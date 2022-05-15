UiPath: Buy The Bottom
Summary
- I believe that the market has erroneously overweighted PATH's macro headwinds in the discounting of the company's stock price.
- Wall Street analysts have been overly optimistic on this stock in the past, yet this is the first quarter they have switched to pessimism, pointing to an earnings play opportunity.
- From an earnings-trading perspective, there is much upside in buying PATH now and very little downside.
- I recommend a speculative long position on PATH due to the high likelihood that PATH is oversold, undervalued, and near a bottom.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is reporting its earnings on the first of June, and I believe this is an excellent buy-in point:
Let’s start with the company’s financials. The company is extremely healthy from a financial standpoint and the current price seems unjustified from this perspective. A basic discounted cash flow analysis puts PATH at around 30% underpriced:
Clearly, UiPath’s stock is being discounted for some reason. A deeper look into the company shows overall health but several macro headwinds, which is the most likely reason for this discounting. Headwinds include post-Covid expenses (e.g., getting teams back to offices), FX issues (e.g., the USD/JPY is at a relative high, and Japan is a significant revenue source for UiPath), and the cloud transition will lead to a revenue hit (estimated to be 4%).
However, with so many headwinds priced into this stock, I find it difficult to imagine the upcoming earnings call will present a more dire macro situation than that we are already assuming. That is, the market has already priced in what is essentially the worst-case situation. I believe that this quarter’s earnings call will give much more optimistic guidance, fueling more buying pressure.
In addition, this quarter’s earnings is somewhat special. This is important to note because the earnings pattern thus far in PATH is highly bearish. Every earnings to-date has been disastrous for PATH investors:
But you should notice that this quarter is the first in which PATH will be going into earnings at an undervaluation versus its discounted cash flow valuation. Moreover, it is the first quarter in which analysts have reduced their expectations with regard to revenue, the main metric of interest (SaaS companies care more about revenue than EPS due to using ARR as the primary metric of success). Note that the analysts have always been overly optimistic, even when company guidance is relatively accurate:
From a seasonal perspective, Q1 tends to see a large increase in revenue. And from a perspective of momentum, we have no reason to believe revenue will stop increasing, yet a significant portion of analysts predict a drop in revenue. Or, another way to see it is that analysts are making much more reasonable estimates seeing as they’ve been burned the last four quarters.
To me, this says that UiPath will have a much easier time than the average stock in surpassing its expected financial numbers in the upcoming report, pointing to significant potential upside. Likewise, the potential downside is low, giving that the stock has already sold off so much this year and given that analysts are no longer setting unreasonably high expectations for the company. I believe the hype money has already left this stock and that moving forward we should see the stock price move much more in alignment with the actual fundamentals, which are both good and improving.
In short, I believe that the macro issues have already been discounted – overly discounted, in fact. The potential upside here is high, and the upcoming Q1 earnings report represents a potential inflection point for the company. I want to take a speculative position based off this thesis.
For this play, I like long-dated out-of-the-money calls. They are cheap but can easily give triple-digit ROI if PATH performs well on earnings. With calls, your maximum risk is the debit paid for the option, which - in this case – is a mere $15 each:
Buy Aug19 $35 calls
Let me know what you think.
This article was written by
Damon Verial is a statistical analyst who uses his skills to research stocks, options, and investment strategies.
Damon makes his living as a gap trader, an earnings trader, and an interday trader. In his free time, he writes for Seeking Alpha, where he focuses on seasonal investing, market timing, and earnings analyses.
Damon has written several successful stock analysis algorithms, including algorithms that can predict gap closure, intraday patterns, and news overreactions. They will soon be publically available for subscribers.
Damon’s undergraduate education was in statistics and mathematics at the University of Washington; his graduate education was in psychology at National Taiwan University. He currently lives in Fukuoka, Japan.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PATH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.