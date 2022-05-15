kyletperry/iStock via Getty Images

I was curious to pop on Twitter (TWTR) on Friday morning and see various reactions to the Friday pop where everything in a brokerage account was a sea of green. Most of the Twitter accounts I follow are focused on finance and investments. There are a ton of great humor and satire accounts worth following. It seems that the most recognizable talking head on the mainstream financial media, Jim Cramer, has become a great indicator to watch.

He was bullish on many of the high-flying tech stocks, which has been a sector to avoid lately. He also called the end of the bear market in March (hint: it wasn’t the end), and many Fintwit accounts are starting to wonder why he is still on TV. Whether you think we are headed for further declines or think that things are looking up from here for the market, one of my favorite businesses to own is Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

Investment Thesis

EPD is the ultimate sleep well at night MLP. With an irreplaceable asset base with over 50,000 miles of pipeline, a solid balance sheet and impressive distribution coverage, and a 23-year streak of distribution increases, EPD boasts everything that midstream investors look for in a high-quality operator. Another bonus for investors is the massive insider ownership for EPD’s common units.

Units are still undervalued today, even after a 15% run YTD. Investors can pick up units at the current price for 7x cash flows, which is well below the average multiple. The yield currently sits at 7.1%, and I think EPD could surprise investors with the rate of distribution growth in the next couple years. EPD is currently my largest position and is paired with Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) as the backbone of my portfolio. I plan to hold my shares for a long time, and I still think there is price appreciation to go with the large income stream that EPD offers.

An Update on the Business

EPD is continuing to grow with new projects as well as by acquisition. They completed the Navitas acquisition in Q1, which gave EPD access to the Midland Basin. I covered the acquisition in more detail here, but EPD also has $4.6B worth of projects that will help them continue to grow. Most of these projects are projected to wrap up in 2023, but a couple stretch out to 2025.

I’m optimistic about the continued growth of EPD, but another reason that I have no issues with making EPD my largest position is the massive insider ownership. Approximately one third of the units are held by management, and if that doesn’t incentivize management to run the business well, I don’t know what will. Another piece of the bullish thesis is the undervaluation.

Valuation

EPD is simply too cheap for the quality of the business. Units trade just under 7x cash flows, which is well below the average multiple. The units have typically traded at 11.1x cash flows. EPD is a wide moat business that is still on sale, and I think the forward returns could be impressive from here.

Price/Cash Flow (fastgraphs.com)

I’m not sure if units will run to $40 like Fast Graphs is projecting. I think units will head past $30 at some point. It’s just a matter of time in my opinion. All it would take for double digit returns is a little bit of multiple expansion to go with the juicy 7.1% distribution.

The Distribution

Co-CEO Jim Teague opened up the most recent quarterly earnings call with this gem:

“I’ve got two numbers to start off with: $2.3 billion in EBITDA, 1.8 times distribution coverage, I think that says it all.”

Now this isn’t enough commentary for a full article, but if you come away with one piece of information about EPD from this article, it should be that they have the firepower to cover and increase the distribution in the future.

You aren’t going to find many yields over 7% in today’s market, and plenty of those yields are not worth touching with a 10-foot pole. While EPD won’t be able to grow the distribution as much as it has over the last two decades, I think they might surprise investors with the growth coming as soon as next year. The Navitas acquisition will be the main driver, but I think the idea that EPD is a no growth or declining company in an industry in secular decline is short sighted. The oil and gas industry will be around for a long time and EPD will be an important part of that here in America.

Conclusion

There aren’t many businesses that I would bet the farm on, especially with the current valuations and state of the market. EPD is a rare exception. Units are still undervalued at 7x cash flows, and investors get paid over 7% to wait for the market to realize fair value. Management is aligned with investors due to the huge insider ownership, and they have taken advantage of opportunistic external and organic growth opportunities. I’m bullish on the long-term future of EPD, and I won’t make any specific predictions on the distribution, but I think the 2023 raise could be more than most investors expect. I’m very long EPD and I sleep like a baby at night because of it.

Investors should be aware of the K-1 tax form for EPD before buying units.