Controversy Where There Is None

I didn't expect the anger and frustration when I wrote about AT&T (NYSE:T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) in Dumping The Dog. So, let's clear the air.

T's dividend was cut by a whopping 47%. And, just as bad, the spinoff and underlying capital have eroded. So, the actual real-world income from AT&T has declined, and investors are far worse off now than before the spinoff.

The whole point is that there was never a good time to sell T once we found out that WBD was getting spun off. If you sold immediately, you'd be down since T's price was already suppressed by the market. And, if you held, your dividend was cut, and you got WBD. Since WBD is down, you've lost money. In other words, your dividend income is down, and your capital has been eroded.

I'm not sure why this is controversial. The facts are the facts. In this article, we'll look at some of the numbers to make it as clear as possible. I also want to make it absolute clear that I am still holding both T and WBD.

Following The News and The Math

On May 17, 2021, we first got the news.

Under the terms of the agreement, which is structured as an all-stock, Reverse Morris Trust transaction, AT&T would receive $43 billion (subject to adjustment) in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia's retention of certain debt, and AT&T's shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company; Discovery shareholders would own 29% of the new company. The Boards of Directors of both AT&T and Discovery have approved the transaction.

And here's what happened to T's price since that time:

Data by YCharts

The chart is a bit "wonky" due to revaluing the stock at the start of the year. I love YCharts, but it wiggles the charts a bit much at times. Therefore, I strongly encourage readers to simply scroll through the price action here on Seeking Alpha to see how the price action from May 17th, 2021 through today.

Or, for another quick view, here's what investors did for one month after the announcement (work your way from the bottom to the top):

AT&T PRICE HISTORY (Seeking Alpha)

The price went down. Volume went up. And T didn't recover. There was a sell off right out of the gate. Those are the facts. Maybe I'm wrong, and I'm missing something, but there was never a time where T recovered, going back up above $30. This was on the back of decline before the announcement.

It certainly looks like investors knew the deal was bad. For one year, nothing good has happened with T. Furthermore, although it's early days, WBD hasn't improved the situation. Of course, the entire market has been hammered. But it's still factual that for one year, since the announcement, long-term investors have taken a hit to both their dividend income and their capital.

Again, there's little controversy in my mind. Both the price action (i.e., capital) and the dividend flow are down. That's when looking big picture, for a full year. So, to the naysayers, who say I'm thinking short-term, looking back one year is instructive.

Now, all of this said, investing is about the future. For this reason, I held my T shares, I collected the dividends, and I made it through the spin off. And, again, I'll emphasize that I still hold both T and WBD. I am, indeed, looking toward the future.

"Yeah, But All Stocks Are Down..."

I've heard this many times. My own overall portfolio is down about 5% so despite owning a small pile of growth names, my larger pile is in oil, gas, tobacco, communications, health care, and so on. Therefore, I'm holding in there rather well.

Also, for fun, let's look at some comparable stocks for both T and WBD. I think this is good to level the playing field. Let's start with April 8th, 2022, since that's when the spinoff was completed.

Data by YCharts

This is good news. And it's a reason why I've held onto my T shares. I do have faith in the core business, which is what's left now, of course. I'm seeing T-Mobile (TMUS) down a bit, but Verizon (VZ) is down a lot in just a month.

That all said, and for the record, I have not added to my T holdings, but I have added a pinch to VZ. That's a matter of valuation. I like VZ's dividend, too.

And now, how about WBD?

Data by YCharts

In terms of price, WBD is down more than Paramount (PARA) and Disney (DIS), but Netflix (NFLX) is really hurting.

I don't see too much here, between WBD, PARA and DIS. Although, it does get me thinking that the market sees these as being more alike, and NFLX is more of an outlier. WBD, PARA and DIS are a wee bit more "old school" in terms of content, assets, and distribution channels (e.g., TV and movie theaters). NFLX is more of a streaming pure play. That's what I believe the market is seeing.

Although, let's be clear about NFLX's situation. Their actual growth was totally hammered per reporting in April:

Netflix's struggle to boost its subscriber count took a dire turn in the first quarter of 2022. The company reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers globally compared to Q4, and it's forecasting even bigger losses to come. Netflix estimates it could lose up to 2 million subscribers in the second quarter. "Our revenue growth has slowed considerably," Netflix acknowledged in its letter to shareholders. "Covid clouded the picture by significantly increasing our growth in 2020, leading us to believe that most of our slowing growth in 2021 was due to the Covid pull forward." Netflix ended the quarter with roughly 222 million subscribers, so it's still the largest streamer - but it's facing a slew of challenges.

Meanwhile, how about PARA?

Paramount Global added 6.3 million global streaming subscribers in the first quarter to top the 62 million mark as of the end of March, up from more than 56 million as of the end of 2021.

And, for DIS?

Disney once again beat Wall Street expectations last quarter in streaming, adding 7.9 million Disney+ subscribers, and suggesting that the company may be positioned to take a lead in what has become a cutthroat race to the top in streaming.

Lastly, here's WBD's recent reporting:

Warner Bros. Discovery said it added 2 million Discovery-related streaming subscribers in the quarter for a total of 24 million. That's consistent with the 2 million added in the fourth quarter. Last week, AT&T said HBO and HBO Max had 76.8 million subscribers at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Adding it all up, and largely ignoring the financials, it's clear that WBD, DIS and PARA were rewarded for growth. Of course, that also means that NFLX didn't escape punishment. The story is clear here. WBD and all peers are down because all growth stocks and all streamers are down, whereas NFLX is very much down because of a true decline in subscribers. Ouch!

Wrapping Up

I must stress again that I'm not down on T and I'm not down on WBD. To the contrary, as I've already stated:

From here, AT&T is likely a hold. On a personal level, I'm definitely not selling. While I'm not happy with the dividend cut, I do like T's improved focus on the core business. There's also room to control prices and flex a bit, even raising prices on some plans. There could even be some acceleration in growth, and the dividend, although I'll believe it when I see it.

I also love many parts of WBD and there's room for growth and much more. To put some color around this:

Right there, we have a list of good news about the future of WBD. I also know that WBD is not small potatoes and has a chance to be one of the last men standing if there's consolidation down the road. And, hey, if they are bought out by Apple (AAPL) or Amazon (AMZN) for example, there would almost certainly be a huge premium for WBD's quality assets.

So, one final time here. I'm not buying or selling T or WBD. I am holding. I'm patiently waiting to see how it all plays out. But I also want to go back to the original Dumping The Dog article. The math says I'm correct, and that at this point in time, my dividends are down in an absolute sense, and my capital has declined. T's spinoff of WBD has not - yet! - proven to be magical, so I'm frustrated a bit, and still in wait-and-see mode with both companies.

I believe I have shown that I've taken a longer view about T. And, that I'm patient, but frustrated for good reasons. In the long run, it'll likely all work out well enough for investors.