slide to over 10% in the past month. The Equity REIT Index dipped another 3.1% with 15-of-19 property sectors in negative territory while Mortgage REITs finished lower by 2.4%.

Hoya Capital

Despite the hotter-than-expected inflation reports, long-term interest rates were pulled significantly lower by concerns over global economic growth and a bid for U.S. dollar-denominated safe-haven assets as the 10-Year Treasury Yield dipped 19 basis points to close the week at 2.94% after climbing above 3.20% earlier in the week. Mortgage-backed bonds (MBB) exhibited notable strength on the week while IG corporate bonds (LQD) also gained ground. There were few places to hide in the equity market, however, as ten of the eleven GICS equity sectors were lower on the week. Elsewhere, Bitcoin continued to deflate - slipping below $30,000 to extend its drawdown to over 50% - consistent with the broader exodus out of highly speculative asset classes including SPACs, NFTs, and other crypto-related tokens.

Hoya Capital

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Hoya Capital

Peak Inflation? Perhaps Not Quite Yet. Consumer prices rose at a hotter-than-expected pace in April but did ease slightly from the four-decade-high rate set last month as cost increases for food, airline fares, and vehicles kept persistent upward pressure on prices. The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) increased 0.3% in April to bring its year-over-year increase to 8.3% - higher than consensus estimates of 8.1%. The Core CPI - the metric on which the Fed focuses its attention - rose 6.2% - above expectations for a 6% gain. The hotter-than-expected report came despite a 2.7% monthly decline in energy prices and a 6.1% drop in gasoline prices, both of which are poised to reverse in May at based on current prices. The index for airline fares soared 18.6% in April, the largest 1-month increase on record. Meanwhile, Producer Prices soared at an 11.0% annual rate in April - above consensus estimates of 10.7% - which marked the second-highest annual inflation rate on record.

Hoya Capital

While there have been some early hints of easing inflation, shelter costs will continue to put upward pressure on headline inflation metrics. The cost of shelter increased 0.5% in April to bring its year-over-year rise to 5.1% - which we believe still significantly understates the actual rise in shelter costs. Private market rent data - along with earnings reports over the past month from the apartment and single-family rental REITs - has shown that national rent inflation has been in the 10-15% range over the past quarter while home values have risen by 15-20%. The Dallas Fed published a report highlighting the data issues at the BLS, finding a 16-month lag between the BLS inflation series and real-time market pricing of home prices and rents which will add an estimated 0.6-1.2% to the Core CPI index in 2022 and 2023.

Hoya Capital

Ongoing concerns over inflation have weighed on consumer confidence since the middle of last year, sending the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index tumbling to 10-year lows in May while expectations for one-year inflation rates remained at 5.4% - the highest level since the summer of 2008. Earlier in the week, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index showed a similar slump across all of their monthly metrics with its read on consumer confidence sliding 4.3 points to 41.2, barely above March's eight-year low. Notably, the gauge of support for federal economic policies sank 4.4 points to 40.1, the lowest since December 2015 while the six-month outlook for the U.S. economy tumbled 6.5 points to 33.2, the lowest level since August 2011.

Hoya Capital

Equity REIT Week In Review

REIT earnings season wrapped up this week with several reports and major M&A news - which has been one of the prevailing themes throughout earnings season. As discussed in our Real Estate Earnings Recap: REITs Are Suddenly Cheap, REIT earnings results were generally better-than-expected with roughly 85% of equity REITs beating consensus FFO estimates while nearly 70% of the REITs that provide forward guidance raised their full-year outlook. Despite the strong slate of earnings reports across most property sectors, however, performance trends continue to be dominated by macroeconomic factors and the broader sell-off across essentially all asset classes, and we've seen particularly intense "carnage" across several growth-oriented sectors. The steep sell-off combined with upward earnings revisions and dividend hikes has pulled valuations to the "cheapest" level since 2020 and swelled the average dividend yield to the highest since 2018.

Hoya Capital

Data Center: Beginning with M&A news - DigitalBridge (DBRG) slumped about 5% after it announced that it will acquire data center operator Switch (SWCH) for about $11 billion in cash. Switch - which went public in 2017 and owns 16 large data centers across 5 large campuses focused primarily on colocation service - had planned to convert to a REIT for the 2023 fiscal year. Despite its modest market cap of around $4B and its recent transition from a diversified REIT into a pure-play technology REIT, DigitalBridge has leveraged its private equity platform to fuel a buying spree that has rapidly established the firm as one of the world's largest technology real estate operators, having now acquired more than a dozen companies. DBRG reported beat-out Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) for Switch and is part of a year-long M&A boom that has seen Blackstone (BX) acquire QTS Realty for its non-traded REIT, KKR (KKR) and Global Infrastructure Partners acquire CyrusOne, and cell tower REIT American Tower (AMT) acquire CoreSite.

