Warren Buffett famously said to be "greedy when others are fearful."

And the greatest long-term investor of all time is hardly the only investing legend to point out that the best time to buy is when investor sentiment is in the toilet.

Rule number one: most things will prove to be cyclical. Rule number two: some of the greatest opportunities for gain and loss come when other people forget rule number one.” - Howard Marks Buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own." - Baron Rothschild"

I'd say that the 2nd worst start to the year in US market history is a pretty good time to "be greedy when others are fearful".

I'd say that this level of extreme pants-pooping market terror, is a pretty good time to put new savings to work.

Buying when investor sentiment is at 30-year lows certainly qualifies as contrarian.

The S&P 500 might not be in a bear market, but this is most certainly a bear market for the most popular growth names.

According to Bloomberg here's how the Nasdaq is fairing.

about 50% of companies are down 50+%

about 25% of companies are down 75+%

over 5% of companies are down 90+%

For many individual blue-chips, the kind of companies that rich retirement dreams are made of, it's absolute carnage.

And that's when I get most excited to put my correction plan to work.

I've been patiently saving my discretionary savings and just waiting for the S&P 500 to hit -19%.

Why -19%?

Because that's where non-recessionary bear markets tend to bottom.

In fact, it's where the average non-recessionary correction has bottomed since 1965.

I buy when we are close to historical bottoms.

-7% is the average historical pullback

-10% correction

-14% is the average correction

-19% is the average non-recessionary bear market

-24% is where Citi thinks we bottom IF we get a mild recession in 2023

-29% (average bear market going back to 1926)

-34% (average bear market bottom of all US bear markets since Wall Street was founded was -37%)

My goal is to always buy within 5% of the market bottom and with my correction plan that's exactly what I'll do.

This is why I never fear corrections or bear markets, I'm thrilled by them.

OK, but what exactly did I buy on May 12th?

18 Ultra SWAN quality blue-chips, 7 high-yield, 11 hyper-growth.

Today I'll be covering the high-yield Ultra SWANs and in another article the hyper-growth Ultra SWANs.

7 High-Yield Blue-Chips I Just Bought For My Retirement Portfolio

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

I've linked to articles providing further information on each company's safety and quality, growth prospects, risk profile, valuation, and total return potential.

Why did I put 50% of my next correction bucket into these seven companies?

World-Class Quality You Can Trust

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

These aren't just blue-chips, they are pure Ultra SWANs, as close to perfect high-yield dividend growth stocks as exist.

For context, the average aristocrat has:

87% quality vs 88% these aristocrats

89% safety score vs 89% these aristocrats

84% dependability vs 88% these aristocrats

67% LT risk-management percentile vs 68% these Ultra SWANs

This isn't just a 6.3% yield it's one of the safest 6.3% yields on earth.

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (161 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% 7 High-Yield Ultra SWANs 89% 0.5% 1.60% Risk Rating Low-Risk (73rd industry percentile risk-management consensus) BBB+ Stable outlook credit rating 4.4% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation (Each)

The average risk of a dividend cut from these companies is 0.5% in a historically average recession since WWII or 1 in 200.

In a severe recession like the Pandemic or GFC, it's about 1.6% or 1 in 63.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

S&P estimates the average risk of any of these companies going bankrupt in the next 30 years at 4.4%.

Six rating agencies estimate their long-term risk management in the top 32% of their respective industries, 68th percentile.

for context, the aristocrats are 67th percentile

And their average dividend growth streak is 30 years, making this a dividend aristocrat portfolio.

20-year dividend growth streak is the Ben Graham standard of excellent quality

OK, so now you know why I trust these companies and you can too.

But why buy today and not wait for a potentially lower price if the market keeps falling?

Valuations That Are Too Good To Pass Up

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

These Ultra SWANs yield a very safe 6.3%.

junk bonds yield 4.6%

but with 37% bankruptcy risk, 8.4X more than these Ultra SWANs

They are 26% historically undervalued while the S&P 500 is 1% undervalued.

They trade at an average PE of 9.9X, a level the S&P 500 hasn't seen since the darkest days of the Great Recession.

Analysts expect 30% total returns in the next 12 months, but they are so undervalued that their fundamentals justify a 44% total return merely returning to fair value.

But I didn't just buy these Ultra SWANs for a very safe 6.3% yield and an incredible Great Recession valuation.

I bought them so I could retire rich and grow steadily richer in retirement.

Return Fundamentals That Can Help You Retire In Safety And Splendor

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Not only do these Ultra SWANs yield a very safe 6.3%, but they are also growing at almost 8% per year.

