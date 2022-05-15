kali9/E+ via Getty Images

In the modern world, physical infrastructure serves as the core of the economy. Without roads, bridges, railroads, and so much more, you do not have a developed economy or anything close to it. Because of this, a large number of companies dedicated to providing construction services and products have risen up over the past several decades. One such example of a relatively small player in the market is Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL). There were some investors may not be drawn to the construction space, Sterling Construction has exhibited an attractive amount of growth in recent years. On top of that, the company is now trading at levels that should be considered cheap by most investors. Yes, this is a cyclical company that could experience a year or two of depressed results in the event of a broader economic downturn. But in the long run, it's likely the firm will create value for its investors.

A diverse construction business

Today, Sterling Construction provides construction services throughout many parts of the US. Examples include parts of the South, the Northeast, and the mid-Atlantic. The company serves the Rocky Mountain states, as well as California and Hawaii. Operationally speaking, the enterprise focuses on three different segments. The first of these, called the Transportation Solutions segment, provides heavy highway, aviation, and rail construction services. Its primary customers include both the federal and various state governments. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this segment made up 50% of the company's revenue but just 16% of its profits. It is also worth mentioning that, last year, this unit received 42% of its revenue from four state DOTs (Departments of Transportation), meaning that revenue is highly concentrated.

The next segment is called Building Solutions. At present, this unit is focused around providing construction services for residential and commercial businesses. The company's core residential customer base is comprised of leading national homebuilders, as well as regional and custom home builders. On the commercial business side, Sterling Construction emphasizes concrete construction of multifamily foundations, parking structures, elevated slabs, and other concrete work for developers, general contractors, and more. Last year, this unit was responsible for 20% of the company's revenue and for 24% of its profits. Unlike the aforementioned Transportation Solutions segment, Building Solutions generated its revenue from a very diverse pool of customers, with not a single one accounting for more than 10% of sales.

Finally, we arrive at the most interesting segment, which is called E-Infrastructure Solutions. According to management, this unit serves large, blue-chip end users in the e-commerce, data center, distribution center, warehousing, and energy sectors. 30% of the company's revenue came from this unit last year, while 60% of its profits did. It's also worth noting that revenue is incredibly concentrated here, with 58% of all sales coming from its four largest customers.

Over the past few years, management has done a really great job growing the company. Revenue back in 2017, for instance, was $958 million. This increased year after year, including through the pandemic. By 2021, revenue came in at $1.58 billion. This is not surprising when you look at the company's historical backlog. In 2017, backlog was $744.4 million. By the end of 2021, it had grown to $1.49 billion. Of course, we should also pay attention to the company's profitability.

Back in 2017, the business barely made a profit, with net income coming in at $11.6 million. That translated to a net profit margin of 1.2%. By 2021, profits had grown nicely, hitting $62.6 million. That took the net profit margin for the company up to about 4%. Low margins are expected of the construction industry. So this should not be surprising. What is interesting, however, is that management provided estimated gross margin numbers on its backlog year after year. In 2017, this margin was 8.4%. By the end of 2021, it had grown to 12.2%. In short, whether it's because of greater efficiencies or stronger pricing power, Sterling Construction has managed to reliably improve its bottom line relative to sales.

There are, of course, other profitability metrics that we should pay attention to. One of these is operating cash flow. Just like net income, operating cash flow has grown from year to year, climbing from $24.8 million in 2017 to $151.6 million in 2021. Over that same window of time, EBITDA also grew, rising from $44.9 million to $145.9 million. It's also worth noting that performance for the company has continued to improve in the current fiscal year. In the first quarter of 2022, sales came in at $410.3 million. That's up from me $315.3 million seen one year earlier. This came at a time when backlog for the company also rose, climbing to $1.53 billion. Profit figures also increased during this time frame, with net income rising from $10.6 million last year to $19.3 million this year. Operating cash flow did worsen, dropping from $38.1 million to $19.2 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $26.9 million to 38.6 million dollars. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also improved, rising from $29.9 million to $39.8 million. It should be no surprise, then, that the predicted gross margin on the company's backlog also improved, rising to 12.8% in the latest quarter.

In terms of pricing the company, the process is fairly simple. Using 2021 results, the business is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 10.6. The price to operating cash flow multiple is 4.4, while the EV to EBITDA multiple is 7.1. For the 2022 fiscal year, management has said that revenue should be between $1.83 billion and $1.88 billion. As a result, net income should be between $83 million and $89 million, while EBITDA should be between $185 million and $200 million. If we assume that operating cash flow will rise at the same rate that EBITDA should, at the midpoint, then operating cash flow for 2022 should be around $200 million. Taking all of these figures, we find that the company is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 7.7, at a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 3.3, and at a forward EV to EBITDA multiple of 5.4.

To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 9 to a high of 18. Meanwhile, using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range is from 2.2 to 25.7. In both of these cases, only one of the five companies was cheaper than Sterling Construction. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the multiples ranged from a low of 1.6 to a high of 26.3. In this case, two of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Sterling Construction Company 10.6 4.4 7.1 Argan (AGX) 15.3 20.6 1.6 Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) 9.0 25.7 4.2 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) 18.0 11.0 8.6 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) N/A 2.2 26.3 Aenza S.A.A (AENZ) N/A 4.7 9.2

Takeaway

Although I generally eschew companies that are low margin in nature, I cannot help but to be drawn to Sterling Construction at this time. Yes, this is a cyclical play that could experience some pain in the near term, especially considering recent economic data. But fundamentally speaking, the business is robust and shares look very cheap. Due to all of this, I cannot help but to rate the enterprise a ‘buy’ at this time.