Hoya Capital

Industrial: While one REIT was finalizing a deal, another REIT was getting rejected. Duke Realty (DRE) rallied by nearly 8% after rejecting a proposed acquisition by fellow industrial REIT Prologis (PLD), which proposed to acquire Duke in an all-stock deal worth $61.68/share based on Prologis' closing price on May 9, 2022 - representing a 29% premium to Duke Realty's closing price on the same date. The recent "carnage" across the industrial sector certainly isn't making the deal any cleaner as industrial REITs have slid more than 20% since the weak Amazon (AMZN) earnings report in late April. Duke's rejection noted that the offer was "virtually unchanged" from prior proposals and is "insufficient", though the company still remains open to exploring ideas. Prologis has been actively pursuing Duke for at least six months and Duke previously rejected two proposals - the first one coming on November 29th and then again on May 3rd. Under the terms of yesterday's proposal, Duke Realty stockholders would own 19% of the combined company.

Hoya Capital

Malls: The growth-to-value rotation hasn't benefited mall REITs much in 2022 as the sector continues to significantly lag behind its retail REIT peers. Simon Property (SPG) slipped nearly 4% on the week despite reporting solid results and raising its full-year guidance by 60 basis points while hiking its dividend for the fourth time in the past year. For SPG, the full-year target would bring its FFO back to within 3% of pre-pandemic-levels - substantially ahead of its peers. While SPG no longer provides leasing spreads, earnings call commentary suggested that the pricing environment has improved with David Simon noting, "We are in a better position today to negotiate a fair deal for us than the last couple of years." Macerich (MAC) slid nearly 7% after reporting results that were a bit disappointing as leasing spreads took another leg lower in Q1 while its 230 basis point increase in occupancy from Q1 2021 trailed the 250bps increase reported by Simon, the 430bps increase from Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), and the 260bps increase from Tanger Outlets (SKT).

Hoya Capital

Mortgage REIT Week in Review

Mortgage REITs were also mostly lower on the week - but have been upside standouts during this six-week selloff - as a better-than-expected earnings season wrapped up with the final half-dozen reports. Arlington Asset (AAIC) surged more than 10% after reporting a 0.5% increase in its Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") in Q1 - one of five residential mREITs to record a BVPS increase. Granite Point (GPMT) was among the better performers after reporting better-than-expected results including a relatively modest 2% decline in its BVPS in Q1. Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) advanced 1% after its reported 15.1% decrease in BVPS wasn't as steep as analysts expected. Orchid Island (ORC) was also among the better performers on the week after holding its monthly dividend steady, representing a forward yield of 18.82%.

Hoya Capital

On the downside this past week, Angel Oak (AOMR) slumped nearly 10% after reporting that its BVPS declined 14% in Q1. Broadmark Realty (BRMK) declined more than 6% after reporting results that were shy of estimates with its distributable earnings per share declining to $0.17 from $0.18 in the prior quarter. Lument Finance (LFT) also slumped nearly 6% after it reported a BVPS decline of more than 17% in Q1. In our Earnings Recap published this week, we noted that Residential mREIT Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") metrics declined by 8.4%, on average, in Q1 with a range of +10% to -28%. Book value changes across the commercial mREIT space were more muted with an average BVPS increase of 0.1% ranging from a high of 3.8% to a low of 1.9%.

Hoya Capital

2022 Performance Check-Up

Through nineteen weeks of 2022, Equity REITs are now lower by 16.6% on a price return basis while Mortgage REITs have slipped 14.2%. This compares with the 15.4% decline on the S&P 500 and the 14.3% decline on the S&P Mid-Cap 400. Led on the upside by the farmland, hotel, and timber REIT sectors, just 3-of-19 REIT sectors are now in positive territory for the year while eight sectors are off by 15% or more. At 2.94%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has climbed 142 basis points since the start of the year and is now within striking distance of its post-GFC high of 3.25% reached in October 2018 while the 2-Year Treasury Yield has climbed from 0.73% to 2.59%.

Hoya Capital

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

Housing data highlights the economic calendar in the week ahead which investors and the Fed will be watching carefully for indications on the impact of surging mortgage rates on housing demand. On Tuesday, we'll Homebuilder Sentiment which is expected to show a moderation to 75 which - while still historically strong - would be the lowest since last August. On Wednesday, we'll see Housing Starts and Building Permits which are also expected to moderate from last month's stronger-than-expected levels. On, Thursday we'll see Existing Home Sales data which is expected to show a more pronounced pull-back to a 5.53M annualized rate, which would be the lowest since June 2020. We'll also see Retail Sales data on Tuesday and hear a half-dozen scheduled Federal Reserve member speeches or events including remarks from Chair Powell on Tuesday.

Hoya Capital

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Farmland, Storage, Timber, Mortgage, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.