Greatest REIT Wannabes Of All-Time: Part I

On May 10, I published “The Greatest REITs of All Time,” which covered the following real estate investment trusts:

W. P. Carey (WPC), which has raised its dividend for 25 years in a row.

(WPC), which has raised its dividend for 25 years in a Essex Property Trust (ESS), which has raised its dividend for 28 years in a row.

(ESS), which has raised its dividend for 28 years in a row. Realty Income (O), which has raised its dividend for 28 years in a row.

(O), which has raised its dividend for 28 years in a row. National Retail Properties (NNN), which has raised its dividend for 32 years in a row.

(NNN), which has raised its dividend for 32 years in a row. Federal Realty (FRT), which has raised its dividend for 54 years in a row.

The writeup generated dozens of comments, including one from Florida Doug13:

“Thanks for your great article… just like you promised me on Mother’s Day – wait for the GOATS! “As I mentioned that day, [I’m] holding both $WPC and $O. The other 3 sound interesting, but I called the bullpen and told them to send this new kid – with a boatload of potential (as expressed by you) – $VICI – to fill out the third REIT spot on my portfolio. “I appreciate all your dedication, passion, and fact-checking – So I think VICI will soon be a GOAT!$$”

That last line got me thinking about companies that want to be the greatest of all times (i.e., GOATs). They know their models, their customers, and their capabilities but haven’t been around enough to really prove themselves.

Which sounded like a great article in the making.

So thank you, Florida Doug13!

And everyone else who comments.

You never cease to give me great material to work with.

GOATs = SWANs in the REIT World

In the REIT world – at least my REIT world – GOATs are akin to SWANs, which stands for sleep well at night stocks.

As such, this isn’t a new topic for me. I have written about GOATs in the making before. The last time was on March 16, with “2 SWAN-a-Be REITs That Are Hardly Ugly Ducklings.”

It’s only been two months since then; but considering the state of the markets, I think it’s time again.

That might seem like a strange comment to you, in which case, I understand. The markets are quite literally insane right now, and people are looking for hard-core quality.

And admittedly, “GOAT-a-Bes” aren’t hard-core quality. They’re only quality or even “getting very close to” quality.

So why even bother, especially when so many actual GOATs are on sale?

Really though, we’re looking at a unique situation with these kids (aka, baby GOATs), as they were. Because not only is the market down for the year, taking almost every share price down with it…

But many if not most of these companies were already trading at reasonable valuations. And by “reasonable,” I mean affordable.

Nobody had or has the utmost faith in them any more than they had (or have) the utmost fear of them. In fact, some of them are relatively unknown or otherwise ignored.

Add that with our first factor mentioned above (i.e., the current downturn), and you’ve got some very tempting prices for some very reasonable companies with a whole lot of potential.

“What If” These REITs Can Do What They Say They Can?

People like to play the “What If” game far too much. That’s the one where they wonder how filthy rich they would be if they’d invested in this stock. Or that one. Or the one over there.

You know: all the investments that were dirt cheap once upon a time but are worth exponentially more today.

I get it.

It’s hard not to wonder about such things. In fact, it’s hard not to wonder “what if” about everything else too, from career choices to restaurant selections to all the other roads not taken, literal or otherwise.

But it’s also an abject waste of time much more often than not. We made the decisions we made based on the information we had – and didn’t have – as well as our past experiences and future goals.

There’s no going back to change any of it. We just have today. Right now. The present.

That’s nothing to sigh over since, again, we’ve got our own set of opportunities to select from.

One could argue that most every public company wants to be the greatest of all time. It’s not like they listed in order to be a small business or average or even merely above average.

Which is true. And we always want to carefully evaluate which ones have what it takes to “goat” the distance. (Pardon the pun. I couldn’t help it.)

That’s why I lay out the following companies with their operations and calculations alike.

Nobody is going to call them the ones to beat right now. But they certainly have the ability to get there.

Picking from the Dividend Contenders List

In the previously referenced article, I decided to select REITs from the Dividend Aristocrat list, and in this article, I will pick 3 REITs from the Dividend Champion list.

Remember that a “Dividend Champion” is a company that has increased their dividends for 25 years in a row and a “Dividend Contender” has increased their dividend for the past 10 years.

A “Dividend Challenger” is a company that has increased their dividend for the past five years. The idea for the spreadsheet (now tracked by Justin Law) was created in 2008 by Dave Fish (deceased in 2018).

At iREIT on Alpha we take our data and research to an entirely new level, so to create the list of 3 REIT “Dividend Contenders” I used data from Justin’s list and our tracking tool.