That means 14% long-term return potential which is far better than most high-yield strategies offer.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 7 High-Yield Ultra SWANs 6.3% 7.70% 14.0% 9.8% 7.3% 9.9 2.01 Safe Midstream 5.6% 6.0% 11.6% 8.1% 5.6% 12.9 1.72 Adam's Planned Correction Buys 3.9% 18.8% 22.7% 15.9% 13.3% 5.4 3.50 10-Year US Treasury 2.8% 0.0% 2.8% 2.8% 0.3% 257.1 1.03 High-Yield 2.8% 10.3% 13.1% 9.2% 6.6% 10.9 1.90 REITs 2.8% 6.5% 9.3% 6.5% 4.0% 18.2 1.47

What could 14% long-term returns mean for my retirement and possibly yours?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 11.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 7 High-Yield Ultra SWAN Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted 7 High-Yield Ultra SWAN Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,432.29 $1,514.08 $1,719.49 $287.20 10 $2,051.47 $2,292.44 $2,956.66 $905.19 15 $2,938.30 $3,470.93 $5,083.95 $2,145.65 20 $4,208.51 $5,255.26 $8,741.81 $4,533.30 25 $6,027.82 $7,956.89 $15,031.48 $9,003.66 30 $8,633.61 $12,047.36 $25,846.53 $17,212.91

Analysts think these Ultra SWANs can deliver 26X inflation-adjusted returns over the next 30 years, far more than either the aristocrats or S&P 500.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted 7 High-Yield Ultra Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 1.06 1.20 10 1.12 1.44 15 1.18 1.73 20 1.25 2.08 25 1.32 2.49 30 1.40 2.99

In fact, if these companies grow as expected they could double the aristocrats' returns and triple those of the S&P 500.

What evidence is there that these Ultra SWANs can deliver anything like 14% long-term returns?

Historical Returns Since April 2001 (Annual Rebalancing)

The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes." - Mark Twain

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.

Bank of America So, let's take a look at how these high-yield Ultra SWANs bargains have performed over the last 21 years when over 91% of total returns were the result of fundamentals, not luck. (Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Analysts expect 14% long-term returns and they've delivered 15.8% since 2001, with just 15.4% average annual volatility compared to the market's 15% (despite being just seven companies).

Over the last 21 years, these Ultra SWANs delivered 13.6X inflation-adjusted returns, compared to the S&P 500's 3.2X.

4.3X more than the S&P 500

The average rolling return for 21 years has been 2X that of the market.

And let's not forget the entire point of buying high-yield Ultra SWANs, the income.

Portfolio 2002 Income Per $1,000 Investment 2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment Annual Income Growth Starting Yield 2021 Yield On Cost 7 high-yield Ultra SWANs $59 $1,333 17.83% 5.9% 133.3%

Over the last 19 years, these Ultra SWANs delivered 18% annual income growth thanks to rebalancing and dividend reinvestment.

A 5.9% starting yield is now 133% yield on cost.

What do analysts expect in the future?

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 15.8% 11.1% 9.4% 6.9%

Analysts expect 16% long-term income growth in the future.

Adjusted for the risk of these companies not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes, 7% long-term real income growth is likely.

Now compare that to what they expect from the S&P 500.

Time Frame S&P Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Growth S&P Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Growth 1871-2021 1.6% 2.1% 1945-2021 2.4% 3.5% 1981-2021 (Modern Falling Rate Era) 2.8% 3.8% 2008-2021 (Modern Low Rate Era) 3.5% 6.2% FactSet Future Consensus 2.0% 5.2%

(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multipl.com)

What about a 60/40 retirement portfolio?

0.5% consensus inflation, risk, and tax-adjusted income growth.

In other words, these Ultra SWANs offer:

4X the market's yield (and a much safer yield at that)

more than 3X the market's expected real income growth

14X better long-term inflation-adjusted income growth than a 60/40 retirement portfolio

This is the power of high-yield Ultra SWAN bargain hunting in a bear market.

Bottom Line: These High-Yield Ultra SWANs Are Potentially Set To Soar And Too Cheap To Ignore

I know it's been a scary start to the year for many investors.

The rate of decline we've seen so far is historic, though the actual declines are perfectly normal.

Every downturn is caused by different risk factors, but the outcome is always the same.

Human emotions, specifically fear and greed, cycle, and stocks will eventually rebound, I can assure you of that.

Charlie Bilello

Stocks have never delivered a negative 20-year return, not even during the Great Depression.

The only way stocks fail to recover is if the world ends, and in that case, we'll be too dead to care about our portfolios.

Today blue-chip bargains abound, with incredible deals raining from the sky like raindrops in a monsoon.

While I can't tell you when the bear market will end (fundamentals and history say relatively soon and not much lower than today's levels) here's what I can tell you about MMP, BTI, MO, ENB, EPD, CMI, and VFC.

one of the safest 6.3% yields in the world (4X better than the S&P 500)

30-year average dividend growth streak

average credit rating BBB+ (4.4% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

7.7% long-term growth consensus

14.0% long-term consensus return potential vs 15.8% over the last 21 years

almost 30% undervalued (9.9 PE, Great Recession valuation)

The market might or might not be done falling but with deals this good who cares!

"It's better to be approximately right, than precisely wrong." - Warren Buffett

What if stocks fall another 10%? The horror! A 30% bear market (the average since 1926).

Do you know what buying these Ultra SWANs 10% lower would get you?

11% better long-term total return

0.2% extra return over 30 years

When you can buy a very safe 6.3% yield from some of the greatest companies on earth, and potentially 14% long-term returns, what's an extra 0.2%?

What would you regret more? Buying these Ultra SWANs today and locking in that very safe 6.3% yield?

Or trying to squeeze an extra 0.2% per year from a collection of world-class blue-chip aristocrats that could deliver 14% long-term returns if you buy them today.

I know for me the answer is obvious.

When it's raining high-yield Ultra SWAN bargains from the sky it's time to bend it like Buffett and buy, buy, buy.