Originally published on the Value Lab 14/5/22

Deluxe Corp. (NYSE:DLX) is one of those personal LBOs that we sometimes go on about. Its debt load has grown by 33% since the all-cash acquisition of First American, and the company is primarily focused on bringing in a constant stream of cash to pay it down from mature or even declining businesses but with strong cash generative profiles. Deluxe was and is primarily a checks story, which is where the terminal decline angle comes from, but since the acquisition of First American, it is now also other things too. The acquisition can leverage extensive Deluxe sales relationships and restore some of the more ill-fated acquisitions in the past that brought them to these low multiples, reflecting a disappointment market. While there are risks on account of the still important checks exposure, they are managing its decline well, and their prospects are not too bad as a personal LBO from an end-market and growth management perspective. However, beware rate risks on this company, as this is the reason we'd look elsewhere.

Q1 Note

The recent quarterly report gives us a lot of taste for the direction of the business. The First American acquisition and its consolidation effects are inflating results on a headline basis, but the company grew 7% even without the consolidation. This is because of a performance from checks beyond expectation, where strong pricing effects and new contracts are putting them substantially ahead of sequential declines into even growth territory. This is not a repeat performance however, as management readily admits, but at least it's not just base effects.

I would say that there's a number of factors here, but the biggest driver has been some of the new wins that we've talked about in prior quarters from late 2021, where we feel like we've gained share in the market. And those wins are not in the comp base, if you call that an easier compare, but that's actually because of proactive actions you've taken and business that we've won. That's been the real driver.

Source: CFO of DLX, Scott Bomar

Nonetheless, as the highest margin business in the mix and responsible for 60% of the company's EBITDA, any positive surprise just means more cash than expected to retire Deluxe's $1.6 billion in variable rate debt.

The 60% exposure in EBITDA to checks has declined on account of the First American acquisition, which doubled Deluxe's payment business. First American was a single digit grower prior to acquisition as a non-premier payments provider for small businesses and financial institutions. Deluxe had traditionally taken a sales force-oriented approach for its acquisitions, focusing on cross-selling opportunities. This was relatively ill-fated in some of the SMB focused acquisitions in the digitalisation and digital marketing space, including the recently sold Australian web-hosting business. But in this case, the sales force approach works, and the previous focus on curating SMB relationships on top of those with financial institutions thanks to checks is paying off, with cross-selling opportunities already being rapidly leveraged by the First American assets.

I mean the best proof point about what the future can look like, Charlie, is that in the first quarter, the First American team sold as many new banks in the first quarter as they would do in a typical year. So that is a great leading indicator about sort of the power of the One Deluxe model applied at First American and what we think can come going forward in the future.

Source: CEO of DLX, Barry McCarthy

Cloud solutions and promotional solutions are also performing well, which are the businesses that are unconnected to First American. These segments were hit earlier by input cost issues, but this inflation has been fully passed on to end customers, preserving the level of EBITDA. Keep in mind that because of the cost pass-throughs, revenues are a bit overstated on pricing effects while margins are a little understated. These businesses don't have pricing power, especially promotional solutions which is a commodified segment and is seeing 4% YoY EBITDA decline, but at least they are holding strong on an EBITDA basis to sustain the company cash flows. Cloud solutions are doing pretty well at least with the middleware business contributing to overall 0.6% growth in EBITDA.

Remarks

Ultimately, the big contributors are checks and payments on a 2:1 ratio. Checks still controls the direction for the company, and this quarter will not see a repeat performance as the company laps these new contract wins. Checks declines on a terminal basis along with other antiquated industries, and COVID-19 has certainly done the segment no favours from a digitalisation perspective, a trend which it is poised against. While merchant services are a nice business in principle, First American is no Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY), and even with synergies, stemming the decline from checks is not going to be easy. However, it is doable, and not with too much of a stretch. We appreciate the moves made by management as prospective shareholders, but we have other issues with the stock that will keep us from investing.

Leverage is a key issue for Deluxe. The leverage ratio is 4x on EBITDA and the substantial debt load is all variable rate. We believe that rates will rise more than the market expects in order to combat inflation. Firstly, the small business exposure is not ideal in the case of economic hurt caused by inflation increases, but more importantly the income is threatened because the average 4% variable rate debt could become about 6-8% variable rate debt, even including hedging that the company has done for about 15% of its debt load with swaps terminating in 2023. The company is really exposed on this front. While the low multiple of less than 6x reflects perhaps too much pessimism as far as its growth potential and expectations go, where the secular decline is being meaningfully stemmed by management actions, as a personal LBO, the multiple isn't the problem but the cash flow to service debt is. Current interest expense is about 66% of operating income. If it doubles, it would be 130% of run-rate operating income assuming it doesn't fall, or more if it does in the case of rate hikes. This isn't great. Besides the risk of servicing debt, purely from a return perspective we don't like that the terms for retiring debt will be such that equity will not grow in the capital mix and have the company benefit from LBO leverage effects. Overall, the rate risk is why we'll step away from considering this company for the portfolio despite the low multiple and alright turnaround story.