As you can see, there are three REITs that check the box based upon their quality score, valuation score, and potential for attractive total returns. These REITs are:

CubeSmart (CUBE)

Iron Mountain (IRM)

Digital Realty (DLR)

CubeSmart: Yielding 4% with 20% Total Return Target

CUBE is a self-storage REIT that owns 1,272 properties in 20 states (not including 3rd party) with a market cap of $14.9 billion. The company listed in 2004 under the U-STORE-IT named and rebranded to CubeSmart in 2011. As seen in the above chart, CUBE has paid and increased dividends for 12 years in a row.

The self-storage sector has been a top performing REIT sector through all phases of the economic cycle with 10-year returns averaging 17% and has the most diverse customer base of any REIT sector, averaging over 650 customers per store.

One reason we like the self-storage sector is because the month-to-month rentals allow for rapid repricing in response to changing economic conditions (i.e. inflation). Also, the sector has high margins and low cap-ex requirements that drive more cash flow to the bottom line with sector average NOI margins of 73.6%.

CUBE continues to grow the portfolio through all available avenues to maximize risk-adjusted returns for shareholders, including meaningful cash flow growth. Over the last 5 years, CUBE has delivered 47% FFO per share growth, and as the above chart illustrates, analysts expect CUBE to grow FFO by share by 15% in 2022 and 8% in 2023.

In December 2012, CUBE closed on the $1.7 billion Storage West transaction that expands existing market concentration in Southern California (San Diego, Orange County, and Inland Empire), Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Houston.

CUBE’s 2022 guidance states $0.02 to $0.03 accretion from this transaction with an opportunity for additional upside from CUBE’s strong operating platform.

CUBE also has a healthy development pipeline that’s projected to create over $400 million in value at stabilization. Also CUBE’s third party management business (664 properties) has grown to the second largest national management platform that generates fees ($31 million) that also contribute meaningfully to FFO growth.

CUBE is rated Baa2 with Moody’s and BBB with S&P and the company continues to operate with credit metrics at the conservative end with metrics such as 41% debt to gross assets, 5.4x Net Debt to EBITDA, and 6.7x EBITDA coverage.

CUBE’s latest results (Q1-22) were solid and came in at the high-end of guidance. Same-store performance included headline results of 15.6% revenue growth and 2.9% expense growth, yielding NOI growth of 21.4% for the quarter. Average occupancy in Q1-22 was 93.6% and the company ended the quarter with physical occupancy of 94.1%.

FFO per share was $0.58 for the quarter, representing 23.4% growth over 2021and CUBE’s $.43 per share dividend remains well-covered (74%).

CUBE shares have returned -21% YTD, which has created a wider margin of safety. The company is trading at 19.4x P/FFO (4% below normal) and cheaper than peers Extra Space (EXR) - trading at 24.6x, Public Storage (PSA) – trading at 22.9x, or National Storage (NSA) – trading at 20.9x.

Over the past 5 years, CUBE has grown its dividend by 61% and it appears that the company is on track to continue its quest of becoming a Dividend Aristocrat (13 more years to go). We’re maintaining a BUY and our 12-month total return forecast is 20%.

Iron Mountain: Yielding 4.7% with 15% Total Return Target

IRM is a diversified REIT that’s an industry leader in storage and information management services, serving 225,000 customers in 56 countries. IRM is considered one of the most diversified REITs with no single customer accounting for more than 1% of revenue. In the company’s 2022 Annual Report, it says,

“The world’s most heavily regulated organizations trust us with the storage of their records. Our mission-critical storage offerings and related services generated approximately $4.1 billion in annual revenue in 2020…This presents a significant cross-sell opportunity for our Global Data Center and Global Digital Solutions businesses.”

We have found that most companies thrive when they create real economic value for their shareholders, and within the REIT sector we look for management teams who are astute at investing capital at rates of return that exceed their cost of capital.

Companies create value when they earn a return on invested capital (‘ROIC’) greater than their opportunity cost of capital.

Understanding cost of capital is critical for determining value creation and for evaluating strategic decisions and much of our success over the years is directly correlated to our efforts related to growth.

Keep in mind, growth has multiple levers and with IRM we were pleased to see the success of the Project Summit initiatives that the company announced in October 2019. This program was designed to streamline the business model and leverage technology to modernize the business.

Keep in mind that the Project Summit activities were completed in 2021, resulting in $375 million in annual Adjusted EBITDA benefits of which $165 million were delivered in 2020 and $160 million were delivered in 2021, with the remainder to come in 2022. Project Summit charges totaled approximately $450.0 million since the program's inception.

In Q1-22, IRM achieved its highest ever quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion, exceeding expectations of $1.2 billion, yielding 10% or total organic revenue growth and an all-time record EBITDA of $431 million.

A key highlight in the quarter was IRM’s organic storage revenue which grew 6.8% in the quarter, reflecting the strong pricing and data center commencements. Total service revenue increased 33% to $497 million, driven equally by the ITRenew acquisition and IRM’s core service offerings.

Although not investment grade rated, RM maintains a strong balance sheet with solid EBITDA performance (Q1-22) of net lease adjusted leverage of 5.4x (this is an improvement from 2021 and better than the projection shared on the last call).

IRM successfully refinanced its credit agreement which includes a $2.25 billion revolving credit facility and a $250 million term loan A facility. The amendment provides for nearly $550 million of additional borrowing, and includes favorable terms and extends the maturity to March 2027.

IRM generated AFFO of $264 million, or $0.91 on a per share basis, up $29 million and $0.10 respectively, from Q1-22. IRM also declared a quarterly dividend at $0.62 per share (to be paid in early July). On a trailing four-quarter basis, the payout ratio is now 69%, approaching the company’s long-term target range of low to mid 60%.

Analysts expect IRM to grow AFFO per share by 9% in 2022 and 8% in 2023 (the chart-referenced previously uses FFO per share). IRM is one of just two REITs listed in the Dividend Champion list that has seen positive returns year-to-date.

However, shares are in our buy zone, trading at 14.6x (using AFFO) which is around 250 bps above the normal P/AFFO range. The dividend yield is 4.8% and well-covered.

We’re happy that we bought shares in the early stages, as I was one of the first analysts covering the name. Management has done a great job and we are more confident than ever that IRM will become a “Dividend Aristocrat” one day (14 more years). We maintain a BUY with a 12-month total return forecast of 15%.

Digital Realty: Yielding 3.8% with 25% Total Return Target

DLR is a leading data-center REIT that went public in 2004 with 21 properties. Today, it owns 280 in 26 countries on six continents. I’ve owned it since 2013, and shares have returned an average 20% annually for me.

DLR boasts the largest global platform of multi-tenant data-center capacity: 170,000+ cross-connects in critical locations for 4,300+ customers.

We like data center REITs in general because of their strong demand drivers. They’re well-protected against rising energy costs given the pass-through nature of substantially all their customer contracts.

Recently, IDC updated its global data sphere forecast for 2025. The industry research firm predicts DLR’s annual data creation rate will exceed 180 zettabytes – roughly triple its 2021 rate. IDC expects companies of all sizes will need to prioritize data sharing and security to improve business resiliency and create differentiated experiences for their customers.

This thinking is validated by DLR’s healthy operating results.

In Q1-22, it had $167 million in total bookings signed with an $11 million contribution from interconnection. This is its second consecutive quarterly record and the seventh time in the last eight quarters it’s delivered bookings over $100 million.

Also, DLR’s current backlog of leases signed but not yet commenced grew 15% to a record $436 million. And signings outpaced commencements.

DLR did announce a tenant bankruptcy in Q1. However, it’s maintaining its 2022 core FFO per-share range of $6.80-$6.90.

Its financing strategy, meanwhile, reflects the strength of the global platform that provides access to both public and private capital.

The company’s weighted average debt maturity is over six years, and its weighted average coupon is 2.2%. Over 90% of that debt is fixed rate, and 99% is unsecured for excellent capital recycling flexibility.

DLR’s dividend record is 17 years, which means it’s just 8 years away from becoming a “Dividend Aristocrat”. Year-to-date shares have returned -25% which has created an attractive margin of safety. DLR has a strong quality score of 90 (as per iREIT on Alpha) and this means that we will continue to overweight towards defensive REITs like this one.

Shares are now trading at 19.7x P/FFO, well below these recent M&A deals

DigitalBridge (DBRG) / IFM acquiring Switch (SWCH): 27.6x (proposed)

(proposed) CoreSite for 30x its estimated 2022 AFFO

its estimated 2022 AFFO CyrusOne for 22x 2022E

2022E QTS for 29.5x 2021E

Analysts forecast just 4% growth this year. But that should increase to 8% in both 2023 and 2024. And DLR’s current dividend yield is 3.8%.

As viewed below, our 12-month model has it returning 25% driven by a 2023 year-end multiple of 25x. Moreover, we view this as conservative. Given everything listed above, this data giant should generate superior return on equity (ROE).

In Closing…

As I said earlier, I’ll now move on to the “Dividend Challengers” - a company that has increased their dividend for the past five years.

Now riddle me this, who is your wannabe?

I look forward to your comments below.